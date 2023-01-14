Read full article on original website
Champions crowned at Southern Tier Memorial
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High School wrestling returned to First Arena this weekend. The inaugural Southern Tier Memorial wrestling tournament was held on Friday and Saturday in downtown Elmira. 32 teams competed from around the region as well as teams from as far away as Florida in the first tourney at First Arena since the […]
Bracket Watch: Heading into key stretch, Syracuse men’s basketball isn’t close to the bubble
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse men’s basketball team owns a decent record so far this season. It also owns a poor NCAA tournament resume. The Orange (12-6, 5-2 ACC) has an opportunity to change that starting on Monday night, when a visit to Miami kicks off a critical string of games.
Syracuse Basketball: Freshmen show grit, guts and poise in storming back
There were slightly more than 12 minutes to go in the second half on Saturday night in Central New York, and Notre Dame had just connected on another 3-pointer to give the Fighting Irish a 59-47 edge over Syracuse basketball in an Atlantic Coast Conference showdown that the Orange could ill-afford to lose at home.
Customers in parts of Steuben, Schuyler and Yates lose heat
FINGER LAKES, N.Y. (WENY) -- Roughly 600 NYSEG customers lost gas service in parts of Steuben, Schuyler and Yates today, and it's not expected to come back for several days. As a result, effected residences in Wayne, Tyrone and Barrington are being told they should prepare to go without heat and hot water until further notice.
Syracuse Basketball: Adam Weitsman discussing 7-figure NIL with 5-star
Businessman, philanthropist and top SU booster Adam Weitsman tells me that he is discussing a combined multi-year, seven-figure name, image and likeness agreement with new Syracuse basketball recruiting target Boogie Fland and his family. Because these discussions are ongoing, Weitsman declined to provide further specifics, including whether he has offered...
College Basketball Odds: Syracuse vs. Miami prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/16/2023
The Syracuse Orange (12-6) visit the #16 Miami Hurricanes (14-3) on Monday night. Action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Syracuse-Miami prediction, pick, and how to watch. Syracuse has won four of their last five games and is 5-2 and...
Gas out for hundreds in Steuben County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of NYSEG customers in Steuben County lost their gas service Monday, and the outage could last for days. According to the Steuben County Office of Emergency Management, the outage affects about 600 homes and businesses in the Town of Wayne, as well as others in the Towns of Tyrone and […]
Miami (Fla.) vs. Syracuse: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Syracuse Orange have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. 'Cuse and the #16 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Watsco Center. The Orange lost both of their matches to Miami (Fla.) last season on scores of 87-88 and 72-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
On the Lookout: Ross McKinney Jr.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 39-year-old, Ross McKinney Jr. McKinney Jr., whose last known address was 817 North Townsend Street in the City of Syracuse, has two active arrest warrants for Felony Sex Offender Registration violation. McKinney Jr. has been arrested numerous […]
David Murray Of Skaneateles Winner of The 32nd Annual Corvette Raffle
Pictured front: Seniors Lloyd Ziparo and Claire Hulslander. Back row (l-r): Jim Ennis, President of the Syracuse Corvette Club; Sandra Winkworth Club Governor of the Syracuse Corvette Club; EJ Jackson, West Herr Auto Group East Syracuse Chevrolet and his daughter, Natalia; Anne Weslowski, Zone Manager of Chevrolet; Heidi Monsour, Director of Special Events and Programs; Matt Keough, CBA President; Mike Barker, Integrated Marketing, and John Marshall '67, Honorary Board Member.
What ever happened to the Chemung Canal?
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the […]
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
Nearly 50-cent gap in gas prices within an hour's drive from Boonville, Lowville and North Country; AAA official says its lack of competition
Remember last summer when we showcased the fact that North Country folks were paying at-least 50-cents more per-gallon of gas locally compared to our neighbors within an hour's drive?. Thankfully, prices today aren't quite as high as they were then, but still it's an issue for many families struggling to...
Tioga County Sheriff’s Report
On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.
‘Yellowstone’ actor Cole Hauser attends Syracuse basketball game vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If the Syracuse Orange needs a roper, rancher, fixer or bruiser, it’ll have it tonight against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame as a guest of Syracuse super-fan Adam Weitsman.
Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
Spiedie Shock: Lupo’s S&S Char Pit in Binghamton Closes Its Doors
It's the end of an era: Lupo's S&S Char Pit on Binghamton's North Side has served its last spiedie sub. The iconic restaurant that had served a wide array of grilled specialties for more than four decades closed at 6 p.m. Sunday. Steve Lupo inside the now-closed Lupo's S&S Char...
Helicopter used to help find man out in the cold in woods in town of Onondaga
Onondaga, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter helped find a man experiencing a mental health crisis after he went missing in woods Sunday night in the town of Onondaga, authorities say. State police responded to a call on Wright Road around 8:30 p.m. after a person...
Car crash in Syracuse last night sent one to the hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A motor vehicle crash that happened last night on Sunday, January 15 on James Street and Townsend Street sent one person to Crouse Hospital with neck pain. Syracuse Police Officers responded to a call around 10:25 p.m. for a collision between two cars, a 2017 Hyundai and 2023 Kia. Upon arrival […]
Update: Emergency crews clear crash on I-81 in Syracuse
Update 10:30 p.m.: Emergency crews have cleared the crash on Interstate 81, according to an alert by the state’s Department of Transportation. Syracuse, N.Y. — Two lanes of Interstate 81 in Syracuse have been closed due to a car crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. The...
