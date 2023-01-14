ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

localocnews.com

Council to Review Pilot Trolley Route for Spring

As the City of San Clemente looks to expand public transportation options in town, the City Council on Tuesday night, Jan. 17, is expected to consider testing one of two potential trolley lines this spring—one connected to the Outlets at San Clemente, or another at the Municipal Pier. Within...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Sheriff’s Department Investigating Reported Homicide in San Juan

Authorities are investigating a homicide in San Juan Capistrano after a 30-year-old local man was found assaulted and sustaining traumatic injuries on Saturday, Jan. 14, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies at 5:21 p.m. were called to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis where the victim,...
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Come help clean up the beach this Saturday in Seal Beach

You’re invited to the Beach Cleanup in Seal Beach. When : SATURDAY, January 21, 2023; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where : 1st Street Parking Lot (15 First Street) Pre-registration please! (Click here to pre-register.) We will provide: garden gloves, pickers, bags, and free parking (please ask!) Early notification...
SEAL BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Lakewood commemorates the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. King was a champion in the struggle to achieve long overdue civil rights throughout our nation for African Americans, who in the 1950s and 1960s were still being denied those rights in many aspects of life in our country. But despite the most egregious of transgressions that he fought against, he always did so as a firm believer in the moral and political power of nonviolence.
LAKEWOOD, CA
localocnews.com

Models strut the runway to raise funds for adolescent rehab patients at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach

In children’s hospitals, where patients are primarily infants and elementary-aged children, adolescents may sometimes feel overlooked in the hospital setting. The Miller Children’s Hospital Long Beach Auxiliary wants to make hospitalized teens feel they have a special place for themselves, as well as help them meet developmental milestones that are right sized for them. In February 2020, they pledged $500,000 over five years to fund the brand-new adolescent rehabilitation gym at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach’s outpatient center, in the Cherese Mari Laulhere Children’s Village, just for teens. This year is the fourth year of their pledge, and they plan to complete their pledge early.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

An Irvine man was arrested for allegedly killing his father

The Irvine Police Department (IPD) arrested 24-year-old Irvine resident, Tyler Shipper, after his father was found deceased in the home they share. Yesterday morning, IPD officers and the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to a residence on Windwood after receiving information that an adult male was injured. The reporting party (RP) came to check on his friend after the decedent did not show up for work. He encountered Shipper, who appeared disheveled and would not let him inside. The RP and Shipper called 9-1-1.
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Segerstrom defeats Garden Grove for third straight league victory

Christian Castellon of Garden Grove tries to steal the ball from Heber Quero of Segerstrom. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s boys basketball team remained undefeated in Golden West League play, defeating Garden Grove 46-32 Friday night at Segestrom. The league-leading Jaguars (8-10, 3-0)...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Strong second half lifts Crean Lutheran past Pacifica in Empire League game

Crean Lutheran players, including starters cheer on their teammates late in Friday’s Empire League game. Coach Nate Klitzing substituted once the Saints had a comfortable margin. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs; John Luciano and Howard Lyon). Crean Lutheran High School’s boys basketball team had a big second half to...
IRVINE, CA

