Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County launches online damage assessment tool
STATELINE, Nev. – As an aid to Douglas County residents who’ve seen damage to their property in the first weeks of 2023, an assessment tool has been posted online allowing them to report damage to structures and infrastructure at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/a652d61ac29c43e9884b530d55800523. Residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag...
2news.com
Lyon County Officials Remind Residents of Delphi Road Closure
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is urging people driving over Mason Pass road between Smith and Mason Valleys to not use Delphi Road, as it is closed and not passable currently. This is due to heavy snow and rain accumulated over the past few weeks. Lyon County officials write that...
2news.com
Office Closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Some administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City of Reno is observing the holiday and their offices will be closed Monday. Most Washoe County offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in observance of Martin Luther...
2news.com
School Delays on Tuesday, January 17
Due to snow and expected dangerous driving conditions, some schools will be on a delay Tuesday morning, January 17. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School will be on a two-hour delay. There will be a two-hour delay at all schools (including Incline Village) for Tuesday, January 17. Classes will begin two...
El Dorado County: Road undermined about 6-8 ft., and drivers are removing the closure signs.
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials said they added heavier barricades to a road closure in El Dorado County after drivers repeatedly moved their closure signs and previous barricades. "We are hopeful that residents will not move these. We don't have staff to post there to ensure nobody (re)moves...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno DUI saturation patrol leads to eight arrests
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight suspected impaired drivers on Saturday, the department said Sunday. One arrest was for felony drunken driving. The seven officers and one sergeant made 81 stops during the operation Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Police also issued several traffic citations. The Nevada...
FOX Reno
Winter weather advisory in effect for greater Reno-Sparks, Carson City areas
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the greater Reno-Sparks, Carson City and Minden areas. The advisory is in effect Saturday night through 4 a.m. on Sunday. Three to five inches of snow is forecasted to fall...
Record-Courier
Woman earns prison in car theft
A woman, who reportedly wrote she would stop stealing cars in her diary nearly 20 years ago, was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison on Monday for attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Alyson Mae O’Hara, 47, borrowed an Isuzu Axiom from a Washington resi-dent to go to the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Stateline man dies after pine tree falls on home
STATELINE, Nev. — A Stateline man died last month after a pine tree fell onto his home, crushing his roof and causing fatal injuries, officials said. According to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report, Gerard Turiano, 59, was struck in the head by a branch from a large pine tree that pierced through the roof and he was pronounced deceased after being transported to Barton Memorial Hospital.
mynews4.com
Second wettest water year on record reported for Reno already
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just three and a half months into the water year, Reno has seen the second wettest on record. Since October 1, Reno has seen 7.4 inches of liquid which surpasses the annual average of 7.35 inches. The best year on record...
Record-Courier
Highway 395 south of Bridgeport reopened after a week
Highway 395 opened on Sunday afternoon, though snowy conditions have the California Highway Patrol escorting motorists to the southern June Lake Loop intersection this morning, according to roads.dot.ca.gov. The highway was closed south of Bridgeport for a week on Jan. 9, as California Department of Transportation crews cleared snow and...
2news.com
Police Made Eight D.U.I. Arrests in Operation Saturday Night
Reno Police officers conducted an impaired driving saturation patrol on the night of January 14, 2023, in an effort to make roadways safer for the community. Seven officers and one Sergeant were on patrol and made 81 stops for suspected impaired driving. During those investigations, officers made eight arrests for...
2news.com
Man Arrested in Reno for Armed Robbery at Douglas County Walmart
Curtis Brahic has been identified as the suspect in a robbery at the Walmart in Northern Douglas County on December 30, 2022. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office identified Brahic as the suspect after a surveillance photo was released on January 4. During the investigation, information showed that Brahic was staying...
Where to Grab Breakfast in South Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe is a popular vacation destination known for its beautiful scenery and outdoor activities. The area also offers a variety of dining options, from casual eateries to fine dining restaurants. If you are a breakfast lover, there are so many options for a hearty breakfast before you hit the slopes. Read on for the best breakfast options in South Lake Tahoe!
Nevada Appeal
VIDEO: Landslide closes State Route 208 in Lyon County
Lyon County officials and the Nevada Department of Transportation announced as of Thursday they expect State Route 208 through the Wilson Canyon to be closed indefinitely following Tuesday’s landslide and rockfall. Lyon’s emergency manager Taylor Allison told the Nevada Appeal Thursday night after she and county manager went to...
Latest storm system continues to dump snow on Sierra; travel not recommended
TRUCKEE -- More snow pounded the Sierra Sunday as officials advised holiday travelers hoping to enjoy fresh powder at Tahoe ski resorts to postpone driving until after Monday evening.The current forecast calls for additional accumulations of one to two feet of snow with snow levels in the 3,500-4,000 feet elevation range. Wind gusts up to 40-50 mph are expected at peaks. The Caltrans District 10 Twitter account issued a travel advisory, saying drivers should wait until after 10 p.m. Monday evening to try to get to the snow given the dangerous conditions.In addition to the type of whiteout conditions drivers experienced...
foxla.com
WATCH: Snow stops traffic on I-80 on route to Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. - Continued storms sweeping through California have made travel increasingly difficult this weekend, with Californians trying to get to Tahoe to enjoy the snow facing major delays on Interstate 80. Video shared by CalTrans Saturday showed the scene at Donner Summit about nine miles west of Truckee, with...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Public Market is just days from its Grand Opening Weekend Celebration. The event will include live music and family-friendly activities. It’s also a chance for people to check out the expansive new food hall, which currently houses 17 locally-operated food vendors. The Grand Opening...
mynews4.com
Shuttered downtown Reno Nugget Casino reopens for one day only - without Awful Awfuls
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nugget Casino in downtown Reno — shuttered for a year and a half — reopened Thursday for one day only. Most casual observers walking along N. Virginia St. didn't even realize the door was slightly ajar, with a paper sign inviting the public inside.
KOLO TV Reno
New law changes the way traffic violations are treated
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Traffic stops go on every day in the Truckee Meadows. In the past if the driver had outstanding traffic tickets that were not paid, the officer could make an arrest and take the driver to jail. But beginning January 1, 2023, and beyond such arrests cannot be made.
