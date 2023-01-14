Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Yankees foe dead at 53
Former outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday at age 53. A cause of death was not announced. Tinsley’s major league career spanned from 1993 to 1997 across the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Red Sox from the Mariners in 1994. In Boston,...
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Andrew McCutchen has signed elsewhere, Bo Bichette is likely heading to arbitration, and more!
It’s time for everyone’s favourite series, News and Notes!. Although it’s only been a few days since the last article, there has been some notable news, as the Jays have avoided arbitration with 11 players. Furthermore, a right-handed outfielder who mashes left-handed pitching is off the board. Let’s dig in.
Another Max Fried arbitration hearing could have lasting impact on Braves future
For the second consecutive year, the Atlanta Braves failed to reach an arbitration agreement with their young ace, Max Fried. This has prompted rumors of his eventual departure. If Max Fried does eventually get the long-term contract extension he’s looking for, then perhaps he can think back fondly on his...
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
Mets slugger Pete Alonso returns to where it all began in Tampa
TAMPA — For Pete Alonso, it will always come back to Tampa. Friday night, the former Plant High School and University of Florida star set a Major League Baseball record. His $14.5 million contract with the Mets, agreed to before the MLB arbitration deadline, was the highest ever awarded to a first baseman during arbitration negotiations.
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Arbitration updates, Charlie Morton rebound, and more
It was a busy Friday for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball altogether, as January 13 marked the arbitration deadline. The Braves had four players who were arbitration eligible in Max Fried, AJ Minter, Lucas Luetge, Joe Jimenez, and Dennis Santana. The Braves first avoided arbitration with RHP Dennis...
Sources: Trey Mancini heading to Cubs after World Series run with Astros
HOUSTON — Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity late Saturday night because the agreement is pending a successful physical. Mancini, a cancer survivor, helped...
Yardbarker
Red Sox officially sign Dominican shortstop Yoelin Cespedes
The Red Sox have officially signed international free agent Yoelin Cespedes, per the club’s MLB.com transactions log. Cespedes received a signing bonus of approximately $1.4 million, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez. Cespedes is a 17-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic who is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the...
'I don't understand the Mets': Scott Boras breaks down Carlos Correa saga – Nightengale's Notebook
MLB's most powerful agent had a winter to remember, negotiating more than $1 billion of deals with the Carlos Correa saga drawing out into January.
Yardbarker
New York Mets sign Pete Alonso, update on Jeff McNeil, other arbitration-eligible players
The New York Mets had some big news break last night with some of their players eligible for arbitration. New York Mets and Pete Alonso agree to huge price tag:. The Mets and young star first baseman Pete Alonso were able to meet on a hefty salary of $14.5 million for the 2023 season, avoiding arbitration. Some great news for both the Mets and Alonso.
Mets sign highly-regarded international prospect Daiverson Gutierrez
The Mets’ accumulation of young catching talent continued Sunday with Daiverson Gutierrez’s addition, highlighting the organization’s international signing class. Gutierrez, from Venezuela, received a $1.9 million signing bonus, according to sources. He is considered a power right-handed bat with a plus arm who is advanced the behind the plate. Gutierrez joins top prospect Francisco Alvarez and last year’s first-round draft pick, Kevin Parada, to give the organization a trifecta of highly-regarded young catchers. The Mets, with a signing pool of $5.284 million, also agreed to contracts with outfielders Anthony Baptist and shortstop Christopher Larez to give the organization three players from the top 50 in this class, as ranked by MLB pipeline. Gutierrez was No. 27 and Baptist and Larez ranked No. 29 and 43, respectively.
A look at the spring training schedules for the Orioles, Pirates and Braves
Despite one fewer team in the area, there will be plenty of options for area fans to attend spring training in 2023. While the Tampa Bay Rays have moved their spring training operations this spring, the Baltimore Orioles (Sarasota), Pittsburgh Pirates (Bradenton) and Atlanta Braves (North Port) will hold spring training in the area.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: International
As the international free agent signing period got underway, the Mets signed top ranking prospects Daiverson Gutierrez, Christopher Larez, and Anthony Baptist along with five other players, pending physicals. For the first time since the Mets’ deal with Carlos Correa fell apart, Scott Boras spoke exactly on what went wrong...
kalkinemedia.com
Blue Jays Arbitration Baseball
FILE - Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates after the team's win over the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Sept. 14, 2022, in Toronto. Guerrero and the Blue Jays avoided salary arbitration Friday night, Jan. 13, by agreeing to a $14.5 million contract for next season. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Comments / 0