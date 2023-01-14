Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
New clinical trial in Las Vegas aims to prevent or delay Alzheimer’s symptoms
Nevada Department of Transportation snow plowers prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend. The wet weather is expected to return this weekend and with that comes another snowstorm up in the mountains. Union alleges critically low staffing levels at HCA Healthcare hospitals in Las Vegas. Updated: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:59...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Department of Transportation snow plowers prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend
New clinical trial in Las Vegas aims to prevent or delay Alzheimer’s symptoms. Alzheimer’s disease can be emotionally and physically draining for patients as well as those caring for someone with the disease. Union alleges critically low staffing levels at HCA Healthcare hospitals in Las Vegas. Updated: Jan....
Desert Springs Hospital to Lay Off 970 Employees in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV. - Desert Springs Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, announced on Wednesday that it will lay off 970 employees and stop all inpatient operations come March. This news shocked many employees who had been asking if the hospital was closing but had been reassured that there were no such plans.
8newsnow.com
Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns about safety
Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas roads with kids riding their bikes into oncoming traffic, and many in the Southern Highland Community said they are fed up. Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns …. Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas...
news3lv.com
Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
luxury-houses.net
An Immaculate Luxury Home with Full Strip Views in Las Vegas for Sale at $2.5 Million
2000 Bogart Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 2000 Bogart Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is a one of a kind home situated on a cul-de-sac inside a private gated community featuring stunning finishes throughout with Limestone and hardwood flooring, quartzite fireplace, motorized window shades and grand 24” foot ceilings. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2000 Bogart Court, please contact Natalia Harris (Phone: 702-550-8602) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International for full support and perfect service.
Desert Springs Hospital ending inpatient services in March; 970 employees affected
Desert Springs Hospital and Medical Center has announced that it will cease hospital operations and convert to a free-standing emergency room.
What Will Happen to Las Vegas if Lake Mead Water Level Gets Too Low?
"Dead pool conditions would mean the end of all electric production," climate scientist Joellen Russell told Newsweek.
Was this Las Vegas street named after a Mormon informer turned rose rancher?
A gardener adept at producing colorful flowers or a rugged lawman? A rather odd puzzle when it comes to tracing the origins of Owens Avenue.
Las Vegas student found unresponsive after gym class, school officials say
Jordan Brister, a senior at Amplus Academy in Las Vegas, was found unresponsive after suffering cardiac arrest for unknown reasons, his family and the school said.
8newsnow.com
'Dropicana' to start this week, here is what to expect
It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15 before the Nevada Department of Transportation's major "Dropicana" project causes changes. ‘Dropicana’ to start this week, here is what to expect. It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15...
Fox5 KVVU
Registration opens for free Driver’s Edge program at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driver’s Edge, a nonprofit “dedicated to saving lives behind the wheel,” has opened registration for the group’s first event of 2023. According to Driver’s Edge, the free half-day program will be offered on Feb. 10-12 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Those interested in participating must register for one session.
foodmanufacturing.com
Las Vegas Restaurants Failed to Pay Overtime Wages
LAS VEGAS – The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $179,860 in back wages and liquidated damages from the owners of 10 Korean BBQ, sushi and hot pot restaurants in Las Vegas who failed to combine the hours of 121 employees when they worked at more than one location and did not pay workers overtime wages for the hours over 40 in a workweek.
8newsnow.com
Governor’s executive order on occupational licensing could impact nurses, barbers, interior designers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed several executive orders recently, aimed at helping fill vacant jobs. He is requiring all state occupational and professional licensing boards to examine the regulations they’ve created. That will impact several industries, nursing included. Nevada Board of Nursing Executive Director...
8newsnow.com
Crews respond to 3-alarm fire in central valley
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) are responding to a large fire in the central valley. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) are responding to a large fire in the central valley. Newest snack food featured at Winter Fancy Food Show. Newest snack food featured at Winter Fancy Food Show.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Burglaries On The Rise In Summerlin
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for you help in a series of burglaries. We often think that the area we live in is safe. “It’s gated.” “It’s on a golf course.” “It’s on a lake.” “Security drives by every two hours.”
Police: Repeat stowaway arrested at Las Vegas airport after bypassing security
LAS VEGAS — A Colorado woman is accused of bypassing airport security in Las Vegas and flying as a stowaway to Los Angeles, authorities said. Sarah Louise Rice, 39, of Boulder, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with misdemeanor charges of theft and violating Federal Trade Commission rules, according to Clark County online court records.
Aurora dentist accused of setting fire to send clean energy message
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Colorado dentist accused of setting a fire that damaged a transformer at a solar power array outside Las Vegas last week told investigators he wanted to send a message supporting clean energy and denied his intention was sabotage, police said in an arrest report obtained Wednesday.
Rooted in African rhythms, Vegas drill team brings tradition, sense of family to MLK parade
Vegas New Edition was started by 40-year drill team veteran Felicia Day-Weathers, 51, a former Hi Stepper and former member of the Las Vegas Westernette Drill Team, and Jason Boyd, 36, a former Hi Stepper who is widely known and held in high regard for performing at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade and other competitions for more than two decades. The post Rooted in African rhythms, Vegas drill team brings tradition, sense of family to MLK parade appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’
Water authorities in the Western U.S. don’t have a crystal ball, but rapidly receding reservoirs uncovering sunken boats and other debris lost in their depths decades ago give a clear view of the hard choices ahead. If western states do not agree on a plan to safeguard the Colorado River — the source of the […] The post Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Comments / 1