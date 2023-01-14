Read full article on original website
BBC
Ipswich Borough Council project to improve shopping parades starts
A project to improve a town's shopping parades has got under way. Ipswich Borough Council said selected rows of shops were eligible for a grant of up to £250,000. It said 13 locations, including Meredith Road on the Whitton estate and Hawthorn Drive in Chantry, had been identified for the first round of funding.
Family of partially mummified woman thought she was alive for weeks, UK inquest hears
An inquest in North Yorkshire, England, heard that the family of Rina Yasutake was "utterly convinced" the woman was alive as she lay dead in her bed.
BBC
Grandmother, 95, waits 18 hours at Sandwell A&E
A woman says she is "absolutely flabbergasted" after her 95-year-old grandmother waited more than 18 hours in an ambulance and on a trolley at A&E. Geraldine Brown, of Birmingham, said while she knew of pressures on the NHS she had still been shocked to see it. Her grandmother Cynthia Oakley's...
BBC
Tree used by thieves to steal copper from Bilston firm to be felled
A protected tree used by thieves to gain access to a manufacturing firm and steal copper is to be cut down, councillors have agreed. Mueller Europe Ltd, in Bilston, said it had been repeatedly targeted as people used the London plane tree to get over the factory wall. But "due...
Dementia patient’s ‘barbaric’ five-hour ambulance wait and three days on A&E trolley
A dementia patient waited five hours for an ambulance before spending three days being treated in an A&E corridor.Susan Roberts, 72, had a fall at her home in Liverpool on 9 December and waited for hours on the floor after calling an ambulance. Once paramedics arrived at the house, she was so scared of going to the hospital she refused to go, but a day later she found it painful to move so another ambulance was called. This time Ms Roberts waited for two hours. Her daughter, Adele Browne, described “horrific” scenes when she...
BBC
Fears plan to free up hospital beds could end care home visits
Families of care home residents are "terrified" that plans to use the sector to free up beds in Scotland's hospitals could lead to visiting bans. The Care Home Relatives Scotland group said the move could increase the spread of illnesses, much like during the Covid-19 pandemic. Scottish ministers hope the...
BBC
Police defend big jump in officers in UK schools
Police chiefs have defended a 43% year-on-year rise in the number of officers based in UK schools. The Runnymede Trust race equality think tank found 979 Safer Schools Officers (SSOs) in schools last spring, compared with 683 in 2021. It found SSOs are more likely to be based in schools...
BBC
Birmingham City to wear one-off kit in memory of Arthur
Birmingham City footballers will raise money for the NSPCC at memorial matches for Arthur Labinjo-Hughes this weekend. The annual Arthur Matchdays will see the Blues wear a limited-edition kit in the men's game against Preston North End on January 21. The special memorial kit features an 'Arthur 6' emblem printed...
Toddler struck in head by brick thrown through bus window in Glasgow
A toddler was rushed to hospital after being hit on the head by a brick thrown through a bus window.The 15-month-old baby was with her mother on the number 5 bus in Glasgow when the brick smashed through the glass at around 6:45pm on Tuesday.The projectile – and glass from the broken window – landed in the pram, hitting the baby on the head, Police Scotland said.The baby was rushed by ambulance from the scene on Battlefield Road, near Hampden Park, to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Govan.Her injuries were checked over by medics and she was later released,...
BBC
Black Horse demolition: Centuries-old Coventry pub bulldozed for road widening
A 200-year-old pub has been demolished to allow a nearby road to be widened. The Black Horse in Spon End, Coventry, was no longer operating as a pub and city councillors voted to knock it down in May, despite objection from heritage groups. The authority said the road widening was...
BBC
Man trampled to death by cows in lunch-hour walk, inquest hears
A telecoms worker died after he and his wife were trampled by a herd of cows during a lunchtime walk in lockdown, an inquest has heard. Michael Holmes, 57, was fatally crushed and his wife Teresa is in a wheelchair following the incident near their home in Netherton, West Yorkshire.
BBC
Suffolk magnet fisherman shocked after dredging up revolver
A magnet fisherman said he was shocked to discover he had dredged up a gun dating back to the early 1900s. Brian Welburn, 43, found the US-made revolver at the bottom of the River Stour at Long Melford on the Essex/Suffolk border two weeks ago. Since then he has also...
BBC
Night & Day: Manchester venue's noise breach appeal hearing postponed
A music venue under threat due to a noise complaint has had an appeal hearing postponed. Owners of Night & Day Café in Manchester have appealed a noise abatement notice served by Manchester City Council in 2021. The local authority said the adjournment followed a joint application by the...
BBC
£600 energy voucher: People redeeming first vouchers at post offices
The first people to receive their £600 energy vouchers have been queueing to get their money at post offices across Northern Ireland. The single one-off payment vouchers started to arrive through letterboxes on Saturday. They can be deposited in some bank accounts or redeemed for cash at branches of...
BBC
West Yorkshire Mayor supports parking charge plan for Leeds parks
Plans to introduce parking fees at some green spaces in West Yorkshire have been backed by the region's mayor. Leeds City Council intends to implement charges at sites including Middleton Park, Golden Acre Park, Otley Chevin, Roundhay Park, Temple Newsam and Kirkstall Abbey over the coming year. West Yorkshire Mayor...
BBC
Severn Valley Railway reveals voluntary redundancy plan
Plans for voluntary redundancies have been announced by a heritage railway, which says the cost of coal, diesel and utilities has "rocketed". Severn Valley Railway (SVR) said other savings measures included a recruitment freeze and steps to save energy usage. It added it was facing "a significant drop" in passenger...
BBC
Appeal for help to find rare beetle in Devon and Cornwall
A charity is asking for the public's help to spot a rare beetle in the woodlands of Devon and Cornwall. The Blue Ground Beetle (Carabus Intricatus) is so scarce that it has only been seen at 15 sites across the South West of England and south Wales. The species is...
BBC
Flooding: Waters rise in Shropshire and Worcestershire
After days of heavy rainfall there were 35 flood warnings in place across the West Midlands on Friday. The flood barriers are in place in Frankwell in Shrewsbury, and water levels are also rising in Worcester, where car parks have been closed and the river is expected to peak at the weekend.
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent man jailed for killing neighbour in phone row
A man has been jailed for life for stabbing his neighbour to death in a row over a mobile phone theft. Nathan Miotk pleaded guilty to killing Florin-Dumitru Ciurar on 4 August last year at his flat in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent. A Newton hearing to determine the facts of the case...
BBC
Lichfield mother to cycle length of UK in son's memory
A mother whose son died from a brain tumour when he was six is aiming to raise £22,000 by cycling from Land's End to John O'Groats with her sister. Dawn Stakounis, from Lichfield, Staffordshire, plans to start the challenge for Children with Cancer UK on 12 May. The 63-year-old's...
