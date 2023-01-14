Jamaica forced a deciding game with England in their three-match netball series after coming from behind early on to win 61-58 at the Copper Box Arena.Jo Harten was a late withdrawal from Jess Thirlby’s line-up due to an injury, with Olivia Tchine stepping in at starting goal shooter for the Roses.England, who struggled in the first quarter of their 73-52 victory in Wednesday’s Manchester opener, looked far more assured in London and led 18-12 after the first 15 minutes.But Commonwealth Games silver medallists Jamaica replied in the second quarter, taking the lead for the first time and by half-time they were...

2 DAYS AGO