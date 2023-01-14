Read full article on original website
1 killed, 3 injured in Fort Payne Crash
The crash happened on I-59 early Sunday morning. A 14-year-old Geraldine High School student is dealing with a recent cancer diagnosis.
One dead in Somerville shooting, one person detained
One man has died following a shooting in Somerville Wednesday night, according to authorities.
Man found shot in Somerville; Morgan County Sheriff's Office investigating
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Somerville. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a scene in the 1000 block of Curry Chapel Road about 8 p.m. Wednesday. There, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The public is advised to use caution in...
Alabama man arrested for allegedly driving 109 mph while intoxicated with child in car on I-65
SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday in southern Indiana for speeding while driving under the influence with a child in the car. An Indiana state trooper stopped 36-year-old Anthony Reed of Huntsville, Alabama for driving 109 mph on Interstate 65 northbound near the Jackson-Bartholomew county line. Reed, who had an adult female and a child as passengers in his car, was showing signs of intoxication during the stop.
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 18, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 18, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 15• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; Pine Hill Dr. NW; damage to 2015 Audi; purse and contents Jan. 17• burglary-3rd degree; person; 13th St. SW; miscellaneous Arrests Jan. 17 Howard, Briana G.; 20• robbery-3rd degree Mann, Justin C.; 33• FTA- driving without license• FTA- DUI• FTA- insurance violation Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
1 killed, several injured in Tuscumbia crash
One person was killed and several others injured in a three-vehicle crash in Tuscumbia Tuesday.
Waffle House murder suspect indicted by Madison County Grand Jury
A 25-year-old man has been indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury for murder after he allegedly stabbed another man at a Waffle House nearly two years ago.
Double Springs officer injured in shooting incident after vehicle pursuit with suspect
DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. — UPDATE: January 18:. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation has begun an investigation into this incident described as a shooting involving a Double Springs Police officer. According to a news release from ALEA, the incident happened about 6:11 p.m., when there...
Closed bedroom door saved 2 children from possibly dying in Decatur house fire, fire marshal says
Two young lives were saved thanks to their bedroom door being closed during a Decatur house fire that broke out Monday morning. "Close Before You Doze" are the words Decatur Fire & Rescue is now emphasizing for all residents. They were asleep inside the home with the door closed at...
Police: Hillsboro man sprayed ex with gas, set her on fire
PRICEVILLE — A Hillsboro man was arrested last week for “luring” his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend into Priceville before spraying her with gasoline and setting her on fire, according to Priceville authorities. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, turned himself in Thursday, according to Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin, and was charged...
Escaped Alabama inmate, wanted jailer may be in Ford SUV, U.S. Marshal says
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The U.S. Marshal of Northern Alabama sent News 19 the official flyer after information was accidentally released by a law enforcement agency regarding escaped inmate Casey White and wanted corrections officer Vicky White. U.S. Marshal Martin Keely told News 19 both were last seen...
Five Limestone County men arrested following narcotics operation
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Narcotics Unit and Special Response team arrested five men after drugs and weapons were found in a home nearly two weeks ago.
9-year-old attacked by dogs in Lawrence County makes a complete recovery
A 9-year-old boy in Lawrence County has completely healed after being attacked by a pack of dogs. It happened on Lawrence County Road 582 in September 2022. Gavin Peoples was injured in the attack and rushed to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries. PREVIOUS: 9-year-old boy hospitalized after violent attack by...
Alabama mother of overdose victim files wrongful death lawsuit against oncologist, Walgreens
A North Alabama oncologist is at the center of a recently filed wrongful death lawsuit tied to alleged conduct that led to his medical license being stripped.
Family Files Suit Against Doctor for Daughter's Death
A North Alabama cancer doctor is at the center of a wrongful death lawsuit.
Two men indicted for fatal 2020 home invasion on Levert Street
Two men have been indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury for capital murder and several other charges stemming from a deadly 2020 home invasion.
Havoc the dog's execution delayed
Community wants answers after two students found with guns in Huntsville City Schools.
Lauderdale County family loses $100,000 to construction loan scam
A victim is speaking out about a Lauderdale County contractor who she says scammed her out of more than $100,000. Beverly Jeffers had big plans for the plot of land she had purchased next to her childhood home. "This is my dad's land. It's always been home, and we were...
Chiropractor charged with poisoning wife released from jail
Judge Charles Elliott needed no gavel to get the rapt attention of the shackled man standing before him and the dozens of others in the courtroom Wednesday as he reluctantly allowed the release from jail of a chiropractor indicted for poisoning his wife but warned him that “so much as a speeding ticket” would land him back in jail.
Another gun confiscated from Lee/New Century student in Huntsville, the second in 13 days
A student at Lee/New Century High School in Huntsville faces disciplinary action after being caught bringing a firearm to school on Wednesday. The weapon was discovered without incident, and the student was removed from campus, according to a news release. What type of discipline the student will face was not...
