Coal Ridge defense proves stout in 60-50 win over Summit; Titans fall to Delta on Saturday

Last Saturday morning I headed down to the K&K Lumberyard in Silt to get some kindling wood for the fires I build in my woodstove. I think for me, it would be nearly impossible to survive these cold and dreary winters we have without the heat from that stove. My furnace is in good working order and always does its job when need be, but every time I hear it click on, I can feel the money mysteriously floating out of my pocket.

SILT, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO