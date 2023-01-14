Read full article on original website
BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)
Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
Yardbarker
Rangers, in tight division race, take on Canadiens
So far, 2023 has been good to the New York Rangers. But the Montreal Canadiens continue to struggle. On Sunday, the host Rangers will aim to extend their point streak to eight games while trying to hand the Canadiens an eighth consecutive road defeat. Though the Rangers went 8-3-2 in...
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets host the Rangers after Laine's hat trick
New York Rangers (24-13-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-27-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -200, Blue Jackets +166; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers after Patrik Laine's hat trick against the Detroit...
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Monday, 3 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win.Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games and a 21-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have a 17-6-2 record when scoring at least three goals.Detroit is 18-16-7 overall and 7-7-4 on the road. The Red Wings are 17-5-4 when scoring three or more goals.The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.TOP...
FOX Sports
Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight
CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period. All-star rookie Matty Beniers and...
Danton Heinen Has Become Unplayable Option for Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins thought they had something with Danton Heinen, but it's gotten ugly.
FOX Sports
Jets take on the Canadiens on 3-game win streak
Winnipeg Jets (29-14-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 9-11-0 record at home and an 18-23-3 record overall. The...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Supplies assist in loss
Kessel recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers. Kessel has found a groove on offense lately, logging four points over his last four games. The 35-year-old winger helped out on a Paul Cotter tally in the second period of this contest. For the season, Kessel has mainly struggled in a bottom-six role, producing seven goals, 11 helpers, 81 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 44 contests.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Should meet with Penguins soon
Letang (personal/lower body) is expected to meet back up with the Penguins in the next day or so, coach Mike Sullivan told Wes Crosby of NHL.com on Monday. Letang suffered a lower-body injury Dec. 28 and was designated as a non-roster player Jan. 3 after the passing of his father. The status of his injury isn't clear, so Letang might not return to the lineup immediately after rejoining the Penguins. He has two goals and 16 points in 29 contests this season.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Good to return Monday
Girgensons (illness) is good to play Monday versus Florida, according to Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site. Girgensons missed Saturday's 5-3 victory over Nashville because of the illness. He has four goals and 10 points in 39 games while averaging 12:28 of ice time this season. With Girgensons returning to the lineup, Vinnie Hinostroza is likely to be a healthy scratch.
Jan Rutta Out of Penguins Lineup, Jonathan Gruden Makes NHL Debut
Jan Rutta falls as a last minute absence for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
FOX Sports
Draisaitl scores 2 as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Makes history once again
Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers. The future Hall of Famer banged home the rebound of his own blocked shot late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but it was all the offense the Capitals could muster against Carter Hart. Ovechkin has now reached the 30-goal plateau in an incredible 17 seasons, tying the NHL record held by Mike Gartner, and he has 810 tallies for his career as he continues to march toward Wayne Gretzky and 894. Up next on the milestone checklist for Ovie -- he needs eight more points to tie Chicago legend Stan Mikita at 1,467, and 15th place on the all-time list.
CBS Sports
Pastrnak, Zacha, Krejci lead Bruins to 6-0 win over Flyers
By Jimmy Golen, AP Sports WriterBOSTON -- David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha scored two goals apiece, Jeremy Swayman earned his first shutout of the season and David Krejci had three assists in his 1,000th NHL game to help the Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-0 on Monday.Pastrnak scored the first goal in the first period and added another during a 4-on-3 power play to start the third to help Boston win for the sixth time in seven games. The Bruins are 21-1-3 at home this season and have the best overall record in the NHL.Krejci, who interrupted his 16-year...
Penguins vs. Ducks: Rickard Rakell Sees Old Friends
The Pittsburgh Penguins welcome the Anaheim Ducks to PPG Paints Arena
Blue Jackets hopeful Alexandre Texier will return next season
There was some surprise when it was announced that Blue Jackets winger Alexandre Texier would play this season in Switzerland instead of Columbus at his request to play closer to his family. GM Jarmo Kekalainen told Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch that he’s hopeful that the 23-year-old will be...
Yardbarker
Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 3-1 win against San Diego
The Ontario Reign played a full sixty-minute game as they defeated their Southern California rivals, the San Diego Gulls, 3-1. ONT: Tyrell Goulbourne (1), ASST: Austin Wagner (2), Jacob Moverare (7) Third period:. SD: SH Michael Del Zotto (5), ASST: Rocco Grimaldi (22), Drew Helleson (9) ONT: PP Martin Chromiak...
