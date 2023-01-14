Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Related
Westfield residents, military representatives meet to discuss PFAS cleanup plan
WESTFIELD — At the second Restoration Advisory Board meeting hosted by Barnes Air National Guard Base last week, Col. David Halasi-Kun, vice commander of the 104th Fighter Wing, welcomed board members and members of the public on the call. “We’re dedicated to seeing this process through, working with the...
Council to eye PILOT agreements, city-worker residency requirement and sidewalks
WORCESTER — It’s a relatively light City Council agenda this week, but a few items for Tuesday night's meeting may lead to some debate including requests for information on payment in lieu of taxes agreements; a residency requirement for certain city workers; and a request that the city — rather than abutters — pay for new sidewalks near schools. District 5 City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj is requesting information on local colleges’ and universities’ real-estate transactions in the...
West Springfield mulls updates to athletic facility at middle school
West Springfield has begun to explore upgrading the athletic fields at its middle school in hopes of it one day being a draw for other sports programs in the area. “They are going to realign the baseball and softball fields and the outer fields will be multiuse,” Mayor William Reichelt said in a meeting on Jan 10. “If things work out and we can align funding, we would probably be the premier athletic facility at least for public schools in Western Massachusetts.”
Business Monday ETC: Jan. 16, 2023
The Cannabis Education Center at Holyoke Community College will begin its spring schedule of industry training programs Jan. 21 and 22 with “Cannabis Core: Foundations of the Industry,” a two-day, introductory cannabis course. Additional Cannabis Core programs are set for Feb. 11 and 12, March 11 and 12,...
MassLive.com
Dozen hopefuls seek a sash in Westfield’s 1st colleen contest in 3 years
WESTFIELD — Twelve contestants for the 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Contest gathered on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Sons of Erin at 22 Williams St., Westfield, to have their photos taken, get to know each other, and learn about all the responsibilities of the colleen and the court.
Congamond Lake officials meeting with federal agency to plan dredging work
SOUTHWICK — The effort to clear out the clogged Congamond Lake outlets of Great Brook and Canal Brook is taking another step forward this week, as members of the Lake Management Committee plan a kickoff meeting Jan. 18 with representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources and Conservation Service.
Youth performing at Community Music School of Springfield’s 2023 MLK celebration urged to follow their dreams
SPRINGFIELD — The music students drummed, they bowed their violins and they sang at the Community Music School of Springfield’s annual celebration to commemorate the legacy the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Meanwhile, speakers at the event urged the youths to follow their dreams and ambitions, echoing King’s...
Tri-State CDL Training Center prepares to close as state buys Springfield land for rail maintenance facility
SPRINGFIELD — After 25 years of assisting aspiring truck and bus drivers to obtain commercial driver’s licenses, Tri-State CDL Training Center will close its doors in early February. The property, located at 255 Liberty St. and 331 Liberty St., was purchased by the state Department of Transportation for...
People in Business: Jan. 16, 2023
The Northampton-based law firm of Fierst Bloomberg announced attorney Peter T. Lane became a partner effective Jan. 1. Lane joined the firm the firm as of counsel in 2017. A graduate of Brooklyn Law School, he has 14 years’ experience in civil and criminal litigation including commercial litigation, landlord-tenant law, and civil rights. He is admitted to practice in Massachusetts, New York, the federal district and bankruptcy courts in Massachusetts and the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York, as well as the First Circuit Court of Appeals.
wmasspi.com
Lederman Kicks off Council’s New Year As Springfield Eyes Bigger Contest Ahead…
SPRINGFIELD—A new calendar year also means a new municipal year here. There was no citywide election last year so the only formal order of business in the new year was the installation of the Council President. At-large Councilor Jesse Lederman had already secured the votes for a full term as President in 2023. That also left him with the duty to appoint committees.
MassLive.com
DevelopSpringfield sells Gunn Block
Thomas Napolitano, new owner of the 187-year old Gunn Block at the corner of State and Walnut Streets in Springfield, looks at some of the structural improvements that have been made on the first floor prior to his purchase. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 1/16/2023Get Photo.
Sale closed in Westfield: $537,500 for a five-bedroom home
Richard Esposito and Debra Esposito bought the property at 35 Gary Drive, Westfield, from Peter J Fiore and Michelle C Miele on Dec. 30, 2022. The $537,500 purchase price works out to $186 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Detached house sells in Westfield for $475,000
Kari Scott and Jerome Scott bought the property at 242 West Road, Westfield, from Maria Diaz on Dec. 30, 2022, for $475,000 which works out to $181 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms and sits on a 60,548 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been...
Detached house sells for $729,500 in Springfield
Joshua Stanley and Beatrice Stanley bought the property at 33 Colony Road, Springfield, from Hans J Vonnahme and Angie Vonnahme on Dec. 28, 2022, for $729,500 which represents a price per square foot of $141. The property features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a detached garage. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
DevelopSpringfield sells Gunn Block; new owner plans housing for Springfield’s oldest commercial building
SPRINGFIELD – DevelopSpringfield sold the 187-year-old Gunn Block, thought to be the oldest surviving commercial building in Springfield, last month to a Connecticut building contractor for $79,000. New owner Thomas Napolitano, who anticipates spending as much as $1 million to rehab the block, hopes to build studio and one-bedroom...
Five core issues new Worcester City Manager Eric Batista says residents are concerned about
Mass. Newsmakers: Part of an ongoing series talking to those with unique insight into the issues and concerns Massachusetts communities face. Eric Batista was inaugurated as Worcester’s city manager on Jan. 6. That same day he identified five core issues residents have raised with him either during his time as acting city manager or the community listening sessions he held after securing the gig permanently.
Single family residence in Longmeadow sells for $475,000
Hannah Driscoll and Joseph Volk acquired the property at 82 Knollwood Drive, Longmeadow, from Brandon Stepp and Tracy Stepp on Dec. 30, 2022. The $475,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $228. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 20,165 square-foot lot.
westernmassnews.com
Retired Chicopee Fire Department Chief Stephen Burkott passes away
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A retired fire chief with the Chicopee Fire Department has passed away. Chief Stephen Burkott served the City of Chicopee for 42 years. He retired as chief in 2015. “With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Retired Fire Chief Stephen Burkott,” the Chicopee Fire...
MassLive.com
Single-family house sells for $650,000 in East Longmeadow
Sarah Morrissey bought the property at 16 Black Dog Lane, East Longmeadow, from Andrew R Shpak and Emily A Shpak on Dec. 27, 2022, for $650,000 which works out to $280 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. These...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties January 15, 2023 edition
Campbell Drive LLC, to Sergeo V. Arbuzov and Olga Arbuzov, 24 Campbell Drive, $320,000. Deborah A. Andrews to Kelnate Realty LLC, trustee, and Walnut Street Realty Trust, trustee of, 216-218 Walnut St., $175,000.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0