Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians, say troops were attacked

 2 days ago
RAMALLAH, West Bank — (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinian men during a military raid in the occupied West Bank early Saturday, while a third Palestinian died of wounds sustained in a separate Israeli raid nearly two weeks earlier, according to Palestinian medical officials.

The military said its soldiers opened fire in the village of Jaba after gunmen in a passing vehicle shot at them. They said that soldiers later confiscated an M-16 rifle from the vehicle.

The bloodshed raised the number of Palestinians killed in fighting with the Israelis to 12 this year, as deadly fighting in the area from 2022 shows no signs of slowing in the new year.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the men as Ezzeddin Hamamrah, 24, and Amjad Khleleyah, 23. Jaba is south of Jenin, a town in the northern West Bank that has seen some of the heaviest fighting in nearly a year of violence.

The Health Ministry also said Samer al-Jaabari, 19, died from wounds he sustained on Jan. 2 in fighting west of Jenin.

Al-Jaabari was injured when Israeli troops stormed a village to demolish the homes of two Palestinian gunmen who had killed an Israeli soldier during a firefight in September. Two Palestinians, including a gunman, were killed during confrontations with Israeli forces that day.

Israel ramped up its military raids last spring after a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 19 people. Israel says the operations are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians see them as further entrenchment of Israel’s 55-year, open-ended occupation of land they seek for their future state.

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 2022, Israeli rights group B’Tselem reported, making last year the deadliest since 2004.

Israel says most of the dead were militants. But Palestinian stone-throwers, youths protesting the incursions and and others not involved in confrontations also have been killed. Palestinian attacks, meanwhile, killed a total of 31 people last year, according to Israeli figures.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, territories the Palestinians want for their future independent state. Israel has since settled 500,000 people in about 130 settlements across the West Bank, which the Palestinians and much of the international community view as an obstacle to peace.

The Guardian

Palestinian shot dead by Israeli troops at West Bank checkpoint

Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian motorist in the occupied West Bank during what a witness said was a scuffle at a crowded checkpoint, with the Israeli army saying the man had tried to grab a soldier’s gun. Palestinian medics summoned to the scene near Silwad village on Sunday...
The Independent

Israel accused of trying to ‘topple’ the Palestinian Authority – as it bans public waving of Palestinian flag

Israel’s new far-right government has been accused of trying to “topple” the recognised Palestinian Authority after it announced a slew of new sanctions and banned the waving of Palestinian flags in public. In recent days, Israel has withheld millions of dollars of Palestinian tax revenues, stripped Palestinian officials of VIP privileges and broken up a meeting of Palestinian parents discussing their children’s education. Late on Sunday, Israel’s firebrand security minister banned public displays of the Palestinian flag. It has ignited further concerns about the new government of Benjamin Netanyahu, which is deemed the most religious and hardline cabinet in Israeli history.The Palestinian prime minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, said the Israeli measures came...
BBC

Israel and Palestinians in holy site war of words

Israeli and Palestinian envoys have traded accusations at a UN meeting over an Israeli minister's visit to a contested holy site in Jerusalem. The Palestinian ambassador said Israel displayed "absolute contempt" for the international community, and demanded the UN take action. His Israeli counterpart accused the Palestinians of mounting "a...
The Jewish Press

Iran Sentences Author to Death following Israeli Media Interviews

According to the BBC in Persian as well as Radio Zamaneh reporter Farzad Seifikaran, writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court. Details of the sentence have not yet been released. Saifikaran, a Bahman acquaintance, covered his activities for the peaceful coexistence of religions and reported on his two interviews with Israel’s Channels 12 and 13.
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
newsnationnow.com

Iran vows to station warships in Panama Canal

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Iranian navy plans to station warships in a critical trading route: the Panama Canal. The announcement comes amid an ongoing campaign to install an Iranian military presence in Latin America — which would also come to the doorstep of the United States. The commander...
The Jewish Press

Al-Aqsa is in Danger’

Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir’s recent visit to the Temple Mount was uneventful, as it should have been. After all, Ben-Gvir was an Israeli minister visiting sovereign Israeli territory. When Ben-Gvir announced his intention to visit the Mount, Hamas called it a “crime” and “brazen aggression.” The...
Outsider.com

Family of American Imprisoned Overseas Says US Abandoned Him for Brittney Griner

The family of an American imprisoned in Dubai says the United States “abandoned” him while working for Brittney Griner’s release. In an exclusive interview with FOX News, the family of Zack Shahin talked about his dire situation in Dubai. He continues to face sleep-deprivation, malnourishment and other health concerns during his 15-year imprisonment.
AFP

Israelis rally against Netanyahu 'government of shame'

Tens of thousands of people protested in central Tel Aviv Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new hard-right government, which critics say threatens Israeli democracy. "Bibi (Netanyahu) doesn't want a democracy, we don't need fascists in the Knesset," read one sign at the Tel Aviv protest, referring to the Israeli parliament.
BBC

UK minister's visit to Jerusalem holy site hampered by Israeli police

Israeli forces blocked the UK's Middle East minister from visiting the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem for 30 minutes before allowing him to enter. Lord Ahmad, a practising Muslim, was visiting the occupied east of the city during an official trip to the region. The Islamic authority administering the site...
The Jewish Press

An Israel-Jordan Prisoner Exchange is in the Works

Rehavam Ze’evi may have been in favor of transfer—but not the kind where the mastermind of his own murder gets transferred from Israel to Jordan. A member of Knesset, Ze’evi, also known as “Ghandi,” was gunned down in 2001. The man who planned his assassination, Majdi Rahima Rimawi, was sentenced to life in 2008. Now Rimawi’s name appears on a very long list of prisoners with blood on their hands, said to be slated for release to Jordan in exchange for four Israeli captives in Gaza, two of whom are dead.
msn.com

Biden promised a reckoning when Saudi Arabia crossed him. 3 months later, it is clear he's backed down.

Slide 1 of 10: Nuclear war remains unlikely but Russia's recent threats have raised attention to nuclear safety. You can learn a few safety measures to increase your chance of survival in case of an impact. Here are 13 tips on what to do and what not to do in case a nuclear weapon is detonated nearby. As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, concerns about nuclear safety have returned vividly to the fore.President Vladimir Putin has hinted that he could deploy nuclear weapons in dire circumstances and the US has also alluded that an attack would not go unmatched. Experts tend to agree that a nuclear attack is not impossible but remains unlikely. There would be enormous downsides for Russia.Since their invention, nuclear weapons have only been used twice in war, both times by the US. Since then, such a move is widely considered a red line that world leaders would not dare cross as it might trigger cataclysmic and civilization-ending escalation.Still, with nine countries sharing about 12,700 nuclear warheads, the risk of nuclear war is always present.Nuclear weapons are the deadliest weapons ever invented and have gotten a lot stronger since they were used in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. In the unlikely event of a nuclear impact, those closest to the bomb face near-certain death. For those further away, there are simple tips and tricks to increase the chance of survival.Here are 13 do's and don'ts in case of a nuclear attack.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ukraine building suffers deadliest civilian attack in months

DNIPRO, Ukraine — (AP) — The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 30 Sunday, the national emergencies service reported as rescue workers scrambled to reach survivors in the rubble. Emergency crews worked through the...
kalkinemedia.com

Over 60 people killed in east DR Congo province in 1 week

More than 60 people have been killed during a bloody week in eastern DR Congo's Ituri province, local sources said, as militia attacks plague the turbulent region. Over 120 armed groups roam mineral-rich eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, many of them a legacy of regional wars that flared at the turn of the century.
Deadline

Israeli Culture Minister Threatens To Claw Back State Funding From Local Doc ‘Two Kids A Day’ Exploring Detention Of Palestinian Children

Israel’s newly appointed Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar has lashed out against Israeli filmmaker David Wachsmann’s award-winning documentary Two Kids A Day, probing the country’s detention of Palestinian children in the West Bank, and is threatening to take back its state funding. The minister, who took up office in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new hard-right government at the end of December, has criticized the work for presenting Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers “as those who harm children, while terrorists are presented as innocent victims”. Zohar said he had requested Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to investigate whether it would be possible to...
Iran hangs Iranian-British ex-defense official for spy claim

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran said Saturday it executed a former high-ranking defense ministry official and dual Iranian-British national, despite international warnings not to carry out the death sentence. The execution further escalated tensions with the West amid the nationwide anti-government protests shaking the Islamic Republic.
