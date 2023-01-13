ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTKR

New year, new floors with 50 Floor on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lifestyle and Design Expert Kristie Prince Hale shows off an easy way to organize kitchen drawers, plus a great deal on new flooring with 50 Floor!. Don't forget to mention Coast Live for an additional $100 off! Watch for details. Presented by 50 Floor. 1-877-50FLOOR.
The beauty of the U.S. Virgin Islands on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — If you are longing for pristine beaches and turquoise waters, the U.S. Virgin Islands offer some of the best beaches and resorts found anywhere in the world. Commissioner for the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism Joseph Boschulte joins Coast Live to share advice to help you make the most out of your tropical vacation.

