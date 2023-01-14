“We will not accept driver-only operation [DOO] in any company without a fight,” the boss of the biggest rail union said last week. Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, told MPs on the Transport select committee: “We will never sign up to accepting DOO.“It will never happen while I am general secretary. It will never happen as long as the RMT exists.”That might give the impression the concept is new. In fact, many trains have been operated by a sole member of staff since the 1980s. Every day, millions of passengers travel on trains where the only member of...

16 HOURS AGO