West Springfield has begun to explore upgrading the athletic fields at its middle school in hopes of it one day being a draw for other sports programs in the area. “They are going to realign the baseball and softball fields and the outer fields will be multiuse,” Mayor William Reichelt said in a meeting on Jan 10. “If things work out and we can align funding, we would probably be the premier athletic facility at least for public schools in Western Massachusetts.”

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO