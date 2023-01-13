ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goddard, KS

wichitabyeb.com

Did Wichita get less angry by two restaurants?

The big question I’ve been receiving is, “What has happened to Angry Elephant?”. Truth is, I don’t know. What I do know is their website has been shut down and their Facebook pages are no longer available. The Angry Elephant’s west side location at 756 N...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Neighbor responds to deadly house fire in Arlington, Kansas

WSU Hughes Metroplex hosts MLK Jr. Worship celebration, Kansas governor speaks. Dr. King's legacy was celebrated with singing and worship at WSU's Hughes Metroplex. Wichita State prepares for season with interim coach, returning MLB draft pick. Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST. The Shockers kick their season off...
ARLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

Two dead in Arlington house fire

ARLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County Fire Administration said Saturday night, Reno County fire crews responded to a house fire in the 200 block of North Broadway St. in Arlington, Kansas. Travis Vogt, Reno County Fire Administrator, said firefighters were made aware of two possible people that were still in...
ARLINGTON, KS
KSN News

New space in Wichita needed for historic plane renovation

About a year and a half ago, a damaged vintage World War I aircraft arrived at a hangar at Eisenhower National Airport. As many as a dozen volunteers have been working a couple of days each week to restore the 1918 military DH-4, which is one of only five that exist in the world.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita student hospitalized after eating marijuana-based gummy

Police and Wichita school officials are investigating an incident where a middle-school student was hospitalized after eating a marijuana-based gummy. The incident was reported Tuesday at the Christa McAuliffe Academy. There was an incident that involved six other girls ages 13 and 14. School officials will talk with the teen’s...
WICHITA, KS

