Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Houses In Wichita”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Related
KAKE TV
Wichita woman surveying neighbors over possible health issues from 29th and Grove chemical spill
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Residents in and around the 29th and Grove contamination site are being asked to fill out a health survey to see if there is a higher amount of illness in the area. Around 2.9 miles of soil and groundwater between the Union Pacific rail yard next...
wichitabyeb.com
Did Wichita get less angry by two restaurants?
The big question I’ve been receiving is, “What has happened to Angry Elephant?”. Truth is, I don’t know. What I do know is their website has been shut down and their Facebook pages are no longer available. The Angry Elephant’s west side location at 756 N...
Homeless Outreach Team founder speaks out on homeless camps and trash along Arkansas River
The City of Wichita is addressing citizens' concerns after several complaints heaps of trash and debris were the result of homeless persons gathering up and down the Arkansas River.
KWCH.com
Jan. 16 marks 58 years since aviation disaster devastated Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fifty-eight years ago Monday, disaster shattered the serenity of a typical Saturday morning in a northeast Wichita neighborhood. Children living on or near Piatt Street were watching cartoons when a large cloud of smoke filled the air following a thunderous crash. A KC-135 tanker crashed on...
Wichita residents complain of trash by river, City responds
KSN investigates: Trash is piling up along the river in downtown Wichita. Viewers claim it comes from people setting up camps along the river. What does the City have to say?
South Wichita park explanation worse than I thought, due to City Hall ‘right-sizing’ | Opinion
City doesn’t have the ability to do park job without $736,000 in consultants, manager tells council.
Two dead after house fire in Reno County
Two people are dead after a house fire in Arlington, Kansas. According to Reno County Fire, crews from Reno County Fire Districts 4 and 8, as well as Pretty Prairie Fire
Hungry for dinner? These Wichita restaurants now serve it in addition to breakfast, lunch
A couple of local restaurants that have been known for their breakfasts and lunches now are offering dinner as well.
KWCH.com
Neighbor responds to deadly house fire in Arlington, Kansas
WSU Hughes Metroplex hosts MLK Jr. Worship celebration, Kansas governor speaks. Dr. King's legacy was celebrated with singing and worship at WSU's Hughes Metroplex. Wichita State prepares for season with interim coach, returning MLB draft pick. Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST. The Shockers kick their season off...
kmuw.org
The Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center has an autopsy backlog. It’s partly due to fentanyl.
The growing fentanyl presence in Wichita is creating a backlog at Sedgwick County's Regional Forensic Science Center. The center conducts autopsies and identifies illicit drugs for law enforcement. But in recent years, the influx of cases has increased substantially, in part due to fentanyl. From 2019 to 2021, the number...
KWCH.com
Two dead in Arlington house fire
ARLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County Fire Administration said Saturday night, Reno County fire crews responded to a house fire in the 200 block of North Broadway St. in Arlington, Kansas. Travis Vogt, Reno County Fire Administrator, said firefighters were made aware of two possible people that were still in...
KAKE TV
West Wichita residents fighting second builder rezoning request for major multi-family home development
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - On January 4th, residents of a west Wichita neighborhood went to the District Advisory Board meeting in hopes of getting plans for a new development across the street stopped. Now, just days later, another developer wants to build on the lot just east of 135th and...
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Christian Academy announces that it will close at the end of the spring semester
——— “Bill Meridith, founder and President of Wellington Christian Academy, announces the school will be closing at the end of the Spring 2023 term. Spiraling inflationary costs have made it prohibitive to operate the school at the level both the students and teachers deserve. WCA has proudly...
KWCH.com
WPD: Suspect shot after attacking employees at downtown Wichita gas station
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man from Wichita. WPD said officers responded to a Jump Start gas station located in the 700 block of North Broadway around 1:25 a.m., Sunday. WPD said officers located the suspect with...
Downtown Wichita shooting leaves one critically injured
It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Jump Start, located in the 700 block of North Broadway. Wichita Police said a 28-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.
2 killed in south central Kansas house fire
Two people were killed in an Arlington, Kansas, house fire Saturday night.
Manager says beloved store is back at NewMarket Square but worries that not many know
A longtime NewMarket Square store has returned to the center at 21st and Maize Road, but the concern is not enough people know to keep the store in business.
New space in Wichita needed for historic plane renovation
About a year and a half ago, a damaged vintage World War I aircraft arrived at a hangar at Eisenhower National Airport. As many as a dozen volunteers have been working a couple of days each week to restore the 1918 military DH-4, which is one of only five that exist in the world.
kfdi.com
Wichita student hospitalized after eating marijuana-based gummy
Police and Wichita school officials are investigating an incident where a middle-school student was hospitalized after eating a marijuana-based gummy. The incident was reported Tuesday at the Christa McAuliffe Academy. There was an incident that involved six other girls ages 13 and 14. School officials will talk with the teen’s...
Body found at north Wichita park
It happened shortly after 10 a.m. at Dr. Glen Day Park near 27th and North Hillside.
Comments / 0