radiokenai.com
SoHi Takes Pair Of NLC Games From Kodiak
In Northern Lights Conference basketball action on Saturday at Soldotna High School, the Stars recorded a pair of NLC victories over the Kodiak Bears. After trailing 19-16 at the half, the SoHi girls took the lead with 15 points in the third quarter and held-off Kodiak 42-37 for a second NLC victory for the Soldotna girls. Josie Sheridan lead the Stars with 13 points; Katelynn Morrison scored nine points in the second half to lead the Stars comeback.
radiokenai.com
SoHi’s Cannava Races To Lynx Loppet Championship: Kenai’s Moss Finishes Second
A first in the history of Nordic skiing for Kenai Peninsula skiing, in one of the largest cross country ski competitions in Alaska, the Lynx Loppet, two peninsula girls finish first and second in the combined scoring in a field of over 140 female skiers. Soldotna High School’s Ariana Cannava...
radiokenai.com
Stars Hockey Takes Pair In Juneau: Kenai Hockey Drops Pair To West
The Soldotna Stars hockey team moved into first place in the Railbelt Conference with a pair of victories in Juneau against the Crimson Bears. Kenai hockey dropped a pair to DI West Anchorage in non-divisional hockey home games. SoHi 3 – Juneau-Douglas 1 Friday. The Stars opened their road-swing...
radiokenai.com
Nikiski Tip-Off Basketball Tournament Crowns Valdez Boys & Girls Champions
Undefeated in the 34th Annual Rus Hitchcock Invitational Basketball Tournament at Nikiski High School, the Valdez Buccaneer girls and boys claim the team championships with victories on Saturday. Valdez Girls 37 – Homer 23. The Valdez Buccaneer girls and Homer Mariners entered Saturday’s pairing at 2-0 in the round-robin...
radiokenai.com
Kenai Girls Remain Unbeaten: Kard Boys Rebound
Both Kardinal basketball team controlled play and recorded victories over the Redington Huskies in non-conference basketball games on Saturday. Undefeated through nine games, the Kenai Kardinal girls continue to strive on the power of Emma Beck and the 3-point shooting of Chloe Goldsby, improving to 9-0 on the season with a 53-26 victory over Redington on Saturday at Redington High School.
fox26houston.com
Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood
Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
radiokenai.com
Kodiak Crabbers Securing Tenders To Take All Local Tanners Out Of Town
Not a single crab boat from Kodiak, the Alaska Peninsula or Chignik broke ranks to drop pots for a harvest of 7.3 million pounds of bairdi Tanners when the fishery opened on January 15. The stand down by the fleet of nearly 170 vessels stems from the crabbers’ refusal to...
kmxt.org
Kodiak fishermen gearing up for biggest tanner crab season in decades
Kodiak’s tanner crab fishery opens on Sunday, Jan. 15 and it’s a whopper – this year’s harvest levels are the biggest they’ve been in nearly 40 years, and fishermen are gearing up for a big season in more ways than one. Darren Platt owns the...
Threatened Texas Brewery Defends Decision To Turn Away Kyle Rittenhouse Rally
"Our place is super inclusive,” the brewery CEO told The Texas Tribune. “We are super pro-law enforcement. ... We have a lot of gay patrons."
kinyradio.com
Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from vessel 220 miles south of Dutch Harbor
Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Morris, an aviation mechanical technician, hoists a 48-year-old man into an Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Coastguard) Kodiak, Alaska (KINY) - A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew, forward-deployed to Cold Bay, medically evacuated a mariner from a...
cw39.com
Man killed in overnight Houston shooting
HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning. According to Houston police, officers were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Chatham Island Lane at about 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots...
KBTX.com
1 dead, 4 others injured in shooting outside Houston area nightclub
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - At least four people were injured and one other person was killed Sunday morning after a group of people pulled into the parking lot of a shopping center and opened fire on patrons standing outside a club. It happened just after 2 a.m. on FM...
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Adds Records Project Assistant Position
The Soldotna City Council adopted a resolution adding a temporary, part-time ‘Records Project Assistant’ position and amending the FY23 authorized staffing table to reflect the change. There are several high priority record management projects to move the records management program forward into a maintenance phase. It is estimated...
kdll.org
Local producers fill cracks during egg shortage
From the excitement in Kim Keck’s voice, you'd think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna. On Thursday, she was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
cw39.com
APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
