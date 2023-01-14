Read full article on original website
Council to Review Pilot Trolley Route for Spring
As the City of San Clemente looks to expand public transportation options in town, the City Council on Tuesday night, Jan. 17, is expected to consider testing one of two potential trolley lines this spring—one connected to the Outlets at San Clemente, or another at the Municipal Pier. Within...
An O.C. Deputy Public Defender was killed in Rosarito, Mexico while celebrating his wedding anniversary
Orange County’s Deputy Public Defender, attorney Elliot Blair, was killed in Rosarito, Mexico on Friday, Jan. 14. Blair and his wife Kim were celebrating their first wedding anniversary in Rosarito. Kim is also an O.C. Public Defender. Blair was in his early 30’s. Blair’s family claims that he...
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Rainstorm Cleanup, General Plan Committee
This week I’d like to recognize critical, often unsung members of our City team who perform a vital service during rainstorms: the Utilities Department crews that pump storm water and operate the tide valves on Balboa Island and the Peninsula. The valves, which were built in the 1970s to...
Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce recognizes MemorialCare Medical Group Best Large Business
MemorialCare Medical Group received the “Best of Huntington Beach” Award for Best Large Business Category from the Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce. For more than 20 years, local community members vote for their favorite business, organization, event or person in various categories that serve the Huntington Beach Community.
Long Beach Police Department investigating traffic fatality at PCH and Molino Avenue
On Dec. 18, 2022 at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located the driver of a motorcycle,...
Sheriff’s Department Investigating Reported Homicide in San Juan
Authorities are investigating a homicide in San Juan Capistrano after a 30-year-old local man was found assaulted and sustaining traumatic injuries on Saturday, Jan. 14, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies at 5:21 p.m. were called to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis where the victim,...
Come help clean up the beach this Saturday in Seal Beach
You’re invited to the Beach Cleanup in Seal Beach. When : SATURDAY, January 21, 2023; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where : 1st Street Parking Lot (15 First Street) Pre-registration please! (Click here to pre-register.) We will provide: garden gloves, pickers, bags, and free parking (please ask!) Early notification...
Lakewood commemorates the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Dr. King was a champion in the struggle to achieve long overdue civil rights throughout our nation for African Americans, who in the 1950s and 1960s were still being denied those rights in many aspects of life in our country. But despite the most egregious of transgressions that he fought against, he always did so as a firm believer in the moral and political power of nonviolence.
Models strut the runway to raise funds for adolescent rehab patients at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach
In children’s hospitals, where patients are primarily infants and elementary-aged children, adolescents may sometimes feel overlooked in the hospital setting. The Miller Children’s Hospital Long Beach Auxiliary wants to make hospitalized teens feel they have a special place for themselves, as well as help them meet developmental milestones that are right sized for them. In February 2020, they pledged $500,000 over five years to fund the brand-new adolescent rehabilitation gym at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach’s outpatient center, in the Cherese Mari Laulhere Children’s Village, just for teens. This year is the fourth year of their pledge, and they plan to complete their pledge early.
Cypress Council to hold public hearing on a request for a liquor license at a Lincoln Avenue sushi restaurant
Project: Conditional Use Permit No. 2023-01 – a request to permit the sale of beer and wine for an existing restaurant (Hiyori Sushi), located at 4720 Lincoln Avenue in the PC – Planned Community Zone. Applicant: Ms. Young Ju Lee of JJ Secret Foods Inc., 6651 Western Avenue,...
PHOTOS: Sunny Hills remains undefeated with Freeway League victory over rival Troy
Sunny Hills’ Ethan Castro vies for the ball with Troy’s Brendan Lee and a teammate. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Soccer has a wide assortment of clever plays, most of which rarely work. But when they do …. Sunny Hills ran a play that was...
An Irvine man was arrested for allegedly killing his father
The Irvine Police Department (IPD) arrested 24-year-old Irvine resident, Tyler Shipper, after his father was found deceased in the home they share. Yesterday morning, IPD officers and the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to a residence on Windwood after receiving information that an adult male was injured. The reporting party (RP) came to check on his friend after the decedent did not show up for work. He encountered Shipper, who appeared disheveled and would not let him inside. The RP and Shipper called 9-1-1.
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of January 2023
We continue our popular feature of our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of January 2023!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
PHOTOS: Segerstrom defeats Garden Grove for third straight league victory
Christian Castellon of Garden Grove tries to steal the ball from Heber Quero of Segerstrom. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s boys basketball team remained undefeated in Golden West League play, defeating Garden Grove 46-32 Friday night at Segestrom. The league-leading Jaguars (8-10, 3-0)...
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel races past Estancia and moves into tie for first place
Rafael Sermarini of Calvary Chapel out paces Jaedon Hose-Shea of Estancia on a fast break Friday night. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s boys basketball tearm defeated Estancia 53-37 in an Orange Coast League game Friday night and moved into a tie for first place with St. Margaret’s.
PHOTOS: Strong second half lifts Crean Lutheran past Pacifica in Empire League game
Crean Lutheran players, including starters cheer on their teammates late in Friday’s Empire League game. Coach Nate Klitzing substituted once the Saints had a comfortable margin. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs; John Luciano and Howard Lyon). Crean Lutheran High School’s boys basketball team had a big second half to...
