Reba McEntire is an inspiration to countless people. Her voice helped to ignite the love of music in many current country hitmakers. More than that, she is an example of what can happen when you chase your dreams and aren’t afraid to take control of your life. After all, Reba didn’t see real success until she took creative control of her music early in her career. More importantly, Reba is a philanthropist who shows her fans and the rest of the world what it means to pay it forward. She opened Reba’s Ranch House – which is comparable to the Ronald McDonald House – in the 90s. Throughout her career, McEntire has given to and partnered with organizations like Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, and the American Red Cross.

EL DORADO, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO