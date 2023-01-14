Read full article on original website
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga, a young father from Albania, in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang also from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
mansionglobal.com
200-Year-Old London Townhouse With Private Access to the Thames Asks £3 Million
A townhouse in London, part of a historic riverside enclave in Wapping that’s remained almost unchanged for 200 years, has come to the market for close to £3 million (US$3.66 million). The home stands among rows of Georgian terraced houses that were built—one on each side of what...
BBC
Rail boss admits 17-mile diversion around bridge is 'exceptional'
A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is "exceptional" and will be "disruptive", Network Rail has admitted. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until 30 April. A road bridge,...
Mark Cavendish robbery trial is told accused has not tried to drive since injury
An ex-delivery driver accused of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish told a court he has not tried to drive since being stabbed in the leg – months before the raid.Balaclava-clad intruders broke into Cavendish’s home in Ongar, Essex, on November 27 2021 while he was asleep upstairs with his wife Peta, with their three-year-old child also in the bed, prosectors said.Two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, were among the items taken in the knifepoint break in at about 2.30am.Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, and Oludewa Okorosobo, 28, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London,...
BBC
Women having home births in London warned about ambulance transport
Women giving birth at home might need to make their own way to hospital in case of emergency, NHS trusts in London have warned. There are delays due to about 20,000 ambulance workers and emergency call-handlers walking out across England. "There is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will...
BBC
Boy thrown from Tate Modern platform making progress, family say
A boy who is recovering from life-changing injuries he received when he was thrown from the Tate Modern viewing platform has made "considerable progress", his family have said. The boy, who was six at the time of the fall in 2019, was "delighted" to take part in adapted archery and...
BBC
London Colney: Purple All Stars group appeal for missing minibus return
A dance group for people with learning disabilities said it was "bereft" after its new minibus was stolen. Hertfordshire Police said the blue Peugeot Boxer 440 was last seen at Cotlandswick Leisure Centre in London Colney at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday. It is used to take the Purple All...
France 24
London bids to turn disused rail viaduct into its own High Line
Local planning officials are poised to give the first section of the Camden Highline -- named after its famous Manhattan predecessor -- the formal green light next week. It follows a half-decade of dogged planning, designing and fundraising by an alliance of residents, businesses, politicians and donors to get the project off the ground.
BBC
Brixton crush: O2 Academy to remain closed, council rules
London's Brixton O2 Academy will remain closed for at least three months, Lambeth Council has ruled. It comes after two people died and several were injured in a crowd surge in the foyer of the venue during a gig by Afro-pop singer Asake on 15 December. Rebecca Ikumelo and Gaby...
BBC
Wizz Air: Cardiff Airport in wrong place, says ex-airline boss
Cardiff Airport was built in the wrong place to attract passengers, the former boss of a low-cost airline has said. David Bryon, ex-director of BMI Baby, which operated from the airport between 2002-2011, said no-one in their "right mind" would invest in the airport. He spoke after budget airline Wizz...
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
Brixton O2 Academy to stay shut for three months after fatal crowd crush
The O2 Academy Brixton has said it will remain shut for a further three months following a crowd crush which killed two people at the venue.Security guard Gaby Hutchinson, 23, and Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, were fatally hurt when fans without tickets tried to enter a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the south London site on December 15.Lambeth Council suspended the Brixton O2’s licence shortly afterwards, pending a full hearing by a sub-committee on Monday, which the Metropolitan Police force said it would use to “seek a further suspension”.Academy Music Group (AMG), which owns the O2, said on Saturday that...
Driver-only operation: the confusing issue dividing the nation’s railways
“We will not accept driver-only operation [DOO] in any company without a fight,” the boss of the biggest rail union said last week. Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, told MPs on the Transport select committee: “We will never sign up to accepting DOO.“It will never happen while I am general secretary. It will never happen as long as the RMT exists.”That might give the impression the concept is new. In fact, many trains have been operated by a sole member of staff since the 1980s. Every day, millions of passengers travel on trains where the only member of...
KXLY
What Margot Robbie loves about London
Margot Robbie loves riding the London Underground. The ‘Babylon’ actress, 32, said she “loves” the Tube so much she carries two Oyster cards in her purse as keepsakes of her time living in the city. Now based in Los Angeles after living in London with her...
Inside a gorgeous pub with rooms in Hodnet - Shropshire's finest Tudor village
Stan Cullimore calls at The Bear Inn, a pub with a restaurant and 12 bedrooms in the village of Hodnet. He finds that it 'oozes gentility and style'.
BBC
Home Office Creaton asylum seekers hotel plan has been dropped - MP
A Home Office plan to use a hotel in a village to house asylum seekers has been dropped, an MP has said. Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris had opposed the proposal to house up to 400 asylum seekers at Highgate House Hotel in Creaton, Northamptonshire. The Northern Ireland secretary shared correspondence...
NME
Paul Weller announces UK Forest Live gigs
Paul Weller has announced a trio of live dates as part of Forest Live 2023, the summer concert series presented by Forestry England – find details below and purchase tickets here. Weller will perform on Thursday, June 8 at Westonbirt Arboretum, Gloucestershire, Friday, June 9 at Cannock Chase Forest,...
BBC
New National Trust film examines Henry VIII's disability
A new National Trust film features the little-known stories of disabled people in history - including Henry VIII and a 17th Century soldier with dwarfism. Everywhere and Nowhere examines the lives of ten disabled people connected to National Trust-run properties. The trust said it wanted to explore why disability had...
BBC
Student flats plan for old Nottingham police and fire HQ pulled
Plans to demolish Nottingham's former police and fire headquarters and build student flats have been withdrawn. The newly-listed bomb-proof site in Shakespeare Street was built between 1938 and 1940 but closed in 2016. Plans to build a 900-bed student block was recommended for approval by Nottingham City Council officers, but...
