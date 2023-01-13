ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argonia, KS

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Kansas organization wants to cap State Funds Budget at $18.2 billion

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A political organization in Kansas wants to cap Kansas’ State Funds Budget at $18.2 billion based on the rate of population growth and inflation. The Kansas Policy Insitute says on Monday, Jan. 16, that as lawmakers return to Topeka, they will start a 2-year budget cycle. It has asked lawmakers not to burden Kansans any further as they already struggle with inflation and an unpredictable economy.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Did Wichita get less angry by two restaurants?

The big question I’ve been receiving is, “What has happened to Angry Elephant?”. Truth is, I don’t know. What I do know is their website has been shut down and their Facebook pages are no longer available. The Angry Elephant’s west side location at 756 N...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Two dead in Arlington house fire

ARLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County Fire Administration said Saturday night, Reno County fire crews responded to a house fire in the 200 block of North Broadway St. in Arlington, Kansas. Travis Vogt, Reno County Fire Administrator, said firefighters were made aware of two possible people that were still in...
ARLINGTON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Bill’s Charcoal Grill Revisited

It’s time to revisit one of my favorite spots in town, Bill’s Charcoal Grill. The restaurant has sat at the corner of 29th and Arkansas for decades and is one of the few restaurants in town to get a flavorful char-grilled burger. Let’s give them their due.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

New space in Wichita needed for historic plane renovation

About a year and a half ago, a damaged vintage World War I aircraft arrived at a hangar at Eisenhower National Airport. As many as a dozen volunteers have been working a couple of days each week to restore the 1918 military DH-4, which is one of only five that exist in the world.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Neighbor responds to deadly house fire in Arlington, Kansas

WSU Hughes Metroplex hosts MLK Jr. Worship celebration, Kansas governor speaks. Dr. King's legacy was celebrated with singing and worship at WSU's Hughes Metroplex. Wichita State prepares for season with interim coach, returning MLB draft pick. Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST. The Shockers kick their season off...
ARLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings

WSU Hughes Metroplex hosts MLK Jr. Worship celebration, Kansas governor speaks. Dr. King's legacy was celebrated with singing and worship at WSU's Hughes Metroplex. Neighbor responds to deadly house fire in Arlington, Kansas. Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST. The neighbor of the deadly house fire in Arlington,...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy and mild Sunday, rain and snow chances follow

Temps started our unusually mild today across central and southwest Kansas, especially for an early morning in January. Warm air continues to move into the Sunflower State as strong south to southwest winds carry us through Sunday. Temperatures will rocket into the 60s in much of Kansas with 50s far northwest where there will be a lighter northwest to northeast wind behind a weak cool front.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy