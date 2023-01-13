In December 2022, Norwegian climber Mari Salvesen made the first ascent of her four-year-long project, Tazlov 5.13d (8b), an extremely bouldery roof crack near Bergen, Norway. The crux of the route is pulling out of the large roof, which goes at around V10 and requires powerful yet funky moves. A variety of techniques are required including feet-first jamming, bad sloping holds, and crimping on tiny edges. A new film detailing her projecting process and first ascent was released today.

3 DAYS AGO