PRESS RELEASE: Reinhart Realtors GivingTuesday Cookie Sale Raises Over $55,000 for Saline Area Social Service.

Michigan food banks have less food – and more people to feed
Nicole Irons used to visit food pantries once a month. But her food benefits ended in July right as grocery costs jumped. And now Irons, a 41-year-old part-time delivery driver who has three children, makes weekly trips to Hazel Park food pantries. “I go and sit in these lines once...
thesalinepost.com
What to do in Saline: Whirlyball, Fidget Sisters, Book Discussion, Euchre, Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser and More!
Here's what's happening in our community this week!. 20 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Jan 17 - Monday, Jan 23. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do. FEATURED EVENTS. Saline Fidget Sisters - Mon Jan 16 1:00 pm. The...
Coney dog kits benefit children’s charity
Variety the Children's Charity of Detroit is bringing back its Super Bowl fundraiser. The organization, which has been serving children with special needs since 1932, is again selling coney dogs to celebrate the big game on Feb. 12. The charity is teaming up with American Coney Island to offer coney...
Popup at Flint Farmers’ Market to feature TikTok star The Golden Balance
FLINT, MI – Ahmad Alzahabi, otherwise known as The Golden Balance on TikTok, will be cooking in a special popup stall at the Flint Farmers’ Market later this month. Sponsored by the Flint Social Club and the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, Alzahabi will have a stall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or while supplies last) on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the market, 300 1st St.
Former Lansing City Market transformed into restaurant hub, social center
After sitting vacant for years, the former Lansing City Market is coming back to life.
Former Citizen Patriot building being eyed for expansion of Braille transcription program
JACKSON, MI - One of the largest producers of Braille in the country is eyeing the former home of the Jackson Citizen Patriot as a potential location for expansion of its operations. The Michigan Braille Transcription Fund, which has been housed in a 5,000-square-foot facility at the Cotton Correctional Facility...
Arab American News
Hamtramck City Council votes to allow animal sacrifice for religious purposes in the city
HAMTRAMCK – After months of debate, the City Council has voted to allow the practice of animal sacrifice, for religious purposes, in the city. The decision ultimately came down to a more than 30-year-old U.S. Supreme Court ruling that says cities cannot infringe on religious freedom under the First Amendment.
wdet.org
Newly-elected Michigan school board president Pamela Pugh wants to close education gaps for students
Democrat Pamela Pugh was elected as president of the Michigan school board earlier this week. The public health expert and environmental health consultant was first elected to the board in 2014, and was most recently its vice president. Pugh joined Detroit Today to discuss how she would work closely with...
Business owners a little concerned with year-long streetscape project in downtown Brighton
BRIGHTON, MI -- Nick Mannisto is a little nervous to find out what’s in store for his new business, Captain’s ön Main, as downtown Brighton begins a nearly year-long streetscape project. Mannisto opened the brick-and-mortar pizza and coffee shop at 423 W. Main St. in September and...
New Dave & Buster's to be located in Lansing Township
Dave & Buster's will soon be building a location in the Lansing Township area. Brad Beck with the Lansing Township Planning Department said it will be located in the Eastwood Towne Center.
legalnews.com
Whitmer announces awards to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across Michigan
Last Friday, Michigan Governor?Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects from Cheboygan to Detroit. Overall, the total development costs of projects funded is anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
WILX-TV
Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians will seek relief from a Jan. 3 ruling from Ingham County Judge Joyce Draganchuk that would award $88 million in damages to the developers of the proposed casinos in Lansing and Romulus. The Tribe’s gaming arm, Kewadin Casinos...
13abc.com
Tecumseh’s Ice Sculpture Festival
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Tecumseh is hosting a free Ice Sculpture Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22, from noon to 4 p.m. According to the Tecumseh press release, participants can spend the day seeing over 40 ice sculptures, shopping downtown and getting food at the local restaurants.
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
Detroit News
Grosse Pointe school board breaks ranks by pursuing 'own' legal counsel; others mull new firms
In at least one Metro Detroit community where the school board has been roiled by political divisions, board members are saying they need legal protection — independent of district counsel — to protect themselves and serve their own interests. The Grosse Pointe Public School System board of education...
WILX-TV
Jackson Fire House No. 2 opens back up
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Fire Station No. 2 is back open after being closed for several months for renovations. The city reopened the fire station in January 2022 to get parts of the south end of Jackson in faster conditions for the firefighters. Meanwhile, the city had to close it again to bring the station up to modern standards and improve living conditions for the firefighters. Officials said funds from the American Rescue Plan were used for the station.
wcmu.org
Election audits in Michigan begin this week with rolling of 10-sided die
Audits of the 2022 election began today. A group of bipartisan officials took turns rolling a ten-sided die to generate a random number. The number was then used to select batches of ballots to compare with tabulator results. Chris Swope is a Lansing City Clerk, and one of the officials...
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
See inside landmark Mission-style home for sale near University of Michigan’s campus
ANN ARBOR – A stucco-covered icon in Ann Arbor’s prestigious Burns Park neighborhood has hit the market, for sale by its owner realtor Gary McRirie. The home at 1600 Cambridge Road is a six-bed, four-bath mansion built in 1909 for J. Karl Malcolm, owner of a prominent downtown Ann Arbor textile business.
State halts fuel sales at Romeo Shell station accused of selling bad gas
Bad Gasoline. It’s a growing concern - especially when prices are on the rise. Well, multiple people have been reporting getting bad gas from the Shell station on Main Street in Romeo.
