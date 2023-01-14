ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County launches online damage assessment tool

STATELINE, Nev. – As an aid to Douglas County residents who’ve seen damage to their property in the first weeks of 2023, an assessment tool has been posted online allowing them to report damage to structures and infrastructure at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/a652d61ac29c43e9884b530d55800523. Residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Office Closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Some administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City of Reno is observing the holiday and their offices will be closed Monday. Most Washoe County offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in observance of Martin Luther...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Nevada roadway deaths down by 8 in 2022

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety said eight fewer people died on the state’s roadways in 2022 compared to 2021. The total number of deaths reported is 352 compared to 360 in calendar 2021. But Carson City saw fatalities increase from six to eight, and the number of pedestrians...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

School Delays on Tuesday, January 17

Due to snow and expected dangerous driving conditions, some schools will be on a delay Tuesday morning, January 17. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School will be on a two-hour delay. There will be a two-hour delay at all schools (including Incline Village) for Tuesday, January 17. Classes will begin two...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Supervisors to consider homeless plan funding

The Carson City Board of Supervisors will consider how best to spend federal dollars to assist homeless people in the community during their Thursday meeting, which begins at 8:30 a.m., in the community center. On the table are $1.16 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to support the Carson...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Spike McGuire now leading Brewery Arts Center

Many know Spike McGuire from his local performances, or his singer/songwriter showcase Loud As Folk, but now he’s taking on the role of executive director for the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City. He’s moved into his new office on King Street and said after he hangs a few...
CARSON CITY, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital

Expect the unexpected in Carson City: Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital. When you think of visiting a state capital, things that come to mind may include touring the capitol building, strolling through the town square or browsing through a museum or two. But what about hang gliding? Or,...
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Second wettest water year on record reported for Reno already

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just three and a half months into the water year, Reno has seen the second wettest on record. Since October 1, Reno has seen 7.4 inches of liquid which surpasses the annual average of 7.35 inches. The best year on record...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Women’s Fund celebrates its 40th anniversary, scholarship applications are open

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Women’s Fund (NVF) is celebrating its 40th anniversary by awarding $400,000 in scholarships to women pursuing an education in Nevada. Since 1983, the Nevada Women’s Fund has awarded $4.9 million in scholarships to northern Nevada women, many who are re-entry women and single mothers who have not had the opportunity to complete their educations due to family issues and/or financial constraints.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Reno DUI saturation patrol leads to eight arrests

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight suspected impaired drivers on Saturday, the department said Sunday. One arrest was for felony drunken driving. The seven officers and one sergeant made 81 stops during the operation Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Police also issued several traffic citations. The Nevada...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New law changes the way traffic violations are treated

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Traffic stops go on every day in the Truckee Meadows. In the past if the driver had outstanding traffic tickets that were not paid, the officer could make an arrest and take the driver to jail. But beginning January 1, 2023, and beyond such arrests cannot be made.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County making storm preparations at Swan Lake

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the Reno area prepares for another round of winter storms, Washoe County says its keeping an eye on Swan Lake as a possible hot spot for flooding. This round of storms is the second wettest on record, second only to 2017′s storms. As such, the county says it is positioning its staff, supplies, and infrastructure for a rise in water levels, including those in Swan Lake.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
thefallonpost.org

Legal Notices - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Churchill County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on January 18, 2023, at approximately 3:00 PM, to be held in the Commission Chambers, County Administration Building, 155 North Taylor Street, Suite 145, Fallon, Nevada, on the following matter:. A Nuisance Complaint filed...
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

VIDEO: Landslide closes State Route 208 in Lyon County

Lyon County officials and the Nevada Department of Transportation announced as of Thursday they expect State Route 208 through the Wilson Canyon to be closed indefinitely following Tuesday’s landslide and rockfall. Lyon’s emergency manager Taylor Allison told the Nevada Appeal Thursday night after she and county manager went to...
LYON COUNTY, NV

