‘Elvis’ director Baz Luhrmann honors Lisa Marie Presley: ‘We will miss your warmth’

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann has honored Lisa Marie Presley following her sudden death at age 54 on Thursday .

The “Elvis” director took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about the sad news, calling her death “shocking.”

“Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace,” the Aussie wrote on Instagram to his 250,000 followers.

“Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley, and Harper.”

“Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love,” the “Moulin Rouge” and “The Great Gatsby” director added.

Meanwhile, Austin Butler, who portrayed Lisa Marie’s late father Elvis Presley in Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic, has also paid tribute following the news.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnXb5cAP_dr

“My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper, and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie,” Butler told The Post in a statement.

“I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love, and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Lisa Marie died after her heart stopped twice , prompting doctors to pronounce her brain dead, according to TMZ sources .

Luhrmann’s film “Elvis” hit theaters on June 24, 2022. FilmMagic

The singer attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday alongside her mother, Priscilla, 77, to watch Butler, 31, win a gong for his portrayal of the “Blue Suede Shoes” crooner.

“Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I’ll love you forever,” Butler said during his acceptance speech .

That evening, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla appeared unsteady on her feet in footage captured away from the paparazzi. She also spoke slower than usual in pre-show interviews.

Elvis Presley and his wife, Priscilla, were pictured with their then-newborn daughter, Lisa Marie. Bettmann Archive

Lisa Marie gushed about Butler’s performance on the Golden Globes red carpet, telling Entertainment Tonight , “I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it.”

“I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant,” she added.

Lisa Marie is survived by her 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, as well as her daughter Riley Keough, 33. She is set to be buried next to her late son, Benjamin Keough , at Graceland, her father’s sprawling Memphis estate.