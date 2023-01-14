Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees foe dead at 53
Former outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday at age 53. A cause of death was not announced. Tinsley’s major league career spanned from 1993 to 1997 across the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Red Sox from the Mariners in 1994. In Boston,...
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Andrew McCutchen has signed elsewhere, Bo Bichette is likely heading to arbitration, and more!
It’s time for everyone’s favourite series, News and Notes!. Although it’s only been a few days since the last article, there has been some notable news, as the Jays have avoided arbitration with 11 players. Furthermore, a right-handed outfielder who mashes left-handed pitching is off the board. Let’s dig in.
‘That’s a roadblock’: Ryne Sandberg’s warning to Cubs fans who want Sammy Sosa honored
The Chicago Cubs are putting in work this offseason in an attempt to emerge as a playoff caliber team in 2023. Off the field, the team received some more news that will delight fans, as it was announced that Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg will have a statue built in his honor outside of Wrigley Field, joining a prestigious group of Cubs players to have such an honor bestowed upon them.
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
Yardbarker
Former Yankees OF Signs with Hometown Cubs After Stint in Korea
Mike Tauchman is heading home. The former Yankees outfielder has signed a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to the team’s transaction log. Tauchman, 32, is from Palatine, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. He attended William Fremd High School and stayed in-state to play collegiately at Bradley University.
Yardbarker
Cubs Sign Veteran Outfielder to Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs have signed Illinois-native Mike Tauchman to minor league deal according to team transaction logs. Tauchman is a veteran outfielder who is returning after a stint in Korea with the Hanwha Eagles. Tauchman came up in the Colorado Rockies organization and made his MLB debut with the Rockies...
theScore
Ricketts: Cubs have 'great shot at competing for our division'
It's time for optimism again in the North Side. Without a playoff win in five years, the Chicago Cubs are confident they could return to contention in 2023. "I think we have a great shot at competing for our division," team chairman Tom Ricketts said Saturday during Cubs Convention, according to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Cubs to give Sandberg statue, not ready to reunite with Sosa
The Chicago Cubs plan to honor Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg with a statue outside Wrigley Field and put him in an exclusive club that includes Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo, Ferguson Jenkins and Harry Caray
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Cubs land perfect Eric Hosmer compliment with latest signing
Cubs fans were mulling the options at first base after signing Eric Hosmer previously but landing Trey Mancini gives Chicago a nice platoon. The Chicago Cubs promised fans a huge offseason and, though the splashy moves haven’t been numerous, the team is going to be better and far more competitive in the 2023 MLB season. But now they’ve made another move that should improve the roster, particularly at first base and DH after the club already added veteran Eric Hosmer.
Sources: Trey Mancini heading to Cubs after World Series run with Astros
HOUSTON — Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity late Saturday night because the agreement is pending a successful physical. Mancini, a cancer survivor, helped...
Report: White Sox sign shortstop Juan Uribe Jr.
A familiar name is reportedly coming to the White Sox organization. According to Héctor Gómez, the White Sox signed Juan Uribe Jr. Gómez sent another tweet with a quote from Uribe Sr. "Several teams have shown interest in my son, but I would like him to sign...
Cubs Get a Rare Player in Mancini Following Signing
The Chicago Cubs get a solid bat and an even better leader following the singing of Trey Mancini.
Cubs, first baseman Mancini agree on 2-year deal, sources say
Free agent first baseman Trey Mancini, who finished last season with the Houston Astros, is in agreement with the Chicago Cubs on a two-year deal, which includes an opt-out clause, sources told ESPN's Jesse Rogers on Saturday night.
Yardbarker
Ryne Sandberg Will Be Next Statue at Wrigley Field
Day 2 of the 2023 Chicago Cubs Convention began with the Ricketts family panel, with Tom and Laura talking about the organization and fielding questions from fans. Near the end of the panel, Tom Ricketts announced that a new statue is already in progress and Ryne Sandberg is the next Cub to be honored by the organization.
Yardbarker
Cubs Targeting Two Relief Pitchers to Bolster Bullpen
The Chicago Cubs have every intention of contending this season. What the front office and ownership said heading into the winter has held true: they were going to spend money and make this team better. On Saturday night, they signed first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini to a two-year, $14 million deal....
Yardbarker
Cubs Sign Trio of Top International Free Agents
The Chicago Cubs are continuing their trend of signing high-profile international free agents, inking 16-year-old shortstop Derniche Valdez ($2.7 million) and 17-year-old infielder Angel Cepeda ($1 million) from the Dominican Republic as well as 17-year-old shortstop Ludwing Espinoza ($1.5 million) out of Venezuela. Based on the trio’s reported signing bonuses, the Cubs have essentially tapped out their $5,284,000 base signing pool. Let’s dive into the three top-tier International free agent (IFA) signings with Chicago.
Yardbarker
Hendricks' Availability Could Be a Huge Boon to the Cubs
The Chicago Cubs strengthened their pitching staff in the offseason with the additions of Jameson Taillon, Drew Smyly and Brad Boxberger. It will be even stronger if Kyle Hendricks is able to be ready by Opening Day. Hendricks went 4-6 with a 4.80 ERA in 16 starts last season but...
