Tennessee State

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 9, 2023

By Austin Timberlake
Maury County Source
 3 days ago
Here’s a look at our top stories from January 9 to January 13, 2023.

  • The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the Town of Pleasant View is accepting resumes for candidates for an open Aldermen seat.
  • The longstanding restaurant, Arnold’s Country Kitchen closed its doors on Saturday, January 7th.
  • The Land in Kingston Springs, Tennessee is a unique agricultural cooperative concept that was created by Leslie Mortimer Wallace, Steve Orchard and Malvin Mortimer beginning in 2017.

Davidson County Source

  • Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the meat and three located on 8th Avenue, will close this month. Arnold’s shared the news of their closing on social media.
  • Keesean Campbell, 24, is wanted on criminal homicide & agg robbery charges in connection with Sun morning’s gunfire inside a short-term rental townhome on Douglas Ave that killed 1 teen & critically wounded another.
  • Homicide detectives are pursuing strong leads in Sunday’s 1:45 a.m. fatal shooting of Taurus Oglesby, 18, during a party at a short term rental townhome at 738 Douglas Avenue.

Dickson County Source

  • We reported on Tuesday that In-N-Out Burger is expanding to Tennessee. California’s first “drive-thru” hamburger stand, In-N-Out was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family.
  • Please help identify this subject. If you have any information, please contact Detective Pulley at 615-441-9573, or you can message this page.
  • The Dickson Senior Center is accepting applications for a Kitchen Supervisor.

Maury County Source

  • In 2003, Dr. Michael Kaslow and his wife, Bobbi, moved to Tennessee from California bringing with them an extensive collection of mid-18th century furniture. Read more.
  • The four day festival, Bonnaroo, held in Manchester Tennessee on June 15th – 18th has released its lineup for 2023. For those planning June events, CMA Fest will be held on June 8th -11th this year, one weekend ahead of Bonnaroo. Read more.
  • Looking to catch a show at Ryman Auditorium? Here is a list of shows through March 2023. Read more.

Robertson County Source

  • What’s better than coffee and ice cream? We can’t think of anything! And Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co offers just that, and they are opening soon in Springfield!
  • Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and In-N-Out Burger officials today announced the company’s plan to invest $125.5 million to establish an eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee, which represents In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas.
  • The City of Springfield has received reports indicating an individual has contacted them by phone requesting their social security number and to pay a fine with gift cards.

Rutherford Source

  • Mayweather Boxing & Fitness held its ribbon cutting on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 2108 Medical Center Parkway, Suite J in Murfreesboro.
  • The number and diversity of restaurants in The Fountains at the Gateway is growing. From an ice cream shop to fine dining, there is something for every appetite.
  • The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the individuals pictured for theft of merchandise at Ulta in Smyrna.More Crime!

Sumner County Source

  • Looking to catch a show at Ryman Auditorium? Here is a list of shows through March 2023.
  • One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 9 -January 15, 2023.
  • Bridgestone Arena is hosting some incredible concerts and other entertainment this year. Here are the upcoming events for Bridgestone Arena in 2023 (as of January 5, 2023).

Williamson Source

  • What’s Happening to the Closed Hattie Jane’s Space in Franklin?
  • Hattie Jane’s in Franklin, located at 3078 Maddux Way, announced its closure on December 30th. The ice cream shop opened last year.
  • The restaurant was located at 1609 Columbia Avenue and is now permanently out of business.
  • The longstanding restaurant, Arnold’s Country Kitchen closed its doors on Saturday, January 7th.

Wilson County Source

  • Five La Vergne police officers were fired this week as part of an ongoing investigation into sexual events between members of the department’s evening shift according to a news story by WSMV.
  • The Lebanon Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the following theft suspect.
  • Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced the opening of its newest location in Lebanon. Located at 1719 West Main Street, the new branch office is the company’s 27th location and second in Wilson County.

Comments / 0

Maury County Source

Maury County Source

