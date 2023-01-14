Read full article on original website
WLUC
Michigan Tech hockey falls against St. Thomas, NMU Men's basketball downs the Huskies and NMU women's basketball comes up short, NMU Swim and Dive beat UWSP
Friday Night Fever: Michigan Tech Hockey beats St. Thomas, Houghton Hockey edges out Brother Rice. Michigan Tech Hockey beats St. Thomas, Houghton Hockey edges out Brother Rice, and HS Boys and Girls Hoops from around the U.P. Shane Richardson joins NMU as new head football coach. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023...
WLUC
Northern Michigan women’s basketball comes up short against #21 Michigan Tech
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU women’s basketball team (10-6, 5-2) came up short against the No. 21 Michigan Tech Huskies (14-3, 6-1) on Saturday at the Berry, falling 69-56. Makaylee Kuhn led all scorers with 24 points on 10-17 shooting. The ‘Cats never led in the contest and trailed by as many as 15. Despite getting the deficit to six points in the fourth quarter, NMU could not stop the Huskies when needed. Mackenzie Holzwart also had an efficient offensive display with 16 points. The Huskies had four in double figures led by Ellie Mackay with 19 points. NMU went 21-55 (38.2%) from the floor while MTU was 26-54 (48.1%).
WLUC
Wildcat men’s basketball downs the Huskies
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - Dylan Kuehl had a 19-point, 17-rebound double-double, and Max Bjorklund led the attack with 22 points to help the Northern Michigan men’s basketball team (14-3, 6-1) win its eighth straight, knocking off Michigan Tech (4-12, 1-6) with a 90-65 victory. Dylan Kuehl went 8-10...
WLUC
Nordic Ski Set for Seeley Hills Classic
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Men’s and Women’s Nordic Ski teams are on the road this weekend, traveling to Cable, Wisconsin to compete in the Seeley Hills SuperTour on Saturday, January 14, and Sunday, January 15. The event consists of a 32K Classic Mass Start...
WLUC
Michigan Ice Fest offering Ice Climbing Tours in Munising
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - At Down Wind Sports in Munising, Michigan Ice Fest is offering lessons to people interested in ice climbing. Lessons include learning how to use equipment, as well as a guided climb. Emily Gantner, a Michigan Ice Fest guide, says that ice climbing is more about technique...
WLUC
UPCROSS hosts fat tire bike race at Negaunee ski complex
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - People got outside in the cold to participate in a biking competition. UPCROSS held a fat tire race at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex in Negaunee on Sunday. This is the organization’s first race in their series in the next coming weeks. Participants could race in a short or long version of the course.
WLUC
Noquemanon Ski Marathon looks for more volunteers
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Noquemanon Ski Marathon is looking for more volunteers before race day. Race Coordinator Nicole Swenson encouraged members of the community to assist with the marathon. “We are looking for citizens to give us some time and some of their expertise to volunteer for the race,”...
WLUC
NMU recognizes MLK Day through service projects
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University spent the day recognizing MLK’s legacy through service projects Monday afternoon. Members of NMU’s Black Student Union (BSU) decorated cookies for the D.J. Jacobetti home for veterans. The project was just one at NMU’s Day of Service Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
WLUC
Yoga comes to Down Wind Sports in Munising
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Down Wind Sports in Munising will be hosting Yoop Dog Yoga on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. The Yoga class will be open to all ages and skill levels. Angela Miller, the owner of Yoop Dog Yoga, says yoga provides a much needed rest in a busy world.
WLUC
American Legion Post 444 tackles hunger with ‘Da Yooper SOUPer Bowl’
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - American Legion Post 444 is looking for food donations. “Da Yooper SOUPer Bowl” is the first ever food drive looking to tackle hunger in the local community and restock the food pantry for St. Vincent Depaul in L’Anse, Michigan. Vice Commander at Legion Post...
WLUC
Flamingos in the Snow encourages kids to read this winter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is encouraging kids to read this winter with a program called Flamingos in the Snow. Registration opens this upcoming Tuesday. You can then pick up a plastic flamingo to put in your yard. Kids will also get reading sheets and a starter habitat kit. After filling out a reading sheet, kids can pick a new animal to put in their habitat.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Superior Health Foundation Adds Two New Board Members
The Superior Health Foundation welcomed two new board directors at its recent meeting. Fredi de Yampert and David Jahn joined the now 14-person board of directors. De Yampert will represent Houghton, Keweenaw and Baraga Counties, while Jahn will represent Chippewa, Luce and Mackinac Counties. De Yampert currently serves as the...
WLUC
Commercial vessel to transit into Escanaba port
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The motor vessel, Algoma Intrepid, is scheduled to travel the southern end of Little Bay De Noc from Green Bay, WI to Escanaba, MI between Jan. 14 to 16. The Coast Guard encourages all recreational ice users to plan their activities accordingly, use caution on...
WLUC
United Sportsmen Inc. hosts Gun and Knife Show
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - United Sportsmen Inc. hosted the USI Gun and Knife Show in Iron Mountain this weekend. People gathered from all around to buy, sell, and trade their guns. More than 45 vendors sold guns, ammo, knives, and accessories. The show started Friday and ended Saturday. Organizers...
WLUC
‘I feel pretty honored,’: Four new cadets begin at Gladstone Public Safety
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Four new cadets are pioneering a new, volunteer program at Gladstone Public Safety. For the next two months, cadets will learn what it takes to be a police officer and a firefighter. “I feel pretty honored actually. I know it’s a big privilege to be a...
WLUC
Escanaba man killed in US-2 crash
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba man was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon on US-2 after another driver had a tire blow out. According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at 12:34 p.m. to US-2 in Bayview just south of S. Hill Rd. for a crash between two pickup trucks.
WLUC
Dorothy Paad launches new book with book signing
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. children’s author hosted a book signing this weekend. Dorothy Paad recently published her second book, Dorothy is Moving Mountains. It’s a prequel to her first book, Dance Your Dance, Sing Your Song. It recounts her experience learning how to downhill ski with cerebral palsy, which she says gave her an immense confidence boost.
