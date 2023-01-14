Read full article on original website
Chelsea beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by securing just a second Premier League victory since October with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Kai Havertz headed in the winning goal in the 64th minute in front of Chelsea’s latest...
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
Jamaica hit back to set up netball series decider against England
Jamaica forced a deciding game with England in their three-match netball series after coming from behind early on to win 61-58 at the Copper Box Arena.Jo Harten was a late withdrawal from Jess Thirlby’s line-up due to an injury, with Olivia Tchine stepping in at starting goal shooter for the Roses.England, who struggled in the first quarter of their 73-52 victory in Wednesday’s Manchester opener, looked far more assured in London and led 18-12 after the first 15 minutes.But Commonwealth Games silver medallists Jamaica replied in the second quarter, taking the lead for the first time and by half-time they were...
Yardbarker
England international’s future at Chelsea in doubt following Mykhaylo Mudryk signing
The future of Raheem Sterling at Chelsea is in doubt following the arrival of Mykhaylo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge. That is according to Football Insider, who reports that Chelsea will listen to offers for the England international just months after signing the winger from Man City in a deal worth £50m.
BBC
Eddie Jones: 'Australia need former England coach to win back hearts of public'
Eighteen years on from his tearful sacking by Australia in 2005, and 20 years on from an agonising World Cup defeat, Eddie Jones has made a remarkable return to his homeland - and he has unfinished business with the Wallabies. Having made the 2023 Rugby World Cup the focus of...
BBC
Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.
brytfmonline.com
The Ball – OFFICIAL: Abel Ferreira loses the midfielder to Nottingham Forest (England)
Nottingham Forest, ranked 13th in the English Premier League, announced on Monday evening that it was official, via its account on the social network Twitter, with the signing of Brazilian midfielder Danilo, 21, from Palmeiras, the Brazilian champion (2022), guided training. Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira for six and a half seasons, until June 2029! For 16 million pounds (18 million euros) to Sao Paulo.
BBC
Everton FC: No threats reported to police prior to game
No threats or incidents were reported to officers prior to Everton's game on Saturday amid safety concerns for its board of directors, police have said. Everton FC said the board missed the match against Southampton due to a "real and credible threat". The club said directors were advised not to...
BBC
Logan Holgate: Rugby match tribute after player dies 18
A rugby league match will be paused to honour a "rising star" of the game who died suddenly. Logan Holgate, 18, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Club in Whitehaven, Cumbria, died on Wednesday. Tributes to the "brilliant young man" who "played with distinction" have been paid by his...
Return of the prodigal son: can Eddie Jones unleash Wallabies’ missing X factor? | Angus Fontaine
Eight months out from the World Cup, Rugby Australia has taken a risk on bringing the coach back. Will it pay off?
BBC
Paddy Almond: Darlington defender suffers bleed on brain during Southend game
Darlington defender Paddy Almond has been diagnosed with a bleed on the brain after a suspected concussion in their FA Trophy tie at Southend. The Sunderland academy graduate, 20, was rushed to hospital after being taken off and had a brain scan. He is being transferred to a specialist hospital...
BBC
Jake Cain: Liverpool midfielder joins Swindon Town for undisclosed fee
Swindon Town have signed Liverpool midfielder Jake Cain on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee. The 21-year-old is Swindon's second January signing after Charlie Austin returned to the County Ground. Wigan-born Cain signed professional forms for Liverpool in 2019 and made his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup in...
BBC
'We couldn't get an ambulance for my husband then he died'
Ambulance bosses have apologised to the family of a man who died after he had a heart attack but no ambulance came. Martin Clark, 68, started suffering with chest pains at his home in East Sussex on 18 November - before any strike action started in the NHS. His family...
What is Sunderland's strongest back four?
Sunderland have plenty of good options in defence, but what would be the strongest four?
BBC
Danilo: Nottingham Forest sign Palmeiras midfielder for about £16m
Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for a fee of about £16m. The 21-year-old joins the City Ground side, who are 13th in the Premier League, on a six-and-a-half-year deal. Danilo won two Copa Libertadores and the 2022 Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras. "I will...
Report: Newcastle United Interested In Signing Conor Gallagher
Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd, Porteous, Cho, Clarkson, MacLeod
Blackburn Rovers are poised to make a six-figure offer for Hibernian centre-half Ryan Porteous after Udinese were unable to agree a transfer fee for the 23-year-old. (Sunday Mail) Celtic target Aissa Laidouni says he is staying at Ferencvaros as the 26-year-old Tunisia midfielder wants to continue playing in European competition...
BBC
Papa Johns Trophy draw: Plymouth v Cheltenham & Accrington v Bolton in semi-finals
League One leaders Plymouth Argyle will host Cheltenham Town in the semi-finals of the Papa Johns Trophy. Fellow third-tier sides Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers will meet in the other tie at Wham Stadium. The games will be played in the week commencing 20 February, with the winners meeting at...
Yardbarker
26-year-old Premier League ace open to Newcastle move in January
Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay this month. According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle will look to submit a bid if they are offered encouragement from the Red Devils. Meanwhile, the report also adds that the 26-year-old midfielder is open to joining the Magpies this month.
Arsenal target WSL attendance record for summit meeting with Chelsea
Jonas Eidevall believes a bumper crowd at the Emirates can help his side improve their poor record against league leaders
