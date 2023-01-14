Coal Ridge defense proves stout in 60-50 win over Summit; Titans fall to Delta on Saturday

Read full article on original website
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood girls, boys basketball topple Montrose
Senior guard Joslyn Spires buried a couple of key 3-pointers midway through the fourth quarter, thwarting a late-game comeback attempt by the Montrose Red Hawks, as the Glenwood Lady Demons shook off an uncharacteristic three-game losing streak by posting a 52-47 victory on Tuesday night at the Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium in Glenwood.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs ladies swim team stays undefeated headed into final two weeks of conference competition
The Glenwood Springs High School girls swim team remains undefeated with several individuals and relays already qualified for the 3A state meet coming up next month. The Lady Demons are now 7-0 for the season after meet wins at Montrose on Jan. 7 and in Grand Junction Jan. 14 against the usual Western Slope competition. The two-time defending league champion’s unbeaten league streak goes back to the beginning of the 2021 season.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Vidakovich column: Running thoughts at the lumberyard
Last Saturday morning I headed down to the K&K Lumberyard in Silt to get some kindling wood for the fires I build in my woodstove. I think for me, it would be nearly impossible to survive these cold and dreary winters we have without the heat from that stove. My furnace is in good working order and always does its job when need be, but every time I hear it click on, I can feel the money mysteriously floating out of my pocket.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
At home in nature, Garfield County plein air artist finds beauty in midwinter
Two unbothered bald eagles perched high upon the gnarled limbs of a dead cottonwood tree. Mule deer bucks crowned by giant racks walked by without a worry. They just kept on peacefully grazing. As far as the fauna was concerned, Dan Young was one of them. Nearby, Young had casually...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Contractor seeks to build gravel pit between Silt and Rifle
Garfield County commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a major land use change permit for a proposal to create a new gravel pit operation between Silt and Rifle. IHC Scott Inc., a civil contractor based in Englewood, plans to create a wet mining operation within 57.9 acres of land situated south of the Colorado River and north of Interstate 70.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Here’s what’s coming before Glenwood Springs City Council Thursday
City of Glenwood Springs staff will be presenting what they are calling a Traffic Incident Management Plan Agreement (TIM) and Emergency Operations Update, which is essentially a fire and emergency evacuation plan for the city. City Engineer Terri Partch and Glenwood Springs Fire Chief Gary Tillotson will both be presenting...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
YouthZone offers a space of safety and understanding throughout the community
YouthZone Executive Director Jami Hayes recently presented to Glenwood Springs City Council, saying the local organization has increased services and staff training, along with its overall capacity to intervene. “Due to the data that we see and the needs that we see for kids who come in, the increased need...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Vallario explains his reasons for ending agreement to house Pitkin County inmates in Garfield jail
Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario said Monday that mounting costs and lack of progress toward building a new jail in Pitkin County led him to sever a courtesy agreement to house Pitkin inmates in the Garfield County Jail. And politics, of course. “I no longer wish to house Pitkin County...
Comments / 0