Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Auburn Tigers' Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Inventor Of A Multi-Billion Dollar Company Who Died Addicted And PennilessThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, GA
“Her Kids Were Left By Themselves,” Family Says Missing Georgia Mother Would Never Leave Her Children AloneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
All Conspirators In $12 Mill. Dept. of Ed. Scam Are Going to PrisonTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Carr's 20, Allen's double-double lead Auburn High past Opelika
The Auburn High boys basketball team used a big second quarter to pull away from Opelika and win the rivalry showdown between the teams last Friday night in Opelika. Auburn High won 75-59 to move to 18-2 on the season. Ja Carr scored 20 points to lead Auburn High. The...
Look: Auburn defensive line coach took his group to dinner
Jeremy Garrett is getting to know his defensive linemen.
The Auburn Tigers' Challenging 2023 Football Schedule
The 2022 football season didn't go the way Auburn fans hoped. Auburn finished 5-7 on the year and 2-6 in SEC play. However, Auburn received a boost at the end of the season by the way Cadelic Williams reenergized the team and fan base. Also, Auburn hired Hugh Freeze as its next football coach following the conclusion of the 2022 football season.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn climbs five spots, ties program record for consecutive weeks ranked in AP Top 25
Auburn men’s basketball checked in at No. 16 in the Associated Press’ Top 25 Poll this week. It marked a five-spot climb for the Tigers after an undefeated week against Ole Miss and Mississippi State, but it also tied a program record of 30 consecutive weeks ranked in the AP Poll.
Opelika-Auburn News
Jaylin Williams leads way in No. 21 Auburn’s win against Mississippi State
It didn’t take long for Jaylin Williams to get started. Less than two minutes into Saturday night’s game between No. 21 Auburn and Mississippi State, Williams pulled from deep on the Tigers’ first possession and hit a 3 to give Auburn its first lead of the night.
Opelika-Auburn News
An experienced haul: Dissecting Auburn’s transfer portal success
The bar was left relatively low for the start of Auburn’s Hugh Freeze era on all fronts. Freeze came to the Plains in the wake of the program’s worst season since 2012, and its first back-to-back sub-.500 years since the 1980-81 seasons. Just as bad, if not worse, was the dip in Auburn’s recruiting efforts.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: ‘Men In Black,’ Auburn basketball, and when the world is ending, except it isn’t
It’s funny what you know, and how what you know changes so quickly. Remember the bench scene in ‘Men In Black?’ Tommy Lee Jones looks over the Hudson River and reminds Will Smith: “Fifteen hundred years ago everybody knew the Earth was the center of the universe, 500 years ago everybody knew the Earth was flat, and 15 minutes ago you knew that people were alone on this planet.”
BH tabs past Auburn football coaching staff target a Tide DC candidate
A former Auburn football defensive coordinator target has been linked by Bama Hammer’s Ronald Evans to the vacant Alabama Crimson Tide DC role under Nick Saban in the aftermath of Pete Golding’s departure to Ole Miss. Former Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who was mentioned for...
Opelika-Auburn News
Ole Miss transfer Austin Keys commits to Auburn
Auburn added another Southeastern Conference veteran to its 2023 class Saturday night, as former Ole Miss Rebel Austin Keys announced he'd be joining the Tigers. Keys joins former LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan as the second SEC West linebacker to transfer to Auburn this cycle, and he's the fourth SEC defender to join the Tigers, including Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Rogers and Vanderbilt edge rusher Elijah McAllister.
Ole Miss fans are mad Hugh Freeze is finding success at Auburn
The Ole Miss message boards are filled with salt while Hugh Freeze continues to recruit well for Auburn football.
Scarbinsky: Does Saban need Jeremy Pruitt to put his defense back together again?
This is an opinion column. Nick Saban needs a defensive coordinator. Literally because Lane Kiffin may have done himself and his mentor a favor by hiring Pete Golding at Ole Miss. Figuratively because not even the GOAT can go it alone to get Alabama back on top. Desperately, you might...
Opelika-Auburn News
Don Eddins, publisher of the Auburn Villager, dies at 74
Don Eddins, co-owner and publisher of the Auburn Villager has passed away. Eddins died peacefully at his home in Auburn on Tuesday at 74. Throughout his life, Eddins worked as a journalist, and owned his own private law practice. Eddins, his wife Nikki, and Charles and Earnest Whatley co-founded the weekly newspaper the Auburn Villager in 2006. Eddins and his wife became the sole owners of the newspaper in 2019.
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for January 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. Claire Cofield AdamsJanuary 12, 1925 - January 12, 2023Claire Cofield Adams, age 98 of Opelika, AL went to be with the Lord on January 12, 202…
WSFA
Longhorn Steakhouse celebrates ‘Million Steak Man’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to cooking steaks, grill master Allen Smith has it down. “Beginning in 1998, I started grilling,” said Allen Smith, who works at Longhorn Steakhouse. Smith’s flipped a few steaks in his day. “The seasoning makes the perfect steak, most definitely,” Smith...
wtvy.com
One injured in Eufaula shooting, investigation underway
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting. One subject was injured during the incident at a South Eufaula Avenue establishment. Police state the 32-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken directly to a Dothan area hospital where...
livability.com
8 Reasons to Move to Columbus, GA, Right Now
Affordability, career opportunities, community support, abundant outdoor activities and vibrant arts and cuisine scene are among the benefits of working and living in Columbus. More people are finding the life they love in Columbus, GA, a place where all feel welcome to leverage their potential and create something worthwhile. From...
Opelika-Auburn News
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Four Family Members Among Seven Killed by Alabama Tornado
A violent, deadly tornado that tore through parts of Alabama on Thursday killed four members of the same family, the Autauga County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday. Robert Gardner Jr, 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, who lived in a home on Sandy Ridge Road in Old Kingston, Alabama, were killed, as well as their relatives Christopher Allen Corbin Jr, 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, who lived in another home on the same street. The other three victims were identified as Carmen Cox Autery, 59, Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, and Solomon Antiono Smith, 50. “Please pray for the families that lost loved ones and the ones recovering from injuries received from this tornado,” the sheriff’s statement said. Read it at CNN
What makes the tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia unusual?
The January southeastern storm system came about due to a La Niña weather pattern, unusually warm temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico and the gradual eastward shift in tornado patterns.
Comments / 0