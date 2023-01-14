Read full article on original website
Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
Sporting News
Australian Open 2023 results today: Rafael Nadal suffers scare, Iga Swiatek battles through on day one
Top seed Rafael Nadal showed his fighting qualities as he battled through his Australian Open first-round match against Jack Draper. World No.1 Iga Swiatek also had her struggles in the women's draw, but she too got the job done versus Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier to take her place in the second round.
Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Results as Daniil Medvedev coasts through plus Novak Djokovic injury update
Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Rafael Nadal began his title defence with a four-set victory over Britain’s Jack Draper on the opening day in Melbourne. Nadal was given a scare by Draper in a physical battle, but the 21-year-old was hampered by cramps as Nadal went on to claim a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 win in over three and a half hours. Emma Raducanu is through to the second round of the Australian Open after sealing an impressive win over Tamara Korpatsch. Raducanu arrived at Melbourne Park with some questions over her fitness after rolling her...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Jack Draper loses to Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. British rising star Jack Draper tested Spain's Rafael Nadal before cramping issues cost him in a four-set loss...
tennisuptodate.com
"It’s a situation I don’t want to be in, so I leave": Medvedev's coach Gilles Cervara on leaving box mid match
Gilles Cervara as the coach of Daniil Medvedev is well known for leaving his box mid match and leaving the arena if the game isn't going to his liking. Speaking to Tennis Majors as part of their Major talk series, he said that it shows Medvedev that he needs to get it right if he does this and he said it is mainly due to his coaching as a result not having the desired effect.
atptour.com
Nadal Outlasts Draper To Begin Australian Open Title Defence
Back at the Australian Open for the first time since his epic five-set comeback in the 2022 final, top seed Rafael Nadal won another see-saw match in Rod Laver Arena to kickstart his title defence on Monday afternoon. The Spaniard delivered in the crucial moments of a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory against 21-year-old debutante Jack Draper to reach the Melbourne second round for the 17th time.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal levels with Ivan Lendl in all time Men's Singles wins after Draper opener at Australian Open
Rafael Nadal sealed victory over a fatigued Jack Draper in his opener at the 2023 Australian Open and as well as sealing the feat of reaching the second round, he also leveled for all time Men's Singles wins in third. Jimmy Connors of course sits top of the table and...
atptour.com
Nadal Faces Draper Test; Tsitsipas, Felix In Action On Australian Open Day 1
The opening day of Grand Slam action for 2023 features a host of star names looking to make an early statement at the Australian Open. Top 10 stars Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev are all in action, when a trio of home favourites are also hoping to make their mark on Monday in Melbourne.
Sporting News
Why are some Australian Open players playing under a white flag?
The Australian Open is back in full swing for another year, with athletes from all over the world vying to take out one of tennis’ most coveted titles. But being a worldwide event means that the Open must navigate international politics, and this year there is no issue more pressing than the continued Russian invasion of Ukraine.
kalkinemedia.com
Gauff, Pegula power into second round at Australian Open
Coco Gauff raced into the second round of the Australian Open and a clash with Emma Raducanu on Monday with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Katerina Siniakova in the opening match on Rod Laver Arena. Meanwhile fellow American Jessica Pegula also enjoyed an easy passage, dropping just one game. Gauff,...
wtatennis.com
Collins finding a new recipe for success ahead of Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Australia -- If every tournament could be played in Australia, Danielle Collins would be first in line to sign up. The 29-year-old Floridian has always been able to count on her best tennis showing up in Australia. It's where she made her first major semifinal in 2019 and her first major final last year, where she defeated Iga Swiatek before losing to Ashleigh Barty.
atptour.com
Medvedev Makes Fast Start In Melbourne
Daniil Medvedev wasted little time in reaching the second round at the Australian Open Monday when he dismantled American Marcos Giron 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 to start his title quest in style. The World No. 8 is aiming to go one step further than his previous best showing showings at the...
NBC Sports
Bianca Andreescu’s ‘Aha moment’ made Australian Open win possible
MELBOURNE, Australia — Bianca Andreescu traces the path that brought her back to the tennis tour after a mental health break – and, on Monday, put her back in the win column thanks to beating a seeded opponent at the Australian Open – to what she calls “an `Aha’ moment” on a beach in Costa Rica during a spiritual retreat nearly a year ago.
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal begins quest for repeat Australian Open title
Rafael Nadal defeated Jack Draper in four sets to begin his attempt at repeating as Australian Open champion and extending his men's tennis record of 22 Grand Slam titles. Last season, Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final after roaring back from a two-set deficit to win in five sets. If the two meet this season, it will be in the quarterfinals.
Tennis-Rune ready to rock the boat at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Holger Rune heads into the Australian Open as the last man to beat favourite Novak Djokovic and the Danish teenager is ready to take the fight to the established order at the year's first Grand Slam, which starts on Monday.
