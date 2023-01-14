The Dexter boys’ basketball team didn’t exactly roll out the welcome mat for rival Chelsea on Friday night as the Dreadnaughts put up 23 points in the first quarter. But the Bulldogs lived up to their nickname, chewing away at the lead as Chelsea cut the deficit to one point at halftime, tying the game after three and then sprinting past their hosts in the final quarter for a 59-50 victory.

DEXTER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO