WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A political organization in Kansas wants to cap Kansas’ State Funds Budget at $18.2 billion based on the rate of population growth and inflation. The Kansas Policy Insitute says on Monday, Jan. 16, that as lawmakers return to Topeka, they will start a 2-year budget cycle. It has asked lawmakers not to burden Kansans any further as they already struggle with inflation and an unpredictable economy.

WICHITA, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO