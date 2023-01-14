PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Three Philadelphia Phillies players are back on one-year deals that they signed hours before Friday night's MLB arbitration deadline. And the Phils also signed a relief pitcher they recently acquired.These are the deals the Phillies and players reached:First baseman Rhys Hoskins is back on a $12 million contract.Shortstop Edmundo Sosa is back on a $950,000 contract.Newly acquired lefty reliever Gregory Soto has signed a $3.9 million contract.Left-handed starter Ranger Suárez is back on a $2.95 million contract.Hoskins, 29, hit 30 home runs in 2022 and then six more in the MLB postseason. Soto shores up a bullpen that now includes eight-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel.Relievers Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado, who were key pieces throughout the Phillies' National League pennant-winning playoff run, are still unsigned and eligible for arbitration.A total of 170 MLB players agreed to contracts Friday. Another 33 are going to arbitration. Around the league, the biggest contracts were for the Padres' Juan Soto, who got $23 million, and the Mets' Pete Alonso, who got $14.5 million.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO