California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas DayRoger MarshFerndale, CA
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
ksro.com
Sonoma Woman Injured by Driftwood Tree Along Humboldt County Coast
A woman from Sonoma is lucky to be alive after a sleeper wave sent a massive driftwood tree crashing into her family along the Humboldt County coast. Jessica Maroni was on vacation with her husband Dan and infant daughter, 8-month-old Maria at The Lost Coast on December 27th. They were walking along the beach when a 2-story wave came hurtling towards them. They ran away from the wave but a 3,000-pound redwood tree carried by the wave headed straight for the family, knocking Dan over. It then rolled over Jessica and her baby. Jessica says she heard bones crushing and was terrified, thinking little Maria had been killed. The baby was miraculously safe, but Jessica’s pelvis had been crushed. She was airlifted first to Eureka, then taken to UC Davis Medical Center, due to the extent of her injuries.
kymkemp.com
Man Crushed by Tree Overnight Near Whale Gulch Will Need Leg Amputated
A GoFundMe and a reporter in Vermont provided more information recently on a horrific accident that occurred almost three weeks ago. At about 10 p.m. on December 26, a large Douglas Fir crushed an SUV with an Idaho man sleeping inside at a campground off of Chemise Mountain Road near Whale Gulch in Humboldt County. The man was trapped overnight, his leg pinned down by the heavy tree and the SUV mangled around him.
kymkemp.com
Victim in Dumpster Death Remembered by Protestors at the Courthouse Today
A small group of protesters braved heavy rains and windy weather at the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka today to bring attention to the death of Jestine Green. The local woman is believed to have died when the dumpster she was sheltering in overnight on January 4 was picked up and emptied into a Recology collection truck the morning of January 5, according to reporting in the North Coast Journal.
kymkemp.com
‘Crisis Mode’: SF Chron Digs Into SoHum’s Economic Woes After Cannabis Crash, Locals Offer Hope
Today, the SF Chronicle laid down a sad tale of Southern Humboldt’s woes following the crash in the cannabis market. Garberville, the article says “is on life support.” But some local businesses and the SoHum Chamber at least partially disagree. The Chronicle’s writer, Lester Black, lays the...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 6:54 p.m.: HCSO Removes Shelter in Place] HCSO Alerts Residents Near Myrtletown in Eureka to Shelter in Place
At about 6 p.m., residents of the Maple/Glenwood area of Myrtletown in Eureka received text and call alerts warning them to shelter in place. According to a spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “[W]e have a developing situation with a potentially suicidal individual who may be in possession of a firearm at a residence on the 2200 block of Maple lane.”
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
kymkemp.com
Haggard Highways and Rough Roads Recovering From Nearly a Month of Storms
The National Weather Service in Eureka predicts that the torrential rains and strong winds that have battered the North Coast and the Emerald Counties for nearly a month should taper to showers before becoming sunny on Thursday. Rain is not expected to return until the end of this month. Road...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week episode 272: Houseless tragedy, extremist fear, Spiderman, Netflix, disasters, more
Reports indicate a houseless woman was killed accidentally in the recycling process after taking refuge in a Eureka dumpster, a Ferndale pride event was canceled at its original venue in fear of an extremist response, earthquakes and major storms have spawned woes, ‘Spiderman’ actor Tobey Maguire was spotted on the North Coast, a notorious short-time Humboldt County resident is the subject of Netflix’s ‘The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker,’ an accused Eureka double-murderer and evader could be going to prison for life without parole, a young man was sentenced after a violent Eureka attack following the Fourth of July fireworks in Eureka, the County of Humboldt thanked the inspectors who saved a days-stuck Rio Dell earthquake victim, popular newsman Dave Silverbrand — who interviewed a US president and starred in ‘Outbreak’ — passed away, burgers and more are once again available at Fortuna’s historic Bob’s Footlongs, Jack in the Box is eyeing another Eureka location in the Target parking lot, and event suggestions.
kymkemp.com
Friends of the Garberville Fire Protection District Hosting Measure U Workshop Friday
This is a press release from the Friends of the Garberville Fire Protection District:. The Friends of the Garberville Fire Protection District are hosting a Measure U Workshop on Friday, January 20 at 5 pm in the Bellows Room of the Benbow Inn for the community to learn more about the Measure U parcel tax proposal required for expansion of the District. Come check out maps of the service area, ask questions, and discuss how Measure U will benefit our community. Registered voters who live in the current District and in the proposed annexation area are eligible to vote. Be sure you are registered to vote and ready to return your mail-in ballot as soon as you receive it in February. The polls will also be open on March 7 in Garberville for in-person voting.
kymkemp.com
‘He literally came out of nowhere…dressed all in black’–Driver Describes Hitting Man Near Fortuna Saturday Night
The driver of a northbound vehicle that struck a man on Hwy 101 north of the 12th Street onramp from Fortuna late Saturday night described the terrible collision to us by phone. The man told us that he had taken his wife to the Redwood Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Room because...
kymkemp.com
Major Roads Near Ferndale Impacted by Storm
Both Hwy 211 and Blue Slide Road, the two main roads Ferndale residents use to access the major population centers of Humboldt County are impacted by today’s storm. A tree is down on Blue Slide Road near Price Creek Road and is in the southbound lane, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.
kymkemp.com
Can You Help Bagel Anne’s Family as They Say Goodbye?
The family of Bagel Anne, a five-year-old Trinity County pooch, received the devastating news that her time earth-side is limited; news that has come with a hefty vet-bill, stressing the already devastated family. Danielle DeVore set up a GoFundMe account to help with the vet bills and perhaps a little...
kymkemp.com
‘Gus is a Young Silly Boy!’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Gus. I am a male, brown brindle and white American Pit...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Highway 36 Remains Closed West of Grizzly Creek Due to Active Slide
Highway 36 remains closed just west of Grizzly Creek, between Carlotta and Bridgeville, due to an active slide. As of this morning, there is no estimated time for reopening the roadway. “The aerial photo shows just how large the slide area is … Once we do open Route 36, it...
krcrtv.com
Early morning earthquake strikes coast near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Calif. — According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake off the Humboldt County coastline occurred in the early hours of Jan. 13. The quake reportedly occurred just after 2 a.m., with an epicenter 8.6 miles west of Ferndale. Reports from the USGS indicate that residents...
kymkemp.com
Natalie Arroyo Selects Lonyx Landry for Humboldt County Planning Commission District 4 Seat
This is a press release from the desk of Natalie Arroyo, Humboldt County Supervisor, District 4:. “I am pleased to announce my selection of Lonyx Landry for the Humboldt County Planning Commission District 4 seat. Lonyx brings a fantastic skillset to the Commission, with a strong background in education, watershed...
kymkemp.com
Wet Weather Test Period Begins Today
The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Environmental Health (DEH) announced the opening of the wet weather test period for the evaluation of proposed individual on-site wastewater treatment systems (OWTS). The effective opening date is Saturday, Jan. 14. Under normal rainfall conditions, the test period will...
kymkemp.com
One Detained at Gunpoint After Foot Chase in Eureka
Just before 5 p.m., Eureka Police officers began chasing a suspect in the 1400 block of N Street. Multiple officers including a K-9 were called to respond. Within a few minutes, an officer detained the suspect at gunpoint. Our reporter, Ryan Hutson, arrived on scene as officers placed the suspect...
kymkemp.com
Hwy 101 Traffic Accident Near 14th Street Exit
Emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle roll-over accident on Highway 101 in the northbound lane near Sunset Avenue in Arcata a little after 2 p.m. on January 12. Reports from the CHP Traffic Incident page indicates that additional cars were involved, although that is contradictory to the information broadcast over the scanner. According to the CHP Traffic Incident page, two vehicles were pulled to the side of the highway while a tan Toyota Camry was in the center divider of the highway.
kymkemp.com
One Taken to the Hospital After Altercation at Eureka Gas Station
About 10 p.m., an altercation occurred at the Shell Station at 5th and N in Eureka that sent one person to the hospital in an ambulance while another person drove to the hospital with a facial injury. According to unconfirmed reports from the scene, a man entered the store attached...
