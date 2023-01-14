Rockford area high school basketball scores Friday Jan. 13
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber.
BOYS SCORES
Geneva 61 Belvidere North 47
Byron 56 Genoa-Kingston 49
Dixon 58 Sherrard 50
Rock Falls 71 Mendota 58
Fulton 50 Polo 36
Christian Life 56 Westlake Christian 36
Warren 47 East Dubuque 40
Dakota 36 Milledgeville 34
Pearl City 55 Orangeville 39
McHenry 72 Marengo 36
NIC-10 GIRLS
Auburn 47 Belvidere North 30
Harlem 70 Belvidere 34 (Vyborny 31 points)
Boylan 65 Jefferson 44
Hononegah 72 East 10
Guilford 51 Freeport 30
OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Winnebago 55 Stillman Valley 43
Dixon 49 Rockford Lutheran 36
Rockford Christian 55 Genoa-Kingston 48
Orangeville 56 Pecatonica 28 (Cahoon 33 points)
Sycamore 39 Sandwich 8
