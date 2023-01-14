ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soldotna, AK

Comments / 0

Related
radiokenai.com

SoHi Takes Pair Of NLC Games From Kodiak

In Northern Lights Conference basketball action on Saturday at Soldotna High School, the Stars recorded a pair of NLC victories over the Kodiak Bears. After trailing 19-16 at the half, the SoHi girls took the lead with 15 points in the third quarter and held-off Kodiak 42-37 for a second NLC victory for the Soldotna girls. Josie Sheridan lead the Stars with 13 points; Katelynn Morrison scored nine points in the second half to lead the Stars comeback.
SOLDOTNA, AK
radiokenai.com

Stars Hockey Takes Pair In Juneau: Kenai Hockey Drops Pair To West

The Soldotna Stars hockey team moved into first place in the Railbelt Conference with a pair of victories in Juneau against the Crimson Bears. Kenai hockey dropped a pair to DI West Anchorage in non-divisional hockey home games. SoHi 3 – Juneau-Douglas 1 Friday. The Stars opened their road-swing...
KENAI, AK
radiokenai.com

Nikiski Tip-Off Basketball Tournament Crowns Valdez Boys & Girls Champions

Undefeated in the 34th Annual Rus Hitchcock Invitational Basketball Tournament at Nikiski High School, the Valdez Buccaneer girls and boys claim the team championships with victories on Saturday. Valdez Girls 37 – Homer 23. The Valdez Buccaneer girls and Homer Mariners entered Saturday’s pairing at 2-0 in the round-robin...
NIKISKI, AK
radiokenai.com

Kenai Girls Remain Unbeaten: Kard Boys Rebound

Both Kardinal basketball team controlled play and recorded victories over the Redington Huskies in non-conference basketball games on Saturday. Undefeated through nine games, the Kenai Kardinal girls continue to strive on the power of Emma Beck and the 3-point shooting of Chloe Goldsby, improving to 9-0 on the season with a 53-26 victory over Redington on Saturday at Redington High School.
KENAI, AK
fox26houston.com

Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood

Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
HOUSTON, TX
kinyradio.com

Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from vessel 220 miles south of Dutch Harbor

Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Morris, an aviation mechanical technician, hoists a 48-year-old man into an Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Coastguard) Kodiak, Alaska (KINY) - A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew, forward-deployed to Cold Bay, medically evacuated a mariner from a...
KODIAK, AK
cw39.com

Man killed in overnight Houston shooting

HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning. According to Houston police, officers were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Chatham Island Lane at about 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots...
HOUSTON, TX
radiokenai.com

Soldotna Adds Records Project Assistant Position

The Soldotna City Council adopted a resolution adding a temporary, part-time ‘Records Project Assistant’ position and amending the FY23 authorized staffing table to reflect the change. There are several high priority record management projects to move the records management program forward into a maintenance phase. It is estimated...
SOLDOTNA, AK
kdll.org

Local producers fill cracks during egg shortage

From the excitement in Kim Keck’s voice, you'd think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna. On Thursday, she was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
SOLDOTNA, AK
cw39.com

APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy