After it was revealed that several celebrities contracted COVID-19 after the 2023 Golden Globes, which aired on January 10, Jessica Chastain bragged about how she wore a mask at the event, which might explain why she's not sick. "And you know who didn't get COVID at the Golden Globes?" one person captioned a photo of the actress, 45, wearing her sparkly dress in addition to a matching mask. "Phew!" the red-headed beauty re-posted on Twitter. However, some people pointed out that Chastain was around Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis, who both tested positive for the virus shortly after the...

13 HOURS AGO