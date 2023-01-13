Read full article on original website
wichitabyeb.com
Goyo’s Mexican Fast Food Revisited
While in Park City one morning, I decided I needed some breakfast and happened to be by Goyo’s Mexican Fast Food. It’s a locally owned restaurant that I’ve been to many times. But since I don’t live or work in the area, it’s not a place I’ve been to in a while, so dropped by to show them a little love. What I really did was show my taste buds some love.
Hungry for dinner? These Wichita restaurants now serve it in addition to breakfast, lunch
A couple of local restaurants that have been known for their breakfasts and lunches now are offering dinner as well.
Reba McEntire Surprises Kansas Drama Teacher With Generous Gift
Reba McEntire is an inspiration to countless people. Her voice helped to ignite the love of music in many current country hitmakers. More than that, she is an example of what can happen when you chase your dreams and aren’t afraid to take control of your life. After all, Reba didn’t see real success until she took creative control of her music early in her career. More importantly, Reba is a philanthropist who shows her fans and the rest of the world what it means to pay it forward. She opened Reba’s Ranch House – which is comparable to the Ronald McDonald House – in the 90s. Throughout her career, McEntire has given to and partnered with organizations like Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, and the American Red Cross.
wichitabyeb.com
Bill’s Charcoal Grill Revisited
It’s time to revisit one of my favorite spots in town, Bill’s Charcoal Grill. The restaurant has sat at the corner of 29th and Arkansas for decades and is one of the few restaurants in town to get a flavorful char-grilled burger. Let’s give them their due.
Looking for cheap eggs as prices climb? We compared sales at Wichita grocery stores
Where can you snag the cheapest carton of eggs? We made a list.
wichitabyeb.com
Where and how to celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 in Wichita
Happy Lunar New Year! It’s almost time to welcome the Year of the Rabbit. There will be many events all over town. Churches, restaurants, and local businesses will be getting in on the fun. I looked around for what’s taking place for the new year and rounded up some...
What is a restaurant adversity surcharge, and should you have to pay it in Wichita?
Two Wichita restaurants are now charging restaurant adversity surcharges to combat a variety of rising costs in the industry.
AOL Corp
This shop has served Wichita bicyclists for 60 years. Now it’s closing
Alan Keimig will occasionally go down to the basement of Tom Sawyer Bicycle Shop to look for parts. Keimig, 67, owns the south Wichita bike shop that’s stood on a corner of Broadway and Mount Vernon for decades. As he stands in the basement, memories from his 50-year tenure...
KWCH.com
Weather Alert: Heavy snow for some; much needed rain for others
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm will bring rain and heavy, wet snow to Kansas through Wednesday, which could impact travel conditions in the northwest beginning Wednesday morning. A Storm Team 12 Weather Alert has been issued for a winter storm through Wednesday evening. Rain will spread up through...
AOL Corp
Restaurant inspections: Roaches, stagnant water, foul smell, no sneeze guard in Wichita KS
Eight Wichita-area restaurants and other businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food safety and lodging inspections conducted Jan. 1-7. Information about the Sedgwick County businesses and their violations, compiled Jan. 13, appears below with a summary of the problems inspectors noted on their reports. More...
3 generations, 3 sets of twins, one Kansas family
Seeing double or, in this case, triple? A Kansas family has learned to laugh when the topic of twins comes up in conversation.
How to help save a life, what to do if you witness a cardiac arrest
Knowing CPR could be the difference between life and death. We are seeing a big spike in interest in learning it after several celebrities suffered cardiac arrests recently.
KWCH.com
Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings
This computer network disruption began on January 14. Three days later, the city is still impacted. Wichita bakery feeling impact of rising egg prices. Hayley Lamoree said she opened Sweet Crumbs Bakery. Community remembers coaching legend, mentor Theo Cribbs, Jr. Updated: 3 hours ago. Family and friends remember Theo Cribbs,...
KAKE TV
Days after feral hogs destroy family farm in Oklahoma, Kansas farmer sees them dangerously close for first time
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KAKE) - Of all the things farmers have to overcome every year to have successful crops, one of the biggest risks is something Kansas farmers haven't really had to deal with – until now. The American Farm Bureau Federation says feral hogs are responsible for $190...
Weather closings and delays
Because of the winter storm bearing down on some of the northern counties in our area, weather-related closings and delays have been announced. Salina Post will update this list as more information becomes available. Wednesday. USD 272 Waconda, closed. No evening activities. USD 273 Beloit, two-hour late start. No morning...
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of great deals and amazing items you can find when you go.
KWCH.com
Trinity Academy student-athlete breaks Jim Ryun’s 58-year-old record
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Time is Trinity Academy junior Clay Shively’s biggest competitor. He’s one of the fastest high schoolers in the United States and has proven it each time he has stepped onto a track. “Really, the best thing for me is to think about my training...
KWCH.com
Wildlife experts to look into feral hog sightings reported near Garden Plain
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden Plain Police Department on Friday shared a short video clip and photos it says corroborate reports of recent sightings of feral hogs along MacArthur Road, south of Garden Plain. The GPPD said it notified a biologist and wildlife agent with the U.S. Department...
Manager says beloved store is back at NewMarket Square but worries that not many know
A longtime NewMarket Square store has returned to the center at 21st and Maize Road, but the concern is not enough people know to keep the store in business.
New expo coming to Kansas State Fairgrounds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Star Expos and Kansas State Fair are partnering up to bring a brand-new expo to the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, scheduled for March 30 through April 1. Partnering with the Kansas State Fair and Visit Hutch gives the Kansas Ag Expo the opportunity to showcase...
