Roughly three dozen teams took part in the early-season Bishop Carroll baker’s tournament, held over the weekend at West Acres Bowl. The Campus girls, who placed second in the 6A State tournament last year after a string of State-championship performances, battled at the top and eventually placed fourth. The Colts scored 2305, coming in 73 points behind champion Wichita Northwest. The top teams were Northwest, Garden City, Great Bend and Campus, and were the only teams to score over 2300. No other team scored higher than 2175.

GODDARD, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO