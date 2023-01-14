PRESS RELEASE: Reinhart Realtors GivingTuesday Cookie Sale Raises Over $55,000 for Saline Area Social Service.

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Fire Station No. 2 is back open after being closed for several months for renovations. The city reopened the fire station in January 2022 to get parts of the south end of Jackson in faster conditions for the firefighters. Meanwhile, the city had to close it again to bring the station up to modern standards and improve living conditions for the firefighters. Officials said funds from the American Rescue Plan were used for the station.

