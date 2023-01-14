TRUCKEE -- More snow pounded the Sierra Sunday as officials advised holiday travelers hoping to enjoy fresh powder at Tahoe ski resorts to postpone driving until after Monday evening.The current forecast calls for additional accumulations of one to two feet of snow with snow levels in the 3,500-4,000 feet elevation range. Wind gusts up to 40-50 mph are expected at peaks. The Caltrans District 10 Twitter account issued a travel advisory, saying drivers should wait until after 10 p.m. Monday evening to try to get to the snow given the dangerous conditions.In addition to the type of whiteout conditions drivers experienced...

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO