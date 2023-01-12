ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

mixfmalaska.com

January is National Radon Action Month

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Radon is a colorless, odorless cancer-causing gas that is commonly found in Alaska. Jennifer Athey manages the Alaska Radon Program. She is also the chief of the Geologic Hazard Section at the Geological and Geophysical Surveys, a division of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources. She...
ALASKA STATE
mixfmalaska.com

Alaska on track to have a full cruise recovery by mid-summer of 2023

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Chamber of Commerce luncheon returned after the holiday break with its first speaker of the New Year, Lani Downs, Senior Director of Community Relations and Public Affairs for Cruise Lines International Association Alaska (CLIA). The association brings about 99% of passengers up to Alaska.
JUNEAU, AK
mixfmalaska.com

University of Alaska announces launch of SSBCI Equity Program

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Equity Fund (AKEF) is seeking proposals to invest up to $10 million in State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) funding. The University of Alaska has a long history of being at the forefront of economic and workforce development in Alaska. In 2022 the University’s Alaska...
ALASKA STATE
mixfmalaska.com

Juneau-Douglas City Museum's featured artists hosted community workshop

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This month, from January 6th to the 27th, the exhibit 'Shifting Vantage Points' is being featured with work by local artists, Elizabeth Jurgeleit and Christine Carpenter. The artists held their opening reception on the 6th, and on the 14th hosted a free Nature Workshop, where they...
JUNEAU, AK
mixfmalaska.com

Alaska State Fair opens 2023 scholarship applications

"Educate" is a key part of the Alaska State Fair mission, and the Fair awards annual scholarships. For 2023, the Fair will award a total of $8,000 in scholarships. Scholarships are open to all Alaska junior and senior high school students who plan to attend college or vocational school. Apply...
PALMER, AK
mixfmalaska.com

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is a defining moment each year when Americans across the country volunteer to make local communities more equitable, expand civic opportunities, foster respect for individual differences, and take action to ensure our communities live up to Dr. King’s dream.
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Juneau’s hospital is losing more than $1M a month

Bartlett Regional Hospital has lost an average of about $1.4 million dollars a month for the last six months. For the first time in the hospital’s history, its leaders will have to make major changes to stop the losses. There haven’t been any layoffs yet, but they haven’t been...
JUNEAU, AK
mixfmalaska.com

BRH announces Cost Reduction Plan to address operational expenses and prepare for long-term sustainability

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Bartlett Regional Hospital (BRH) is undertaking a phased plan of action to proactively address financial pressures, strategically realign services with community needs, and prepare the organization for long-term sustainability. Bartlett expects these actions will result in annualized savings of approximately $12 million and will enable the...
JUNEAU, AK
mixfmalaska.com

Levi indicted on murder, arson, assault in Kalskag

Levi was indicted for six counts of murder in the second degree, one count of arson in the first degree, and two counts of assault in the third degree. Evan was indicted for one count of assault in the third degree. The charges stem from an incident in Upper Kalskag...
UPPER KALSKAG, AK

