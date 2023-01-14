Washtenaw United Girls’ HS hockey returned to the ice after the winter break on Wednesday, dropping a league game to cross-town rival Skyline-Huron (Skyron) 8-0. Skyron opened the scoring 5 minutes into the game, with Julianna Heung scoring the goal. Khaleela Hodge would follow just over 2 minutes later with the first of her 3 goals in a row. Hodge would finish the game with 3 goals and 3 assists. Star of the game for the United was Trista Tracy (Chelsea, ‘25), who turned aside 42 Skyron shots on goal. Lilly Schlack (Saline, ‘26) led the United in shots on goal.

