ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Here are the 11 finalists for two San Jose council seats

By Staff Reports
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 2 days ago

A list of nearly 40 people competing to fill two San Jose City Council seats is down to just 11.

The top contenders were named late Friday after current councilmembers voted for their top choices. The two seats are open in Districts 8 and 10 after two former councilmembers won their bids for higher office in November: Mayor Matt Mahan , who served in District 10 for just two years, and Supervisor Sylvia Arenas , who held her District 8 seat for six years. District 8 covers East San Jose and the Evergreen area and District 10 encompasses Almaden Valley and the Blossom Hill communities.

The finalists in District 8 are: Patricia Andrade, Salvador Alvarez, Sukhdev Bainiwal, Domingo Candelas and Tam Truong. In District 10, the ones who made the cut were: Ron Del Pozzo, Arjun Batra, George Casey, Wendi Mahaney-Gurahoo, Dennis Hawkins and J. David Heindel.

After public interviews, the city council will appoint a District 8 representative at 3 p.m. on Jan. 24 . They will pick the District 10 councilmember two days later at 3 p.m. on Jan. 26 .

Here’s a little about each candidate:

District 8:

Andrade: She is the Evergreen School District Board president and worked as a community relations staffer for Arenas, the district’s previous councilmember. She is rumored to be Arenas’ handpicked successor. Andrade previously told San José Spotlight she’s the best pick to replace Arenas because she knows the inner workings of government. “Being familiar with the priorities specific to each neighborhood will allow me to distribute resources through an equity lens and safeguard the needs of our communities,” she said in her application.

Alvarez: He is an executive analyst in the city’s Office of Economic Development, said he jumped into the District 8 competition to bring more services to the Evergreen area where he was born and raised. His father was a civil rights leader with United Farm Workers and his mother is a former Evergreen School District trustee. “I feel my life has prepared me for this challenge and I would like to serve my district and my city so that future generations can have access to a great education, jobs, housing and quality of life,” he said.

Bainiwal: He is a Sikh community leader and a former San Jose airport commissioner. He came to the U.S. when he was 11 years old and earned engineering degrees. “Serving humanity is a trait instilled in me from childhood; I believe everyone deserves a good quality of life,” he wrote in his application.

Candelas: He is the director of Local Government Affairs at Stanford University and previously worked for former Sen. Jim Beall and Valley Water. Candelas said he’s worked on bills to provide funding for transportation projects and road repairs, as well as legislation to allocate funding for affordable housing. “I intend to bring my experience of bringing many voices to the table and bridging the collaboration gap to ensure cohesion and get things done with accountability and performance standards,” he said.

Truong: He is a sergeant in the San Jose Police Department and has won early support from prominent Vietnamese leaders hoping to expand representation on the council. He went to public schools in the district and is raising his two kids there. “Having been a public servant my entire career, I’ve built relationships with countless individuals, families, community groups, business owners, and government offices,” he wrote in his application.

Read the full applications for District 8 finalists here.

District 10:

Del Pozzo: He is a retired Santa Clara County Superior Court judge who has been involved in Rotary and Kiwanis clubs as well as the Boys & Girls Club, Italian American Heritage Foundation and the Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley. He said the biggest challenge facing the city is improving public safety, and his goal is to bolster basic services in District 10. “Police officers, firefighters and paramedics need to be hired immediately to ensure the safety and security of District 10 and all San Jose residents,” he said.

Batra: He is a retired tech worker who served in various leadership roles at IBM and Intel Corporation. Batra has served on various city committees, including those that oversee tax measure spending and smart city initiatives. He believes homelessness is the biggest challenge facing the city. “While homelessness is a complex problem, addressing this issue is critical for the future of San Jose,” he wrote in his application.

Casey: He’s an attorney who works as the director of corporate counsel at Unlock Technologies, Inc. and serves on the San Jose Planning Commission. Casey has lived in the district since 1979. “I believe my background as an attorney provides the academic and professional experience suitable to help formulate citywide policy, adopt laws/ordinances, and approve budgets,” he said.

Mahaney-Gurahoo : She is a community impact leader who serves as the vice president of the San Jose Unified School District Board of Education. Mahaney-Gurahoo, who previously worked for FIRST 5 Santa Clara County, wants to prioritize improving the quality of life for San Jose residents, alleviating homelessness and bolstering public safety. “I am passionate about good government, transparency, and increasing civic engagement,” she said in her application.

Hawkins: He is retired after serving as San Jose’s former city clerk. He also served 24 years as a member of the Oak Grove School District Board of Trustees. He believes public safety and providing essential public services should be a top priority for the next District 10 councilmember. “We cannot expect improvement in the delivery of basic city services without solving the city’s chronic inability to recruit, train, and retain employees in all job classifications,” he said.

Heindel: He is the owner of Hotworx , a 24-hour infrared fitness studio and gym. For the past decade he’s served on the District 10 Leadership Coalition, which Heindel says helped him deeply understand the challenges facing the city. “My intent in serving as District 10 council representative is foremost to listen to all District residents and then work with my fellow council members to address pressing issues in District 10 as well as citywide,” he said.

Read the full applications for District 10 finalists here.

In one of the most controversial decisions in recent city history, the San Jose City Council voted in December to appoint successors to the two open seats despite hundreds of outspoken residents demanding a special election. The two appointees could determine the power balance on the divided council — currently dominated by labor-backed councilmembers. Mahan, a first-term mayor aligned with business interests, must work to build a coalition with an unfriendly council to move his agenda forward. The majority of the council supported his opponent .

The 11 finalists received the most support from councilmembers, but City Clerk Toni Taber would not say how many votes they received or which councilmember supported them. She said the information is legally exempt from disclosure because it reveals the deliberations of government officials.

The post Here are the 11 finalists for two San Jose council seats appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose experiences a ‘Black exodus’

Signs of segregation may not be as brazen as the days of Martin Luther King Jr., but Black leaders in San Jose say racism still rears its head and is why the Black community keeps shrinking. It’s something Silicon Valley Minority Business Consortium CEO Walter Wilson calls the “Black exodus.”...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayor promised change but hired Liccardo insiders

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan ran a campaign promising a “revolution” at City Hall. But with nearly half his office filled with senior officials from his predecessor, some are questioning whether he can keep that promise. Mahan, who said his staffing and policy priorities would differ from his predecessor, has hired 11 workers from former Mayor Sam... The post San Jose mayor promised change but hired Liccardo insiders appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Dewan: Our youth need climate resilient schools

The recent winter rain offers potential drought relief, but the severity of the storms had detrimental impacts throughout the state, including power outages that disrupted learning. Locally, several schools experienced closures due to storm related power outages. Schools have faced several years of ongoing disruption to learning from the COVID-19...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Board of Supervisors Recommend Recount in Oakland Mayor’s Race

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors this week recommended a manual recount of the Oakland mayoral race and other close ranked-choice election results in the county Nov. 8 elections but fell short of requiring a recount and making clear that the supervisors’ decision was contingent on what is allowable under California election law and regulations.
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

Alviso resident settles development lawsuit

An Alviso man known for challenging developments proposed in the North San Jose neighborhood has settled a lawsuit with a hotel developer, while ramping up rhetoric against a nonprofit food bank he’s suing. Resident Mark Espinoza dismissed his lawsuit against Milpitas-based Terra Development Partners and San Jose last month after the developer and Espinoza agreed to... The post Alviso resident settles development lawsuit appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose renters rally for more rights

A coalition of local groups is calling on the San Jose City Council to prioritize policies preventing displacement of renters amid the ongoing housing crisis. The coalition, which includes Sacred Heart Community Service, SOMOS Mayfair, the South Bay Community Land Trust and others, want city policymakers to bolster renter’s rights, preserve affordable rental housing and stop criminalizing... The post San Jose renters rally for more rights appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
postnewsgroup.com

City Fails to Win $182 Million Federal Grant for Oakland A’s Howard Terminal Project

Oakland may miss out on millions of dollars in grant money that could advance the Oakland A’s proposed ballpark at the city’s port. The U.S. Department of Transportation failed to recommend that Oakland get $182.9 million in the initial round of funding for the city’s Waterfront Mobility Project. Oakland has not received official word that it was denied the grant money.
OAKLAND, CA
postnewsgroup.com

New Progressive School Board Majority Halts School Closures

The newly elected progressive majority on the Oakland Board of Education voted this week to save five schools that a previous school board had approved for closure at the end of this school year. The schools that remain open are Brookfield Elementary, Carl B. Munck Elementary, Grass Valley Elementary, Horace...
OAKLAND, CA
svvoice.com

State Tells Santa Clara Unified to Help Students Improve

Foster youth, homeless students, and students with disabilities at Santa Clara Unified School District were identified as needing help improving by the State of California. At the Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, they looked at their CAASPP results and heard how the District is prioritizing the areas where these students are struggling: academics, suspension, and chronic absenteeism.
SANTA CLARA, CA
padailypost.com

Car accident claims local student

A Palo Alto teenager who was an avid writer and college student has died in a car crash in Los Gatos, police said. Tyler Scheetz, 19, crashed into another car driving on Blossom Hill Road on Sunday just before 10 a.m. Police are still investigating what happened. Scheetz was born...
PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara County Evacuation Warnings Expanded South of Gilroy

Santa Clara County expanded existing evacuation warnings to residents in the watershed areas along Bloomfield Avenue south of Gilroy. The new evacuation zone includes Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Highway 152 and south of Bloomfield to the county line, officials said. The prior evacuation warning zone was expanded due...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Silver Taube: San Jose should require employers to provide more paid sick days

One recommendation of the Workers Health, Safety and Rights Committee of San Jose’s Recovery Task Force is that the city should require employers to provide more permanent paid sick days like Oakland, San Francisco and other California cities. San Jose is an outlier in the Bay Area because it provides no more than the three days of paid sick leave required by state law. By contrast, other cities in the Bay Area provide more paid sick days.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy