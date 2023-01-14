ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach to hold MLK Parade and Celebration Saturday

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUfPS_0kEZipZN00
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the March on Washington in 1963. | Photo courtesy of the National Parks Service/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The 35th Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration will be held in Long Beach Saturday, regardless of weather, after being canceled the previous two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Anaheim Street, then travel north on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, concluding at 19th Street.

The parade will be led by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, the 2023 grand marshal, and the 2022 grand marshals — assistant city manager Linda Tatum, City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis and the Long Beach Section National Council of Negro Women who were denied the opportunity to lead that year’s parade.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson, who was elected in November as the city’s first Black mayor, will be the parade’s honoree, according to Councilwoman Suely Saro. The parade is held in the 6th District, which Saro represents.

Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Yvonne Wheeler and educator Naomi Pearson-Rainy, president of the NAACP’s Long Beach Branch, will be honored as “Promoters of the Dream,” Saro said.

With an 85% chance of rain in Long Beach for the start of the parade, according to the National Weather Service, organizers are encouraging people attending the parade to dress for rainy weather.

A community celebration will follow the parade from noon-5 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park featuring speeches honoring King’s legacy, musical performances headlined by the R&B, soul and funk group Mary Jane Girls, a health and wellness area, a youth area, food and merchandise vendors and information booths.

Admission is free.

Saturday’s other events honoring the slain civil rights leader include a free tribute concert at Holman United Methodist Church in South Los Angeles at 4 p.m. featuring the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles and Friends of the Angel City Chorale. Amanda Gorman will read her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” which she also read at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Culver City will hold a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Auditorium with the theme “Freedom For All.”

Rep. Sydney Kamlager, D-Los Angeles, state Sen. Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, D-Los Angeles, and Culver City Mayor Albert Vera are set to speak. Actor and motivational speaker Gerald C. Rivers will perform a collection of speeches by King based on the theme of “Freedom For All.”

There will also be live musical performances.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

MLK Day: 38th annual Kingdom Day Parade held in South LA

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was marked Monday by the 38th Kingdom Day Parade, service projects, a Unity Walk in Santa Clarita, a program at the California African American Museum and a Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. The three-mile parade began at 10 a.m. on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Baldwin Hills department store robbed

LOS ANGELES – A Baldwin Hills department was reportedly robbed Sunday evening. Users on the Citizen App reported a jewelry theft at the Macy’s located at the Baldwin Crenshaw Mall. It was also reported shots were fired. Authorities reported two suspects were last seen driving in the area...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures

PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena City Hall and many City services will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. – Pasadena Fire and Police Departments will continue to provide patrol, jail, fire, paramedic and all other emergency services. Residents are advised to always call 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies. For all other non-emergencies, call (626) 744-4241. The police department’s records section will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, and will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 17.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

A Home of Their Own in Pasadena

Two Pasadena families are the latest recipients of the San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Expanding the American Dream’ campaign, now moving into its third year. Johnny and Nely currently live in a one-bedroom apartment with their three boys. Nely works at Children’s Hospital and is studying nursing. Johnny is also in school, working towards a degree in social work.
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID person found in Long Beach harbor

LONG BEACH – A body was discovered Saturday floating in Rainbow Harbor in Long Beach. The body was identified as that of 44-year-old Jose de Jesus Macias Valero of Pacoima, according to the coroner’s office. Valero’s body was found about 10:15 a.m. in the 400 block of East...
LONG BEACH, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Norwalk, CA

Norwalk is a populous city in Los Angeles County, California. It’s a bustling residential district just several miles from Downtown Los Angeles, allowing this place to blossom into a great community with a strong local economy. While not mainly known for its tourism, Norwalk has a couple of exciting...
NORWALK, CA
foxla.com

Shots fired at Macy's in Baldwin Hills; 2 sought

LOS ANGELES - The search continues Sunday for two suspects who allegedly fired shots inside a Baldwin Hills store, according to police. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the jewelry counter inside the Macy's at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. The two suspects were last seen getting into a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Body found floating in Rainbow Harbor in Long Beach

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in the Rainbow Harbor in Long Beach early Saturday. According to Long Beach Police Department, the body was found at around 10:15 a.m. by lifeguards, near the 400 block of Shoreline Village Drive. "Upon officers' arrival, lifeguards were already on scene and assessing the situation," said LBPD Officer Richard Mejia. "At this time, no information regarding the decedent nor the circumstances of their death have yet been determined."There was no further information provided. 
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy