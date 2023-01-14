Read full article on original website
WTVM
Major auto supplier to invest over $25M in new location in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A major automotive supplier to invest over $25 million in a 70,000-square-foot location in Auburn Technology Park West. Rausch & Pausch LP (RAPA), a German-based company, plans to purchase the building to operate in, invest in new equipment and create up to 73 additional jobs over the next three years.
Opelika-Auburn News
Lee County Humane Society plans to expand and create more space for large dogs
The Lee County Humane Society is kicking off the new year with a project to expanded the shelter, creating more space specifically for large dogs. With the population increase in Auburn and Opelika, the Humane Society has been at nearly full capacity for about two years. Jenny Warren, the outreach...
livability.com
A River of Renewal Runs Through Downtown Columbus, GA
Developments mean a renewed arts and entertainment scene – plus more opportunities for small businesses. Downtown Columbus, GA, is booming, and that means good things for locals and local businesses. With new developments in Columbus taking shape in the heart of the city and along the banks of the Chattahoochee River, small businesses are setting up shop in the newly trendy downtown.
Volunteers plant trees at Theo McGee Park in Columbus ahead of MLK Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friday morning, despite the cold weather, a group of volunteers gathered at Theo McGee Park in Columbus to plant trees and pick up litter. The event was done in a partnership between Keep Columbus Beautiful, Trees Columbus, the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department and the Columbus Public Works Department, according to […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for January 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. Claire Cofield AdamsJanuary 12, 1925 - January 12, 2023Claire Cofield Adams, age 98 of Opelika, AL went to be with the Lord on January 12, 202…
WTVM
Phenix City resident murdered in Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Sunday, January 15, at 3:19 am, Columbus Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, responding officers were led to a vacant lot between 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue where they found Kameron Holcey, 23 of Phenix City, Alabama. Suffering from a gunshot wound(s), EMS arrived and transported Holcey to Piedmont Columbus Regional ER. Holcey succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, at 3:59 a.m.
Phenix City resident found with gunshot wounds in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Phenix City resident was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Columbus early Sunday, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 3rd Ave. in Columbus at 3:19 a.m. Upon arrival officers were led to a lot between 3rd and 2nd Avenue. […]
livability.com
Cheers to Divine Dining in Columbus, GA
From exquisite cuisine to family favorites, there's a restaurant for everyone here. Getting a great meal in Columbus has never been easier. While predominantly known as a “barbecue town,” says chef Jamie Keating, co-owner of fine-dining restaurant Epic, Columbus has so much more to offer than its ’cue.
Opelika-Auburn News
Local ROMEO club begins collecting funds to donate to charities and those in need in 2023
The ROMEO club in Lee County plans to positively impact the community again in 2023 by collecting funds to support organizations like the Alabama Sheriff’s Girls Ranch, the Food Bank of East Alabama and others in need. ROMEO clubs have been around for decades in the U.S. The club’s...
WTVM
Lanett Police Department notices an increase of fraudulent money
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department has seen an increase of fraudulent money being passed at different businesses. The money being passed will have “COPY” and “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” on it. These bills are also printed on standard paper and do not feel like normal bills.
'I’m homeless now' | LaGrange community holds prayer vigil for tornado victims
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Hundreds of people are homeless in Troup County after Thursday's tornado tore through their community. Dozens of people in LaGrange came together for a vigil Saturday to pray for those affected. The Lexington Park neighborhood is one of the hardest-hit areas in LaGrange. Sameer Chaudhry's home...
20-30 homes torn apart in Troup County neighborhood, fire department says
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The strong severe storms left heavy damage to a neighborhood as they moved through Troup County Thursday afternoon. Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco went to the Lexington Park neighborhood in LaGrange where she found roofs ripped off of homes and debris scattered on laws. She...
thebamabuzz.com
7 things to do in downtown Opelika
Did you know downtown Opelika has so much to offer? You can easily make a fun day trip out of downtown if you know the right spots to hit. We’re giving you 7 fun, unique activities that will ensure you have a great downtown experience!. 1. Enjoy a cup...
Opelika-Auburn News
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Scammers trying to take advantage of people with damaged homes after tornadoes
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two metro Atlanta counties are warning their residents about possible construction scammers in the area. Tornadoes hit Troup and Spalding counties on Thursday afternoon and left destruction in their wake for many neighbors. Now, some vulnerable homeowners could have to fend off scammers as well.
fox5atlanta.com
GEMA to distribute water, tarps to Troup County residents impacted by tornado
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Troup County residents who were affected by the tornado that touched down in multiple spots around Georgia Thursday will have another opportunity on Sunday to receive aid from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA). The agency has organized a Point of Distribution (POD) at the Troup...
Dad Gets ‘Firsthand Experience’ with Georgia Tornado, and He Caught the Horrifying Event on Camera
After 35 tornadoes touched down in Georgia and Alabama, we’re getting a first-hand look at the storms thanks to social media. In Alabama, one person captured a massive twister after it made landfall in a pasture outside of Montgomery. Now, we’re taking a closer look at another clip from...
WTVM
Lagrange car thief caught, charged with entering an automobile
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -On January 14, at approximately 7:11am, members of the LaGrange Police Department responded to an auto entering occurring, at 117 Highland Avenue. The victim reported that he witnessed someone breaking into his vehicle and when confronted the subject, but they fled from the scene. Officers were able to establish a perimeter in the area.
WTVM
City of LaGrange places several communities under boil advisory
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of LaGrange places several communities under a boil water advisory. According to LaGrange Utility, the decision was issued on Jan. 12 following the damaging evening storms due to a main break caused by a fallen tree in the Mountville community. Officials say the advisory...
The Inventor Of A Multi-Billion Dollar Company Who Died Addicted And Penniless
On July 8, 1831, John Stith Pemberton was born in Knoxville, Georgia. John graduated from Southern Botanical Medical College in 1859 and became a physician by age 19. He practiced chemistry, surgery, and general medicine using methods like herbs and steam baths in his treatments. In 1853, John married Ana Eliza Clifford Lewis, and in 1854 they had a son, Charles Ney Pemberton, the couple's only child.
