32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
Disparities in Advanced Math and Science Skills Begin by Kindergarten
This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black […]
nftplazas.com
Katariba Turns to the Metaverse to Facilitate Educational Wellbeing
While the current version of the Metaverse predominantly promotes social interactions, the medium can also have a profound impact on society. Take for example, Japanese non-profit organization, Katariba, which has created a Metaverse-based educational platform to make learning more accessible. How Katariba Works. While many children get their educational needs...
smallbiztrends.com
Grants Up to $50,000 Available for Businesses Across the U.S.
Small business grants can help entrepreneurs achieve a huge range of goals, from energy upgrades to hosting special events. Amounts for these grants can also vary widely depending on what each program aims to provide. This week, cities and local organizations announced grant programs with a huge range of purposes and available funds. Read on for a full list.
artandeducation.net
Call for MFA/PhD applications & teaching proposals
We warmly invite you to apply to our MFA and PhD programs by March 1 for a July start. We have found several ways to support you through this process with monthly info sessions, one-to-one zoom sessions, and a crash course on practice-based research. We are excited to chat with you and explore your goals.
artandeducation.net
Scholarship applications for spring/summer 2023
Scholarship applications for our certificate programs are now open from January 16 to February 20. To apply, please complete this form. Applications should include a writing sample and a cover letter showcasing your intellectual interests and clarifying your need for financial relief. Applicants from the Global South will be automatically considered for 50 percent of scholarships. Half of our full scholarship recipients are from the Global South, and half are women.
icytales.com
Interesting Conversation With 25-year-old Social Worker Aksheyaa Akilan- “There are Numerous Human Rights that are Susceptible to Threats”
Aksheyaa Akilan is prominently working in the mental health domain and is a practicing therapist herself. She did her bachelor’s in psychology and her diploma in special education for children with learning disabilities. Along with that Aksheyaa did her master’s in human rights. After her master’s she did her post-graduation diploma in counseling and psychology.
