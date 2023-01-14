Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While we're all eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Galaxy S23 series in just a few weeks, Samsung isn't waiting around to kick off its phone launches for 2023. As announced at CES last week, the Galaxy A14 5G is the company's latest ultra-affordable smartphone, one that looks to be as impressive and capable as its predecessor. It's hitting store shelves today, providing an impressive option for budget-conscious shoppers as we head into a new year.

4 DAYS AGO