WIBW
Kansas organization wants to cap State Funds Budget at $18.2 billion
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A political organization in Kansas wants to cap Kansas’ State Funds Budget at $18.2 billion based on the rate of population growth and inflation. The Kansas Policy Insitute says on Monday, Jan. 16, that as lawmakers return to Topeka, they will start a 2-year budget cycle. It has asked lawmakers not to burden Kansans any further as they already struggle with inflation and an unpredictable economy.
Homeless Outreach Team founder speaks out on homeless camps and trash along Arkansas River
The City of Wichita is addressing citizens' concerns after several complaints heaps of trash and debris were the result of homeless persons gathering up and down the Arkansas River.
wichitabyeb.com
Did Wichita get less angry by two restaurants?
The big question I’ve been receiving is, “What has happened to Angry Elephant?”. Truth is, I don’t know. What I do know is their website has been shut down and their Facebook pages are no longer available. The Angry Elephant’s west side location at 756 N...
Hungry for dinner? These Wichita restaurants now serve it in addition to breakfast, lunch
A couple of local restaurants that have been known for their breakfasts and lunches now are offering dinner as well.
KWCH.com
Two dead in Arlington house fire
ARLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County Fire Administration said Saturday night, Reno County fire crews responded to a house fire in the 200 block of North Broadway St. in Arlington, Kansas. Travis Vogt, Reno County Fire Administrator, said firefighters were made aware of two possible people that were still in...
kmuw.org
The Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center has an autopsy backlog. It’s partly due to fentanyl.
The growing fentanyl presence in Wichita is creating a backlog at Sedgwick County's Regional Forensic Science Center. The center conducts autopsies and identifies illicit drugs for law enforcement. But in recent years, the influx of cases has increased substantially, in part due to fentanyl. From 2019 to 2021, the number...
wichitabyeb.com
Bill’s Charcoal Grill Revisited
It’s time to revisit one of my favorite spots in town, Bill’s Charcoal Grill. The restaurant has sat at the corner of 29th and Arkansas for decades and is one of the few restaurants in town to get a flavorful char-grilled burger. Let’s give them their due.
New space in Wichita needed for historic plane renovation
About a year and a half ago, a damaged vintage World War I aircraft arrived at a hangar at Eisenhower National Airport. As many as a dozen volunteers have been working a couple of days each week to restore the 1918 military DH-4, which is one of only five that exist in the world.
KWCH.com
Neighbor responds to deadly house fire in Arlington, Kansas
KWCH.com
Wildlife experts to look into feral hog sightings reported near Garden Plain
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden Plain Police Department on Friday shared a short video clip and photos it says corroborate reports of recent sightings of feral hogs along MacArthur Road, south of Garden Plain. The GPPD said it notified a biologist and wildlife agent with the U.S. Department...
2 killed in south central Kansas house fire
Two people were killed in an Arlington, Kansas, house fire Saturday night.
KWCH.com
WPD: Suspect shot after attacking employees at downtown Wichita gas station
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man from Wichita. WPD said officers responded to a Jump Start gas station located in the 700 block of North Broadway around 1:25 a.m., Sunday. WPD said officers located the suspect with...
Verdict reached in trial of man charged in hotel murder over drugs, failed CashApp payment
Authorities have said the fatal shooting happened at the east Wichita hotel after Patricio Gomez got mad when Michael Martinez’s $60 CashApp payment didn’t go through.
KWCH.com
Extreme drought: Kansas farmers seeing long-term effects of lack of rain
PRATT COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been an ongoing issue for Kansas farmers with no clear end in sight. The newest U.S. drought map released Thursday shows large portions of Kansas seeing extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Pratt County farmer Berry Bortz is among Kansas winter wheat producers seeing...
Suspect still loose following chase in Reno County
It happened around 9 p.m. when officers spotted someone wanted for multiple "major felony warrants," according to Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper.
KWCH.com
Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings
Body found at north Wichita park
It happened shortly after 10 a.m. at Dr. Glen Day Park near 27th and North Hillside.
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of great deals and amazing items you can find when you go.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy and mild Sunday, rain and snow chances follow
Temps started our unusually mild today across central and southwest Kansas, especially for an early morning in January. Warm air continues to move into the Sunflower State as strong south to southwest winds carry us through Sunday. Temperatures will rocket into the 60s in much of Kansas with 50s far northwest where there will be a lighter northwest to northeast wind behind a weak cool front.
14-year-old injured after being hit by car in Arkansas City
A 14-year-old child in the crosswalk of an Arkansas City intersection was injured after being hit by a car on Friday morning.
