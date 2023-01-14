Read full article on original website
When Did It All Go Wrong For The San Jose Sharks?
The San Jose Sharks had made the playoffs 21 times in 28 seasons between 1991 and 2019. That statistic alone tells a story about a team that never took a break from competing. Fast forward to the current day and the Sharks have yet to make an appearance since 2019, heading for a franchise-record fourth-straight miss. So, where did it all go wrong in San Jose? The truth is the current product on the ice is a result of so much more than aging players who played passed their prime.
Rumours that Rick Tocchet will be the next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks heating up
It sure sounds like Rick Tocchet will be the next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Tocchet has been connected to the Canucks for some time now, but industry chatter has seemingly skyrocketed in the past week, and appears to have reached a boiling point this evening. In a TSN...
Wild hand Coyotes 8th straight loss, 2-1
Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau scored 51 seconds apart in the second period to fuel the host Minnesota Wild to a 2-1 victory over the reeling Arizona Coyotes on Saturday in St. Paul, Minn. Gaudreau also did his part in the faceoff circle, winning 13 of 18 draws. Joel Eriksson...
Early Intermission: NJD @ SJS - 16:01 of the First Period
At the discretion of the officials, a decision was made to end the period early with the final 3:59 to be played prior to the start of the second period due to a broken kickplate behind the net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 77.3, which states, "If...
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Monday, 3 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win.Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games and a 21-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have a 17-6-2 record when scoring at least three goals.Detroit is 18-16-7 overall and 7-7-4 on the road. The Red Wings are 17-5-4 when scoring three or more goals.The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.TOP...
Syracuse Crunch defeat Utica Comets, 5-1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 5-1, today at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now on a three-game winning streak as they advance to 16-13-2-3 on the season and 3-0-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt...
NHL Morning Skate for January 15
* The League's newest franchise achieved an NHL-first by sweeping their seven-game road trip. * Alex Ovechkin isn't done making NHL history - he scored Saturday to move into a tie with a longtime Capitals forward atop the League's all-time list for most 30-goal seasons. * Patrik Laine accounted for...
Sharks look to stop red-hot Devils
The New Jersey Devils will look to continue their record success in road games when they visit the San Jose Sharks on Monday. The Devils became the first team in NHL history to win 17 of their first 20 road games with a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. The Sharks dropped to 1-3-1 in their past five games with a 7-1 loss against visiting Edmonton on Friday.
Game Highlights 44.0: Edmonton Oilers beat San Jose Sharks 7-1
The Sharks had an opportunity shortly after to get back into the game with a power play of their own but it was Nugent-Hopkins who made the score 4-0 with a short-handed goal. This featured great work from Mattias Janmark to not only get the puck out of Edmonton’s zone and push out for a breakaway but to stay with the puck after the original save by Kahkonen…
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Supplies assist in loss
Kessel recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers. Kessel has found a groove on offense lately, logging four points over his last four games. The 35-year-old winger helped out on a Paul Cotter tally in the second period of this contest. For the season, Kessel has mainly struggled in a bottom-six role, producing seven goals, 11 helpers, 81 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 44 contests.
Sharks listening to calls about star defenseman Erik Karlsson
It has been an incredible first half for Erik Karlsson. The two-time Norris Trophy winner has 56 points through 44 games, and leads the entire league in even-strength scoring. He’s healthy, playing more than 25 minutes a game, and looks a lot more like the player that the San Jose Sharks paid for in 2018.
Penguins' Kris Letang: Should meet with Penguins soon
Letang (personal/lower body) is expected to meet back up with the Penguins in the next day or so, coach Mike Sullivan told Wes Crosby of NHL.com on Monday. Letang suffered a lower-body injury Dec. 28 and was designated as a non-roster player Jan. 3 after the passing of his father. The status of his injury isn't clear, so Letang might not return to the lineup immediately after rejoining the Penguins. He has two goals and 16 points in 29 contests this season.
49ers' Danny Gray: Rarely sees field in rookie year
Gray finished his rookie campaign with one reception (seven targets) for 10 yards and one rush for nine yards. Gray logged just 85 offensive snaps across 13 active games, failing to crack the regular rotation even in relief of injured starters. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan drew up a couple of gadget plays for his third-round wideout, but he didn't trust the rookie in meaningful moments this season. Perhaps Gray sees more usage in his sophomore campaign, but he will have to fight up several spots on the receiver depth chart during training camp to be worth monitoring in fantasy.
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3
LAS VEGAS, NV - Leon Draisaitl led the way with a pair of goals as the Oilers extended their win streak to three games with a well-executed 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights on Saturday. Jack Campbell back-stopped the squad with 27 saves while Klim Kostin continued his scoring with...
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Won't suit up Monday
Middleton (knee) is listed as out for Monday's matchup against the Pacers. Middleton hasn't played since Dec. 15 due to right knee irritation. He recently went on a G League assignment to get some 5-on-5 work in, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Jan. 10 that the three-time All-Star is "on the cusp of a return" after an extended absence. Monday marks the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Bucks could be erring on the side of caution by holding Middleton out against the Pacers in anticipation of a possible return Tuesday against the Raptors. However, with Tuesday marking just the second of three games for the Bucks this week, fantasy managers in weekly leagues are best off not activating Middleton, considering he won't be available for more than two games, at best.
Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too. Just like that, the defending Stanley Cup champions are feeling right back to their high-speed, high-scoring and highly confident ways. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored...
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Makes history once again
Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers. The future Hall of Famer banged home the rebound of his own blocked shot late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but it was all the offense the Capitals could muster against Carter Hart. Ovechkin has now reached the 30-goal plateau in an incredible 17 seasons, tying the NHL record held by Mike Gartner, and he has 810 tallies for his career as he continues to march toward Wayne Gretzky and 894. Up next on the milestone checklist for Ovie -- he needs eight more points to tie Chicago legend Stan Mikita at 1,467, and 15th place on the all-time list.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Secures double-double in win
Nurkic provided 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Saturday's 136-119 win over the Mavericks. Nurkic increased his double-double streak to five games, and he's averaged 16.8 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals since the beginning of that run. If Dallas' frontcourt absences continue, Nurkic could be in line for another excellent total against the Mavericks on Sunday.
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Catches long touchdown
Jones recorded eight receptions on 13 targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-30 wild-card round win over the Chargers. Jones had only 17 yards on eight targets in the first half, which was representative of the Jaguars' offensive success. However, that frustration disappeared late in the third quarter when Jones broke free from the Chargers' secondary to catch a 39-yard touchdown. Contrary to past seasons, Jones has emerged as a big-play threat of late by recording six receptions of at least 20 yards over his last eight games.
Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 3-1 win against San Diego
The Ontario Reign played a full sixty-minute game as they defeated their Southern California rivals, the San Diego Gulls, 3-1. ONT: Tyrell Goulbourne (1), ASST: Austin Wagner (2), Jacob Moverare (7) Third period:. SD: SH Michael Del Zotto (5), ASST: Rocco Grimaldi (22), Drew Helleson (9) ONT: PP Martin Chromiak...
