The Staten Island Advance

Ex-Yankees foe dead at 53

Former outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday at age 53. A cause of death was not announced. Tinsley’s major league career spanned from 1993 to 1997 across the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Red Sox from the Mariners in 1994. In Boston,...
ClutchPoints

‘That’s a roadblock’: Ryne Sandberg’s warning to Cubs fans who want Sammy Sosa honored

The Chicago Cubs are putting in work this offseason in an attempt to emerge as a playoff caliber team in 2023. Off the field, the team received some more news that will delight fans, as it was announced that Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg will have a statue built in his honor outside of Wrigley Field, joining a prestigious group of Cubs players to have such an honor bestowed upon them.
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
Yardbarker

Former Yankees OF Signs with Hometown Cubs After Stint in Korea

Mike Tauchman is heading home. The former Yankees outfielder has signed a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to the team’s transaction log. Tauchman, 32, is from Palatine, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. He attended William Fremd High School and stayed in-state to play collegiately at Bradley University.
Yardbarker

Cubs Sign Veteran Outfielder to Minor League Deal

The Chicago Cubs have signed Illinois-native Mike Tauchman to minor league deal according to team transaction logs. Tauchman is a veteran outfielder who is returning after a stint in Korea with the Hanwha Eagles. Tauchman came up in the Colorado Rockies organization and made his MLB debut with the Rockies...
theScore

Ricketts: Cubs have 'great shot at competing for our division'

It's time for optimism again in the North Side. Without a playoff win in five years, the Chicago Cubs are confident they could return to contention in 2023. "I think we have a great shot at competing for our division," team chairman Tom Ricketts said Saturday during Cubs Convention, according to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Sun-Times.
OnlyHomers

New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
FanSided

Cubs land perfect Eric Hosmer compliment with latest signing

Cubs fans were mulling the options at first base after signing Eric Hosmer previously but landing Trey Mancini gives Chicago a nice platoon. The Chicago Cubs promised fans a huge offseason and, though the splashy moves haven’t been numerous, the team is going to be better and far more competitive in the 2023 MLB season. But now they’ve made another move that should improve the roster, particularly at first base and DH after the club already added veteran Eric Hosmer.
Yardbarker

Ryne Sandberg Will Be Next Statue at Wrigley Field

Day 2 of the 2023 Chicago Cubs Convention began with the Ricketts family panel, with Tom and Laura talking about the organization and fielding questions from fans. Near the end of the panel, Tom Ricketts announced that a new statue is already in progress and Ryne Sandberg is the next Cub to be honored by the organization.
Yardbarker

Cubs Targeting Two Relief Pitchers to Bolster Bullpen

The Chicago Cubs have every intention of contending this season. What the front office and ownership said heading into the winter has held true: they were going to spend money and make this team better. On Saturday night, they signed first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini to a two-year, $14 million deal....
Yardbarker

Cubs Sign Trio of Top International Free Agents

The Chicago Cubs are continuing their trend of signing high-profile international free agents, inking 16-year-old shortstop Derniche Valdez ($2.7 million) and 17-year-old infielder Angel Cepeda ($1 million) from the Dominican Republic as well as 17-year-old shortstop Ludwing Espinoza ($1.5 million) out of Venezuela. Based on the trio’s reported signing bonuses, the Cubs have essentially tapped out their $5,284,000 base signing pool. Let’s dive into the three top-tier International free agent (IFA) signings with Chicago.
Yardbarker

Hendricks' Availability Could Be a Huge Boon to the Cubs

The Chicago Cubs strengthened their pitching staff in the offseason with the additions of Jameson Taillon, Drew Smyly and Brad Boxberger. It will be even stronger if Kyle Hendricks is able to be ready by Opening Day. Hendricks went 4-6 with a 4.80 ERA in 16 starts last season but...
