tsnews.com
Bowlers start 2023 season at Bishop Carroll baker’s tournament
Roughly three dozen teams took part in the early-season Bishop Carroll baker’s tournament, held over the weekend at West Acres Bowl. The Campus girls, who placed second in the 6A State tournament last year after a string of State-championship performances, battled at the top and eventually placed fourth. The Colts scored 2305, coming in 73 points behind champion Wichita Northwest. The top teams were Northwest, Garden City, Great Bend and Campus, and were the only teams to score over 2300. No other team scored higher than 2175.
Wichita teen breaks Jim Ryun’s 58-year-old Kansas high school record with fastest U.S. mile
Trinity Academy junior Clay Shively also has the fastest high school indoor mile time in the country this season.
Spirit AeroSystems apprenticeship leads students straight into workforce
The Spirit AeroSystems apprenticeship program leads students straight into the workforce.
Wichita Eagle
Stinging critter found hiding in bananas at New York school. Students fed it crickets
An eight-legged critter hiding among school food may have given a student a gnarly sting — but cafeteria staff found it first, a New York school district said. Cafeteria workers at Stanford Gibson Primary School were following protocol and washing bananas to prepare for students on Friday, Jan. 13, according to a Facebook post from Norwich City School District, when they spotted something crawling on the bananas: a scorpion.
Two dead after house fire in Reno County
Two people are dead after a house fire in Arlington, Kansas. According to Reno County Fire, crews from Reno County Fire Districts 4 and 8, as well as Pretty Prairie Fire
tsnews.com
Raiders break into win column
The Argonia Raiders boys basketball team could not have picked a better way to kick off the new year. The Raiders opened 2023 by winning their first game of the season, rolling past Burrton 43-23 last Tuesday at Argonia. Not only was it the first win of the season, but it was the Raiders’ first win since the 2020-21 season.
Hungry for dinner? These Wichita restaurants now serve it in addition to breakfast, lunch
A couple of local restaurants that have been known for their breakfasts and lunches now are offering dinner as well.
tsnews.com
Derby girls show dominance in win over Colts
The Derby girls basketball team – ranked No. 8 in Class 6A – turned in a dominating performance in beating the Campus Colts 67-14 last Friday in Haysville. The Panthers jumped out to a 26-3 lead after the first quarter, and put up 47 first-half points against a struggling Colts squad. Campus managed no more than 5 points in any quarter.
kmuw.org
The Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center has an autopsy backlog. It’s partly due to fentanyl.
The growing fentanyl presence in Wichita is creating a backlog at Sedgwick County's Regional Forensic Science Center. The center conducts autopsies and identifies illicit drugs for law enforcement. But in recent years, the influx of cases has increased substantially, in part due to fentanyl. From 2019 to 2021, the number...
2 killed in south central Kansas house fire
Two people were killed in an Arlington, Kansas, house fire Saturday night.
Two injured, one critically, in crash west of Wichita
A crash in west Wichita has left two injured, one critically.
KWCH.com
Two dead in Arlington house fire
ARLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County Fire Administration said Saturday night, Reno County fire crews responded to a house fire in the 200 block of North Broadway St. in Arlington, Kansas. Travis Vogt, Reno County Fire Administrator, said firefighters were made aware of two possible people that were still in...
tsnews.com
Second quarter sinks Clearwater at Wellington
The second quarter was not kind to the Clearwater Indians girls basketball team last Friday night at Wellington. The host Crusaders shut out Clearwater in that period to build up a 22-point halftime lead on the way to a 56-34 victory over the Indians. “Wellington is good, really good,” Clearwater...
wichitabyeb.com
Goyo’s Mexican Fast Food Revisited
While in Park City one morning, I decided I needed some breakfast and happened to be by Goyo’s Mexican Fast Food. It’s a locally owned restaurant that I’ve been to many times. But since I don’t live or work in the area, it’s not a place I’ve been to in a while, so dropped by to show them a little love. What I really did was show my taste buds some love.
wichitabyeb.com
Did Wichita get less angry by two restaurants?
The big question I’ve been receiving is, “What has happened to Angry Elephant?”. Truth is, I don’t know. What I do know is their website has been shut down and their Facebook pages are no longer available. The Angry Elephant’s west side location at 756 N...
kggfradio.com
El Dorado Correctional Resident Dies Unexpectedly
The KBI and the KDOC are investigating the unexpected death of a. El Dorado Correctional Facility resident. 42-year old Erik Lawrence DeLeon died unexpectedly Friday, January 13, 2023. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. DeLeon was serving a 188-month sentence, based on convictions in...
KWCH.com
Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings
WSU Hughes Metroplex hosts MLK Jr. Worship celebration, Kansas governor speaks. Dr. King's legacy was celebrated with singing and worship at WSU's Hughes Metroplex. Neighbor responds to deadly house fire in Arlington, Kansas. Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST. The neighbor of the deadly house fire in Arlington,...
Homeless Outreach Team founder speaks out on homeless camps and trash along Arkansas River
The City of Wichita is addressing citizens' concerns after several complaints heaps of trash and debris were the result of homeless persons gathering up and down the Arkansas River.
Body found at north Wichita park
It happened shortly after 10 a.m. at Dr. Glen Day Park near 27th and North Hillside.
Wichita natives face off as Kansas beats Iowa State, 62-60
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Maize native Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer. “I don’t know […]
