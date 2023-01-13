ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey County, KS

wichitabyeb.com

Goyo’s Mexican Fast Food Revisited

While in Park City one morning, I decided I needed some breakfast and happened to be by Goyo’s Mexican Fast Food. It’s a locally owned restaurant that I’ve been to many times. But since I don’t live or work in the area, it’s not a place I’ve been to in a while, so dropped by to show them a little love. What I really did was show my taste buds some love.
PARK CITY, KS
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Surprises Kansas Drama Teacher With Generous Gift

Reba McEntire is an inspiration to countless people. Her voice helped to ignite the love of music in many current country hitmakers. More than that, she is an example of what can happen when you chase your dreams and aren’t afraid to take control of your life. After all, Reba didn’t see real success until she took creative control of her music early in her career. More importantly, Reba is a philanthropist who shows her fans and the rest of the world what it means to pay it forward. She opened Reba’s Ranch House – which is comparable to the Ronald McDonald House – in the 90s. Throughout her career, McEntire has given to and partnered with organizations like Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, and the American Red Cross.
EL DORADO, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Bill’s Charcoal Grill Revisited

It’s time to revisit one of my favorite spots in town, Bill’s Charcoal Grill. The restaurant has sat at the corner of 29th and Arkansas for decades and is one of the few restaurants in town to get a flavorful char-grilled burger. Let’s give them their due.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Where and how to celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 in Wichita

Happy Lunar New Year! It’s almost time to welcome the Year of the Rabbit. There will be many events all over town. Churches, restaurants, and local businesses will be getting in on the fun. I looked around for what’s taking place for the new year and rounded up some...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Weather Alert: Heavy snow for some; much needed rain for others

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm will bring rain and heavy, wet snow to Kansas through Wednesday, which could impact travel conditions in the northwest beginning Wednesday morning. A Storm Team 12 Weather Alert has been issued for a winter storm through Wednesday evening. Rain will spread up through...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings

This computer network disruption began on January 14. Three days later, the city is still impacted. Wichita bakery feeling impact of rising egg prices. Hayley Lamoree said she opened Sweet Crumbs Bakery. Community remembers coaching legend, mentor Theo Cribbs, Jr. Updated: 3 hours ago. Family and friends remember Theo Cribbs,...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Weather closings and delays

Because of the winter storm bearing down on some of the northern counties in our area, weather-related closings and delays have been announced. Salina Post will update this list as more information becomes available. Wednesday. USD 272 Waconda, closed. No evening activities. USD 273 Beloit, two-hour late start. No morning...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

New expo coming to Kansas State Fairgrounds

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Star Expos and Kansas State Fair are partnering up to bring a brand-new expo to the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, scheduled for March 30 through April 1. Partnering with the Kansas State Fair and Visit Hutch gives the Kansas Ag Expo the opportunity to showcase...
HUTCHINSON, KS

