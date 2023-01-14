Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 16
The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 16, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea High School Welcomes New Head Coaches
David Slusser is the new varsity boys track head coach and Eric Swager will serve as the boys assistant. Loren Thorburn is the girls head coach and Bert Kruse is the girls assistant. James Mida will coach throwers, and Shane Rodriguez and Sheon Conlon will coach pole vaulters.
Starting Michigan DL announces return for his senior season
Michigan’s football team is losing two key defensive linemen to the NFL draft this offseason, but it also is returning another. Kris Jenkins, who finished fifth on the team with 54 tackles in 2022, announced in a social media post Monday that he is coming back for his senior season in Ann Arbor. The news comes on deadline day to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
thesalinepost.com
HOCKEY: Washtenaw United Starts New Year with Two Road Losses
Washtenaw United Girls’ HS hockey returned to the ice after the winter break on Wednesday, dropping a league game to cross-town rival Skyline-Huron (Skyron) 8-0. Skyron opened the scoring 5 minutes into the game, with Julianna Heung scoring the goal. Khaleela Hodge would follow just over 2 minutes later with the first of her 3 goals in a row. Hodge would finish the game with 3 goals and 3 assists. Star of the game for the United was Trista Tracy (Chelsea, ‘25), who turned aside 42 Skyron shots on goal. Lilly Schlack (Saline, ‘26) led the United in shots on goal.
statechampsnetwork.com
STATE CHAMPS! Top 25 Hockey Rankings – Week of 1/15/23 – Detroit Catholic Central stays No. 1; Allen Park, Grosse Ile, Heritage and Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard/Greenhills jump into the top 25.
Here are the top 25 teams in Michigan, as of the week of January 15th, 2023:. 1 Detroit Catholic Central (Division 1) The Shamrocks remain unbeaten and the clear favorite in Division 1. Past week: Wins over Port Huron Northern and Clarkston. This week: At #10 Brother Rice, Host #19...
Michigan Football Star Reveals What Jim Harbaugh Told Players
There may be some uncertainty among Michigan fans regarding Jim Harbaugh's future, but Donovan Edwards has no doubt his head coach will be back in Ann Arbor. Edwards, who was part of Michigan's potent 1-2 running back punch along with Blake Corum, expressed confidence in Harbaugh sticking with the ...
More Good News For Michigan Football
Michigan continues to get good news when it comes to its roster and personnel.
Michigan Daily
Strong 3-point performance pushes Michigan past Michigan State
After a dominant win over Michigan State, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico was asked to comment on her team’s 9-for-20 performance from three-point range. Safe to say, she was pleased. “That’s a pretty good night,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico responded. “I’ll take that any night.”...
JUST IN: Huge Piece Of Michigan Offense To Return In 2023
Michigan seems to be getting a lot of good news when it comes to its 2023 roster.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball beats sloppy Michigan State at raucous Crisler Center
ANN ARBOR -- In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd mostly wearing maize, Round 1 of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry went to the home team. The Michigan women’s basketball team beat Michigan State 70-55 on Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center. Michigan’s Leigha Brown led all players with 17 points...
Big Ten Assistant: "Michigan Is The Team In This League Now"
After beating Ohio State two years in a row and winning back to back Big Ten titles, the roads to Indianapolis and the College Football Playoff now run through Ann Arbor.
Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years
Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
thesalinepost.com
What to do in Saline: Whirlyball, Fidget Sisters, Book Discussion, Euchre, Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser and More!
Here's what's happening in our community this week!. 20 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Jan 17 - Monday, Jan 23. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do. FEATURED EVENTS. Saline Fidget Sisters - Mon Jan 16 1:00 pm. The...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill hosts new event with tropical drinks, ice sculptures, and barbecue
The idea behind the ‘North South West Party’ is to experience three destinations in one location
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed
You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
Detroit News
WDIV meteorologist Paul Gross to retire after 40-year career
Longtime weather expert Paul Gross will soon wrap up his 40-year career at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4). The station announced Gross’ retirement Friday, and also noted that he would become WDIV’s first “Meteorologist Emeritus,” meaning he will be a part of the staff forever. It’s a way to recognize his contribution over the years and his commitment to keeping viewers informed so they can stay safe.
thesalinepost.com
Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Jan 16 - Friday, Jan 20
Things will start off a little chilly, perhaps even slippery. And then we warm up Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before a chill on Friday. Weather outlook for Monday, Jan 16 - Friday, Jan 20. Monday January 16. Rain in the evening and overnight. High: 38° Low: 34° with a 84%...
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Business owners a little concerned with year-long streetscape project in downtown Brighton
BRIGHTON, MI -- Nick Mannisto is a little nervous to find out what’s in store for his new business, Captain’s ön Main, as downtown Brighton begins a nearly year-long streetscape project. Mannisto opened the brick-and-mortar pizza and coffee shop at 423 W. Main St. in September and...
