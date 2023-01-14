ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Upworthy

The story behind this viral picture of an owner cradling his dog in the water is beautiful

Dogs are considered the most beloved animals when it comes to pets and has certainly earned the tag of being "man's best friend." They often go to great lengths to protect the ones they love and are also very handy when it comes to aiding people with ailments and disabilities. They spend their whole life attached to their loved ones and losing a pet is truly heartbreaking. Schoep, the arthritic dog went viral online after being photographed gently floating on Lake Superior in his owner's arms. He died in 2013 after having a happy and long life, reports TODAY. He was certainly loved to the very end as the pictures prove.
BBC

Alarming rise in unwanted puppies in Cornwall says RSPCA

The RSPCA in Cornwall says there has been an alarming rise in the number of unwanted and abandoned puppies in the county. The rescue centre at St Columb Major said it saw a total of 54 puppies in 2022, compared to just one in 2020. In the first two weeks...
BBC

Lichfield mother to cycle length of UK in son's memory

A mother whose son died from a brain tumour when he was six is aiming to raise £22,000 by cycling from Land's End to John O'Groats with her sister. Dawn Stakounis, from Lichfield, Staffordshire, plans to start the challenge for Children with Cancer UK on 12 May. The 63-year-old's...
People

New Jersey Rescuers Save 'Gentle' Senior Dog Abandoned Outside on a Short Chain in the Cold

The Rottweiler's former owners will be charged with two counts of animal cruelty, according to the Monmouth County SPCA, which is now caring for the dog Rescuers are caring for a 10-year-old Rottweiler they found left outside a house in Neptune Township, New Jersey, on a short chain with no food or water. According to a Facebook post from Monmouth County SPCA, which is now caring for the canine, the Neptune Township Police Department found the neglected dog, Coco, over Christmas weekend. Police officers contacted Monmouth County SPCA's...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Tyla

Expert warns families with children against three dog breeds

We've got some unfortunate news for the dog lovers among you - not all of the dogs out there are good boys and girls. While we're sure the vast majority of them are, sadly there are cases where dogs can pose a danger to people and that risk is especially high when children are around.
The Independent

More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces

The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.She said...
One Green Planet

Petition: Free Beagle Puppies Facing Death in Police Custody

Recently, activists broke in and freed 18 beagle puppies from an animal testing facility. Unfortunately, two of the dogs, Love and Libby, were captured by the police and are now considering them “contaminated property” and will be killed if they aren’t released. Source: Animal Rebellion/YouTube. The activists...

