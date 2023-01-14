Read full article on original website
Related
The 6 best ab workouts for women looking to strengthen their core, according to a female personal trainer
By utilizing exercises like planks and bicycle crunches, women can target the muscle groups throughout their core to strengthen their abs.
What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them
Imagine you’ve just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you’re able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you’re prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain.
Carry Your Way to Elite Strength and Conditioning with These 4 Moves
There are tons of articles on neglected or forgotten muscles and movements, but IMO the king of neglected is the humble, simple, but not easy farmer’s carry. Holding weights in your hands and walking, what muscles do this work, and how does this improve me? Just because this exercise is not performed in front of a mirror and there is no muscle pump doesn’t mean squat.
Forget burpees — you only need one kettlebell, 3 moves, and 25 minutes to work your entire body
It only takes one kettlebell, 25 minutes, and these three moves to build muscle and strength all over.
WREG
Best gym mat
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Exercises and sports that involve contact with people or hitting the floor hard are reliant upon gym mats, no matter how simple the mats may look. These mats can provide a cushioned, yet sturdy surface, and athletes of all levels rely on them frequently.
KRQE News 13
Are massage guns worth it?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Massage guns, also called percussive massagers, have risen in popularity the last few years. According to many consumers, they’re the preferred method to relieve muscle tension and soreness at home. But are they worth it?. It depends. Some people...
AOL Corp
Get your workout on with a Bowflex home gym sale
Save up to $600 during Bowflex's home gym sale. With deals on treadmills, weights, and bikes, there's something for every fitness enthusiast. BEST TREADMILL DEAL: The Nautilus T618 treadmill is a boon for runners and joggers, with all the frills and a (now) low price. $899 $1,499 (save $600) BEST...
dcnewsnow.com
She’s Birdie safety alarm review: Can this self-defense personal alarm deter an attacker?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. She’s Birdie The Original Personal Safety Alarm review. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), more than one in three women will experience some form of assault in their lifetime. This can make it difficult to perform simple tasks, such as walking across campus or meeting someone new. Having a small device that makes you feel safe can help you reclaim your life.
5 Moves for the Ultimate Calisthenics Workout, According to a Personal Trainer
Whether you realize it or not, you’re probably already familiar with calisthenics. Put simply, calisthenics is just bodyweight exercises. Calisthenics exercises are great for beginners because they can help build strength throughout the entire body, and you don’t need to learn how to use any equipment. They can also be easily modified for different levels of difficulty.
boxrox.com
Best Workout Split for Maximum Muscle Gains
You have probably seen countless workout programs online and wondered which one to choose. Is there a best workout split for maximum muscle gains? Find out below. When it comes to training for building muscle, your workout program has to be on point. A healthy eating habit is the foundation of any goal when it comes to getting fitter and stronger, but a workout split program will get you that extra advantage to reach your goals.
hike734.com
Hiking Fitness: The Importance of Strength Training
It’s a new year and that means new adventures! There’s a lot of excitement that comes with planning and researching the places you’ll be hiking this year. Although you might not find it as thrilling, part of your planning and preparation should include how you’ll train for the trail. Why? Because, increasing your hiking fitness will make your hiking experiences so much more enjoyable.
studyfinds.org
Best way to recover from an intense workout? Eat a handful of these every day
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Feeling sore and beat up after a rigorous workout can make the next day or two more difficult to get through. Scientists recommend eating more almonds for gym rats who work out regularly. New research reveals that “weekend warriors,” or people who do their most strenuous physical fitness on the weekends, experience a much easier recovery if they eat almonds every day.
CNET
Making Distilled Water at Home Is Easy and Free. Here's How to Do It in 5 Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You can use distilled water in many different ways around the house -- from medical to cosmetic purposes. Distilled water is the purest form of water you can find: simple hydrogen and oxygen, with 99.9% of minerals, chemicals and pollutants removed. Of course, you could always buy distilled water at your local grocery store or on Amazon, but considering how easy it is to make, you should try doing it yourself at home. Not to mention, you'll save money by replacing the store-bought stuff with your own homemade distilled water. All you'll need are things you probably already have: two pots, water, a stove and a few minutes of your time. Trust me, it'll change the way you hydrate.
Shape Declared This Dumbbell Set the Best Adjustable Weights of 2023 — and It’s $120 Off Right Now
Celebrity trainer Kira Stokes called it “extremely” easy to use.
The Best Calf And Foot Massagers For Plantar Fasciitis, According To Reviews
These massagers can make it easy to alleviate plantar fasciitis and foot pain at home.
dcnewsnow.com
Best reusable serving dishes and trays you’ll want to use for the Super Bowl and beyond
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the National Football League’s postseason in full swing, it’s time to start preparing for the Super Bowl party you want to throw. When it comes to said party, the only thing more important than having a good TV is having the best food. For food, quality is most important, but the presentation has a surprisingly large effect on enjoyment, too. You can’t just toss a bunch of cookies on a paper plate. The best way to present your delicacies is to arrange them on a beautiful serving dish, platter or tray.
dcnewsnow.com
Best protein shake for weight gain
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Protein shakes designed for weight gain should have different nutritional values than those formulated to help you build lean muscle mass. They should both provide at least 20 grams of protein per serving, but those intended for weight gain should also contain a high number of calories, carbohydrates and even fat.
Comments / 0