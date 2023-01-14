Read full article on original website
Related
deltanews.tv
Delta Mayors Trying to Save Their Hospitals
Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons and Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams are asking the state of Mississippi to expand the Medicaid program. More details are in the story.
KATV
'We need help:' residents in Montrose receive no assistance following tornado aftermath
Montrose (KATV) — Cleanup continues in areas hit by tornadoes earlier this week including residents in the town of Montrose. They told KATV how they believe their pleas for help have been ignored. Throughout the town of Montrose on Thursday, you can find busted windows, a flipped-over car, many...
Farmerville man accused of burglarizing and looting apartments of tornado victims; arrested
According to authorities, a suspect has been arrested in connection to three apartments that were burglarized within a two-week period between December 25, 2022, and January 8, 2023.
Monroe woman accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend during an argument in Little Rock; victim’s body found wrapped in blanket
Police have arrested a Monroe woman of fatally stabbing girlfriend during an argument.
Union Parish man accused of assaulting healthcare worker; wanted by deputies
The Union Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for 35-year-old Johnny Dale Spencer Jr. who is wanted for Unlawful Disruption of the Operation of a Healthcare Facility and Battery of Emergency Room Personnel
KTLO
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in El Dorado, jackpot at $416 million
One lucky person struck it big during Saturday’s Powerball drawing at a gas station in El Dorado
deltadailynews.com
Suspect Arrested in Recent Shooting
Officers with the Greenville Police Department have arrested 28-year-old Darryl Mills of Greenville on a charge of aggravated assault. Police say this arrest comes from a shooting incident that happened on December 3rd in the 500 block of Dr. King North. Mills was taken into custody without incident on January12th. He was transported to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility where he is waiting for his first court appearance.
Farmerville police officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 13, 2023, at around 6:30 PM, the Farmerville Police Department was working at the scene of a vehicle accident that occurred on Highway 33 at the intersection of Highway 15 at Darbonne Woods Charter School. As Farmerville Police Officer Daniel Robinson was assisting with traffic control, a vehicle […]
WDAM-TV
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports. Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Greenville Police Witness 14-Year-Old Get Shot While Standing On Sidewalk
On January 12th, officers with the Greenville Police Department were patrolling the area of McAllister Street and East Walker when a white vehicle occupied by two black males was observed shooting at another black male standing near the sidewalk. The victim appeared to have been shot in the lower abdomen.
neareport.com
Murder in southeast Arkansas
The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation into a homicide that occurred yesterday at the request of Lake Village Police Department authorities. Jayani L. Jordan, 18, was the victim of an apparent homicide yesterday evening (Sunday, January 8th) while walking in his front yard at 604...
KNOE TV8
Monroe police searching for man accused of terrorizing
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted suspect. Curtis Lee Lewis is accused of falsely complaining of a shooting at the Pecanland Mall on Jan. 1, 2023. MPD says an arrest warrant for terrorizing has been obtained for...
Woman arrested after allegedly stealing her mother’s car, selling it for $100 in Louisiana
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — A woman has been arrested in West Monroe, Louisiana after she allegedly stole her mother’s car and sold it for $100, police report. On Tuesday, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Redcut Road due to a theft complaint. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they made […]
Comments / 0