Westfield, MA

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Council to eye PILOT agreements, city-worker residency requirement and sidewalks

WORCESTER — It’s a relatively light City Council agenda this week, but a few items for Tuesday night's meeting may lead to some debate including requests for information on payment in lieu of taxes agreements; a residency requirement for certain city workers; and a request that the city — rather than abutters — pay for new sidewalks near schools. District 5 City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj is requesting information on local colleges’ and universities’ real-estate transactions in the...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

West Springfield mulls updates to athletic facility at middle school

West Springfield has begun to explore upgrading the athletic fields at its middle school in hopes of it one day being a draw for other sports programs in the area. “They are going to realign the baseball and softball fields and the outer fields will be multiuse,” Mayor William Reichelt said in a meeting on Jan 10. “If things work out and we can align funding, we would probably be the premier athletic facility at least for public schools in Western Massachusetts.”
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Jan. 16, 2023

The Cannabis Education Center at Holyoke Community College will begin its spring schedule of industry training programs Jan. 21 and 22 with “Cannabis Core: Foundations of the Industry,” a two-day, introductory cannabis course. Additional Cannabis Core programs are set for Feb. 11 and 12, March 11 and 12,...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

People in Business: Jan. 16, 2023

The Northampton-based law firm of Fierst Bloomberg announced attorney Peter T. Lane became a partner effective Jan. 1. Lane joined the firm the firm as of counsel in 2017. A graduate of Brooklyn Law School, he has 14 years’ experience in civil and criminal litigation including commercial litigation, landlord-tenant law, and civil rights. He is admitted to practice in Massachusetts, New York, the federal district and bankruptcy courts in Massachusetts and the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York, as well as the First Circuit Court of Appeals.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
wmasspi.com

Lederman Kicks off Council’s New Year As Springfield Eyes Bigger Contest Ahead…

SPRINGFIELD—A new calendar year also means a new municipal year here. There was no citywide election last year so the only formal order of business in the new year was the installation of the Council President. At-large Councilor Jesse Lederman had already secured the votes for a full term as President in 2023. That also left him with the duty to appoint committees.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

DevelopSpringfield sells Gunn Block

Thomas Napolitano, new owner of the 187-year old Gunn Block at the corner of State and Walnut Streets in Springfield, looks at some of the structural improvements that have been made on the first floor prior to his purchase. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 1/16/2023Get Photo.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Westfield for $475,000

Kari Scott and Jerome Scott bought the property at 242 West Road, Westfield, from Maria Diaz on Dec. 30, 2022, for $475,000 which works out to $181 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms and sits on a 60,548 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells for $729,500 in Springfield

Joshua Stanley and Beatrice Stanley bought the property at 33 Colony Road, Springfield, from Hans J Vonnahme and Angie Vonnahme on Dec. 28, 2022, for $729,500 which represents a price per square foot of $141. The property features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a detached garage. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Five core issues new Worcester City Manager Eric Batista says residents are concerned about

Mass. Newsmakers: Part of an ongoing series talking to those with unique insight into the issues and concerns Massachusetts communities face. Eric Batista was inaugurated as Worcester’s city manager on Jan. 6. That same day he identified five core issues residents have raised with him either during his time as acting city manager or the community listening sessions he held after securing the gig permanently.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Longmeadow sells for $475,000

Hannah Driscoll and Joseph Volk acquired the property at 82 Knollwood Drive, Longmeadow, from Brandon Stepp and Tracy Stepp on Dec. 30, 2022. The $475,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $228. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 20,165 square-foot lot.
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Retired Chicopee Fire Department Chief Stephen Burkott passes away

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A retired fire chief with the Chicopee Fire Department has passed away. Chief Stephen Burkott served the City of Chicopee for 42 years. He retired as chief in 2015. “With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Retired Fire Chief Stephen Burkott,” the Chicopee Fire...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house sells for $650,000 in East Longmeadow

Sarah Morrissey bought the property at 16 Black Dog Lane, East Longmeadow, from Andrew R Shpak and Emily A Shpak on Dec. 27, 2022, for $650,000 which works out to $280 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. These...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

