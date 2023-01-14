ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

WHNT-TV

1 killed, 3 injured in Fort Payne Crash

The crash happened on I-59 early Sunday morning. The crash happened on I-59 early Sunday morning. James BBQ Employees Donate Tips to Student with Cancer …. A 14-year-old Geraldine High School student is dealing with a recent cancer diagnosis. (10 p.m., January 18, 2023) State of the Arts Celebration (10...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WTHR

Alabama man arrested for allegedly driving 109 mph while intoxicated with child in car on I-65

SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday in southern Indiana for speeding while driving under the influence with a child in the car. An Indiana state trooper stopped 36-year-old Anthony Reed of Huntsville, Alabama for driving 109 mph on Interstate 65 northbound near the Jackson-Bartholomew county line. Reed, who had an adult female and a child as passengers in his car, was showing signs of intoxication during the stop.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 18, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 18, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 15• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; Pine Hill Dr. NW; damage to 2015 Audi; purse and contents Jan. 17• burglary-3rd degree; person; 13th St. SW; miscellaneous Arrests Jan. 17 Howard, Briana G.; 20• robbery-3rd degree Mann, Justin C.; 33• FTA- driving without license• FTA- DUI• FTA- insurance violation Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Police: Hillsboro man sprayed ex with gas, set her on fire

PRICEVILLE — A Hillsboro man was arrested last week for “luring” his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend into Priceville before spraying her with gasoline and setting her on fire, according to Priceville authorities. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, turned himself in Thursday, according to Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin, and was charged...
HILLSBORO, AL
WHNT-TV

Family Files Suit Against Doctor for Daughter's Death

A North Alabama cancer doctor is at the center of a wrongful death lawsuit. Family Files Suit Against Doctor for Daughter’s Death. A North Alabama cancer doctor is at the center of a wrongful death lawsuit. Local Powerlifting Team Prepares for State Championship. A team of local powerlifters at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Havoc the dog's execution delayed

Community wants answers after two students found with guns in Huntsville City Schools. Community wants answers after two students found with guns in Huntsville City Schools. Huntsville City Schools Press Conference on firearms on two school campuses. Updated: 6 hours ago. Huntsville City Schools Press Conference on firearms on two...
Hartselle Enquirer

Chiropractor charged with poisoning wife released from jail

Judge Charles Elliott needed no gavel to get the rapt attention of the shackled man standing before him and the dozens of others in the courtroom Wednesday as he reluctantly allowed the release from jail of a chiropractor indicted for poisoning his wife but warned him that “so much as a speeding ticket” would land him back in jail.
DECATUR, AL
