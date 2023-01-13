Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Wichita woman surveying neighbors over possible health issues from 29th and Grove chemical spill
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Residents in and around the 29th and Grove contamination site are being asked to fill out a health survey to see if there is a higher amount of illness in the area. Around 2.9 miles of soil and groundwater between the Union Pacific rail yard next...
Spirit AeroSystems apprenticeship leads students straight into workforce
The Spirit AeroSystems apprenticeship program leads students straight into the workforce.
KWCH.com
Two dead in Arlington house fire
ARLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County Fire Administration said Saturday night, Reno County fire crews responded to a house fire in the 200 block of North Broadway St. in Arlington, Kansas. Travis Vogt, Reno County Fire Administrator, said firefighters were made aware of two possible people that were still in...
wichitabyeb.com
Did Wichita get less angry by two restaurants?
The big question I’ve been receiving is, “What has happened to Angry Elephant?”. Truth is, I don’t know. What I do know is their website has been shut down and their Facebook pages are no longer available. The Angry Elephant’s west side location at 756 N...
Homeless Outreach Team founder speaks out on homeless camps and trash along Arkansas River
The City of Wichita is addressing citizens' concerns after several complaints heaps of trash and debris were the result of homeless persons gathering up and down the Arkansas River.
2 killed in south central Kansas house fire
Two people were killed in an Arlington, Kansas, house fire Saturday night.
kmuw.org
The Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center has an autopsy backlog. It’s partly due to fentanyl.
The growing fentanyl presence in Wichita is creating a backlog at Sedgwick County's Regional Forensic Science Center. The center conducts autopsies and identifies illicit drugs for law enforcement. But in recent years, the influx of cases has increased substantially, in part due to fentanyl. From 2019 to 2021, the number...
Two dead after house fire in Reno County
Two people are dead after a house fire in Arlington, Kansas. According to Reno County Fire, crews from Reno County Fire Districts 4 and 8, as well as Pretty Prairie Fire
KWCH.com
Wildlife experts to look into feral hog sightings reported near Garden Plain
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden Plain Police Department on Friday shared a short video clip and photos it says corroborate reports of recent sightings of feral hogs along MacArthur Road, south of Garden Plain. The GPPD said it notified a biologist and wildlife agent with the U.S. Department...
KWCH.com
Jan. 16 marks 58 years since aviation disaster devastated Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fifty-eight years ago Monday, disaster shattered the serenity of a typical Saturday morning in a northeast Wichita neighborhood. Children living on or near Piatt Street were watching cartoons when a large cloud of smoke filled the air following a thunderous crash. A KC-135 tanker crashed on...
Check your mail, you might end up overpaying for tag renewals in 2023
A mixup at the Sedgwick County Treasurer's Office caused some mail to go out regarding vehicle renewals in 2023.
adastraradio.com
A Taste of Hutchinson – The Men Cook Benefits Salthawk Community Support January 21st
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Experience the delicious tastes of appetizers and entrees prepared and served by some of Hutchinson’s finest men. A Taste of Hutchinson – The Men Cook will be held Saturday, January 21st, at 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Art Center. Tickets are $40 and can...
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Christian Academy announces that it will close at the end of the spring semester
——— “Bill Meridith, founder and President of Wellington Christian Academy, announces the school will be closing at the end of the Spring 2023 term. Spiraling inflationary costs have made it prohibitive to operate the school at the level both the students and teachers deserve. WCA has proudly...
New space in Wichita needed for historic plane renovation
About a year and a half ago, a damaged vintage World War I aircraft arrived at a hangar at Eisenhower National Airport. As many as a dozen volunteers have been working a couple of days each week to restore the 1918 military DH-4, which is one of only five that exist in the world.
Body found at north Wichita park
It happened shortly after 10 a.m. at Dr. Glen Day Park near 27th and North Hillside.
KWCH.com
Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings
WSU Hughes Metroplex hosts MLK Jr. Worship celebration, Kansas governor speaks. Dr. King's legacy was celebrated with singing and worship at WSU's Hughes Metroplex. Neighbor responds to deadly house fire in Arlington, Kansas. Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST. The neighbor of the deadly house fire in Arlington,...
Manager says beloved store is back at NewMarket Square but worries that not many know
A longtime NewMarket Square store has returned to the center at 21st and Maize Road, but the concern is not enough people know to keep the store in business.
kggfradio.com
El Dorado Correctional Resident Dies Unexpectedly
The KBI and the KDOC are investigating the unexpected death of a. El Dorado Correctional Facility resident. 42-year old Erik Lawrence DeLeon died unexpectedly Friday, January 13, 2023. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. DeLeon was serving a 188-month sentence, based on convictions in...
KWCH.com
Extreme drought: Kansas farmers seeing long-term effects of lack of rain
PRATT COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been an ongoing issue for Kansas farmers with no clear end in sight. The newest U.S. drought map released Thursday shows large portions of Kansas seeing extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Pratt County farmer Berry Bortz is among Kansas winter wheat producers seeing...
