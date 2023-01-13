Read full article on original website
gripped.com
New Ice Climb in Ontario as Classics Struggle to Form
It’s been a warm winter in Ontario, which has led to a slow start to the ice climbing season. With temps in southern Ontario hovering around freezing, many classic ice climbs have yet to form. In northwestern Ontario, there’s been fat ice since December in places like Orient Bay...
gripped.com
Mari Salvesen’s Bouldery 5.13d Trad First Ascent
In December 2022, Norwegian climber Mari Salvesen made the first ascent of her four-year-long project, Tazlov 5.13d (8b), an extremely bouldery roof crack near Bergen, Norway. The crux of the route is pulling out of the large roof, which goes at around V10 and requires powerful yet funky moves. A variety of techniques are required including feet-first jamming, bad sloping holds, and crimping on tiny edges. A new film detailing her projecting process and first ascent was released today.
