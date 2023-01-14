Read full article on original website
Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphone is $199: What you need to know
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Samsung just announced a new affordable smartphone at CES. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will deliver on Samsung's goal of...
Samsung phones receiving the January 2023 update
Samsung has begun updating its Galaxy phones with the January 2023 update patch.
Android warning as camera glass is shattering ‘for no reason’ on certain smartphones – see what devices are affected
ANDROID users have noticed a strange coincidence, sharing that their smartphone’s rear camera has been mysteriously bursting. Users all over social media have been reporting this issue with certain Android smartphone devices. The complaints are being sent to Google, with various Pixel 7 smartphone users claiming that their rear...
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
Cult of Mac
Avoid spam calls and texts by adding a second number to your phone
The last few years have seen a huge rise in spam calls and texts, but that doesn’t mean you’re stuck listening to strangers ask you about your car’s extended warranty forever. Adding another number to your phone can help you filter out the calls and texts you don’t want to answer.
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Android Headlines
Motorola launches the Moto G Play 2023
Motorola has a foothold in the premium smartphone market, but its bread and butter is the mid-range sector. The Lenovo-owned company just launched the latest addition to its popular Moto G series. The Moto G Play 2023 just launched today, and you might to look into this device. This phone...
ZDNet
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live just dropped to $79 at Walmart
If you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds to take with you on your travels, there is an online sale you shouldn't miss. Available at Walmart, the deal we've found you for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds is one of the cheapest prices we've seen so far outside of sales event days. You would normally expect to pay around $150 for them, but the US retailer has dropped the price by $70 (46%), bringing the cost down to $79.
Phone Arena
Samsung, Google forced to adopt iPhone MagSafe charging! Best thing to happen to Android in 2023?
As someone who was using an iPhone with a home button well into 2022, switching to iPhone 13 mini has shown me a new perspective on some neat hardware features that newer Apple flagship phones offer…. In fact, I find these features so useful that I believe Android devices might...
makeuseof.com
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
The Verizon deal that hooks you up with a free Samsung Galaxy A53 is about to expire
If you add a line with an eligible data plan before January 17th, Verizon will hook you up with a Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.
Millions warned to make two Google Maps changes – don’t risk ignoring it
GOOGLE Maps can be an incredibly helpful tool - but it does come with risks. While it can be handy for figuring out what a place looks like before you arrive, be it a house or restaurant, it may reveal details about your home you might want to hide. In...
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy A14 5G is already available for purchase
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While we're all eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Galaxy S23 series in just a few weeks, Samsung isn't waiting around to kick off its phone launches for 2023. As announced at CES last week, the Galaxy A14 5G is the company's latest ultra-affordable smartphone, one that looks to be as impressive and capable as its predecessor. It's hitting store shelves today, providing an impressive option for budget-conscious shoppers as we head into a new year.
Android Authority
You told us: Here's what Samsung should do with the S24 Plus
Roughly 56% of respondents want to see the Galaxy S24 Plus and other Plus variants in the future. A South Korean news outlet recently reported that Samsung might get rid of the Galaxy S24 Plus in 2024, leaving us with the base model and Ultra variant. Well-known journalists and leakers have since countered these claims, asserting that Samsung is indeed offering the S24 Plus next year.
Samsung tech deals: Save on phones, tablets, smartwatches and more
Samsung is still offering several deals on tech devices even as the holidays have come to an end. The retailers is offering big discounts on smartphones and other electronics within its popular product lineup. Many of the deals from Samsung run through Sunday, Jan. 15, while others are slated to end on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Apple's dropping the ball again, apparently. Welcome to the 467th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. We had some wallpaper goodness this week. First, you can get six of the Asus ROG Phone 6 wallpapers, and one of them is a live wallpaper. They look quite nice and are high-resolution, so they should work on most phones. Additionally, our latest Wallpaper Wednesday came out with some nice nature and cityscape images.
Phone Arena
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year
You might not know what it's called, but when you swipe to the right from the first home page on your Android phone, you see the Google Discover feed. There you scroll down on a list of stories that Google knows you have an interest in. For example, this writer's Discover page shows tech stories (including some written by my colleagues and myself for PhoneArena), articles on the sports I follow (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL), stories about the Beatles, and reports about the stock market.
Touchscreen MacBook Pro just got tipped for 2025 — take my money, Apple
2025 could be the year of the touchscreen MacBook Pro, according to tipster Mark Gurman — it's about time.
TrustedReviews
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is finally affordable with this unbelievable deal
This refurbished Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra offer shouldn’t be missed at just £34 a month and £54.99 upfront with unlimited calls and texts. There has never been a better time to upgrade your handset, as we’ve found an absolute steal for a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Before we get into the specifics, it’s worth noting that these refurbished phones have been professionally vetted for their quality.
