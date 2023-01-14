Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Viall Predicts ‘Bachelor’ Lead Zach Shallcross’ Will Have ‘an Emotional Journey’ Amid Season 27
Lots of tears and even more feelings of love! Bachelor lead Zach Shallcross has "an emotional journey" ahead, Nick Viall tells Life & Style exclusively ahead of the ABC show's 27th season premiere. "I haven’t had the chance to meet him in person, but I hear he’s a great guy," the "Viall Files" podcast host, 42, shares with Life...
Tyler Norris Admitted He Did ‘Lose Respect’ For Victoria Fuller at the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Reunion
Tyler Norris and Victoria Fuller had a tense exchange at the 'Bachelor in Paradise' reunion, and Norris recently admitted he lost respect for Fuller at the reunion.
Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley Says She Felt 'Robbed' in Engagement Experience with Dale Moss
Clare Crawley said her former engagement paled in comparison to her love story with Ryan Dawkins — as her current fiancé involved her mother in the process Clare Crawley feels that The Bachelorette took one major thing from her: the joy of an engagement. In a conversation with Bachelor Happy Hour hosts Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin, Crawley, 41, recounted her whirlwind engagement to Dale Moss, and how it impacted her views of the special moment. As she spoke about her recent engagement to Ryan Dawkins, Crawley shared grief over her last proposal...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Danielle Maltby Said Seeing Michael Allio as a Dad Is ‘So Special’
'Bachelor in Paradise' star Danielle Maltby recently discussed her relationship with Michael Allio and how special it is to see him in dad-mode.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
msn.com
Dolly Parton Just Dropped Some Major Career News That Has Fans Floored
We have a hunch that this upcoming New Year's Eve is going to be one for the books!. A little birdie told us that two iconic singers are getting together for a December 31 celebration unlike any other. Well, to be fair, that little birdie came in the form of an Instagram post, but you get the sentiment.
Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette
If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan
While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
womansday.com
'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Reveals His Heartbreaking Last Conversation With Alex Trebek
When Ken Jennings began his 74-winning streak on Jeopardy! back in 2004, he had no idea how much the quiz show would change his life. One such way he was forever altered was the close relationship he built with host Alex Trebek. Although Ken has previously mentioned how strong their bond was, the TV personality is now detailing his final moments with his mentor.
Today show hosts Craig Melvin and Carson Daly say goodbye while announcing beloved colleagues’ retirement live on air
TODAY show’s Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, and more co-hosts have said their goodbyes to a couple of beloved colleagues who are retiring from the company. The TV personalities have shared a sweet tribute to their departing colleagues during Thursday’s live show. While standing out on the Today show...
What Happened to Kelly Ripa? Host’s Absence From ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Explained
So many viewers tune in to Live With Kelly and Ryan to get their daily dose of dynamic hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. In January 2023, Kelly missed several episodes of the series and was very vocal about the reason behind her absence. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the beloved TV host.
Women's Health
'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Gets Flooded With Strong Opinions After Sharing Her Parenting Rule
HGTV star Erin Napier wears many hats. Erin and her husband Ben share two young daughters, Helen and Mae, and they're very careful about protecting their identities on social media. She wrote an in-depth post on why she and Ben have come to a controversial decision for their young daughters.
What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. in Hardrict's response to Mowry's divorce petition, he disagrees on why they split.
Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”
Andy Cohen is making his first comments after Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo executive producer took to his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy to say that Rinna leaving “is a big reshuffle of the deck.” Cohen mentioned on Andy Cohen Live that he was “surprised” when Rinna said RHOBH “was the longest job she’s ever had.” “She’s a working actor … usually you don’t get a part on a show that goes for eight years,” he added. “So this is a reality show and it goes to show that is a testament to...
wegotthiscovered.com
Bachelor Alum Nick Viall engaged: Who is his fiancé?
Nick Viall joined season 21 of The Bachelor after not one but two unsuccessful runs on the show’s sister series The Bachelorette and a quick stint on Bachelor in Paradise. The third (or fourth) time was not the charm for this Bachelor-to-be and he walked away from the show — and the season — empty-handed. However, Nick Viall is now a Bachelor no more as he has passed his final rose, and a very shiny engagement ring, to his new fiancé Natalie Joy.
Real-Life Hallmark Couple Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged
Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace of 'When Calls the Heart' recently got engaged in New York City, the couple revealed on Instagram.
housebeautiful.com
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look
Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
soaphub.com
This Is the Young and the Restless Couple We’ve Waited Decades For
Danny Romallotti returned to The Young and the Restless in order to spend Christmas with his son, Daniel Romalotti, and quickly reconnected with ex-wife Phyllis Summers, as well as old friends like Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin. Young and the Restless: Worth The Wait. Everyone has been asking subtle yet...
Women's Health
Mariska Hargitay Posts Super Emotional Message Amid Upsetting 'Law and Order: SVU' News
Last week, Law and Order: SVU fans were devastated when Kelli Giddish officially left the drama after 12 seasons. And they weren't the only ones. Mariska Hargitay echoed their sentiments, and she got emotional on Instagram. Last week, Law and Order: SVU fans were devastated when Kelli Giddish officially left...
Comments / 0