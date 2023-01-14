In Northern Lights Conference basketball action on Saturday at Soldotna High School, the Stars recorded a pair of NLC victories over the Kodiak Bears. After trailing 19-16 at the half, the SoHi girls took the lead with 15 points in the third quarter and held-off Kodiak 42-37 for a second NLC victory for the Soldotna girls. Josie Sheridan lead the Stars with 13 points; Katelynn Morrison scored nine points in the second half to lead the Stars comeback.

