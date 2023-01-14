ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
CALICO ROCK, AR
deltadailynews.com

Suspect Arrested in Recent Shooting

Officers with the Greenville Police Department have arrested 28-year-old Darryl Mills of Greenville on a charge of aggravated assault. Police say this arrest comes from a shooting incident that happened on December 3rd in the 500 block of Dr. King North. Mills was taken into custody without incident on January12th. He was transported to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility where he is waiting for his first court appearance.
GREENVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports. Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
CLEVELAND, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Greenville Police Witness 14-Year-Old Get Shot While Standing On Sidewalk

On January 12th, officers with the Greenville Police Department were patrolling the area of McAllister Street and East Walker when a white vehicle occupied by two black males was observed shooting at another black male standing near the sidewalk. The victim appeared to have been shot in the lower abdomen.
GREENVILLE, MS
neareport.com

Murder in southeast Arkansas

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation into a homicide that occurred yesterday at the request of Lake Village Police Department authorities. Jayani L. Jordan, 18, was the victim of an apparent homicide yesterday evening (Sunday, January 8th) while walking in his front yard at 604...
LAKE VILLAGE, AR
KNOE TV8

Monroe police searching for man accused of terrorizing

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted suspect. Curtis Lee Lewis is accused of falsely complaining of a shooting at the Pecanland Mall on Jan. 1, 2023. MPD says an arrest warrant for terrorizing has been obtained for...
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy