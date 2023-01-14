Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
Ron Jeremy to be declared incompetent to stand trial for rape due to 'severe dementia'
(WKRC) - A former adult film star may be declared incompetent to stand trial for more than 30 counts of rape, according to reports. Reports say Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, known by his moniker Ron Jeremy, suffers from “severe dementia” and will likely be declared unfit for trial on Jan. 17. The report also says that Hyatt will be placed in a state-run hospital after 20 women accused him of rape since June 2020.
Upworthy
Black family receives million-dollar home that was confiscated from them during Jim Crow era
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 13, 2021. It has since been updated. Just under a hundred years ago, a Black couple in California was forced to surrender their beachfront resort property in Manhattan Beach, a town in the southern part of the state best known for its scenic expanse. At the time, the area was home to dozens of Black families, and the couple's lodge was filled with the energy and music of Black entertainers. Unfortunately, owners Charles and Willa Bruce were forcefully torn away from the property by city officials owing to strict racial segregation and harassment from white neighbors and the supremacist group Ku Klux Klan. Now, their descendants are likely to receive the property, Los Angeles County officials have stated. Working with lawmakers, the officials plan to return the property, estimated to be worth $75 million, CNN reports.
An elderly woman in prison is losing her memory. Why won’t California release her?
The parole board’s refusal to free Janet Carter, 69, is part of what advocates warn is a growing humanitarian crisis across the US
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
Rust assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the gun asks judge DISMISS claims he was at fault
David Halls, the assistant director accused of handing Alec Baldwin prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is asking judge to dismiss Baldwins countersuit against him.
Trial set for Black soldier suing police over violent stop
A U.S. Army lieutenant who was pepper sprayed, struck and handcuffed by police in rural Virginia, but never arrested, will argue to a jury that he was assaulted and falsely imprisoned and that his vehicle was illegally searched. Video of the 2020 traffic stop got millions of views the next...
Arizona inmate withdraws execution request over lethal injection ‘torture’
An Arizona death row inmate withdrew his execution request this week, citing three recent executions that were “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture” and the election of a new attorney general. In a handwritten letter to the state Supreme Court dated Wednesday, Aaron Gunches described incidents in which authorities struggled to place IV lines during the lethal injection process. “The … staff on the execution team are not medical professionals, nor are they certified for IV insertion,” he alleged. “For the Arizona Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant under the current conditions amounts to court ordered cruel and...
Kim Kardashian visits Pelican Bay State Prison and meets with inmates in solitary confinement
The 42-year-old aspiring attorney was joined at the notorious supermax prison in Crescent, CA by Babylon producer-star Tobey Maguire, Hangover producer Scott Budnick, and a camera crew
Court blocks takeover of Mississippi jail where seven inmates died last year
Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s order putting the Raymond Detention...
buzzfeednews.com
"That '70s Show" Actor Danny Masterson Will Get A Second Trial After Jurors Were Unable To Agree On A Verdict
Danny Masterson will be retried on three counts of rape after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the That ‘70s Show actor's first trial last year. Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told the court Tuesday that his office intends to pursue a second trial against Masterson, who is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear for allegedly sexually assaulting three women at his Hollywood Hills home in 2001 and 2003. In November, a judge declared a mistrial after jurors said they were deadlocked on all three charges.
SLO County DA won’t get to prosecute Tianna Arata as high court refuses to hear appeal
Dan Dow lost his last bid to keep his office on the case when the California Supreme Court refused to hear his argument.
Inside Rikers Island where inmate ‘died in squalor’ as Trump exec Allen Weisselberg given 5 months in infamous jail
CRIME, violence, corruption and inhumane conditions have created a "culture of abuse" in recent years at New York's Rikers Island prison complex. Torture Island, as it's notoriously dubbed, is where former Donald Trump trustee Allen Weisselberg will be housed for the next five months after being convicted of tax fraud.
Biggest criminal murder trials set to begin in 2023
Several high-profile criminal cases are set to begin in the new year, with many people standing accused of murders in both recent and cold cases.
#KeenanAnderson: Cousin Of BLM Founder ‘Tased To Death’ By LAPD After Saying ‘They’re Trying To George Floyd Me’
Another day, another Black man gets killed by police after fleeing because he was terrified he would be—killed by police. A cousin of Black Lives Matter Global Network co-founder Patrisse Cullors died recently following a January 3, encounter with officers with the Los Angeles Police Department. In fact, police body camera footage shows that before the man was allegedly tased to death by one of the officers, he basically predicted that he would die in a similar manner as George Floyd.
Judge: Court has ‘no power to prosecute’ without Idaho attorney general, dismisses case
An Ada County judge said the court had “no power to prosecute” a Meridian mom who defied a COVID-19 order without the attorney general.
Fulton grand jury looking into whether Trump interfered with 2020 election completes investigation
ATLANTA — After eight months of intense investigation into possible criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 election, the Fulton County special purpose grand jury has presented a final report. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney will now decide how much, if anything, the public will get to see from that...
Former S.F. resident sentenced to prison for cyberstalking
A former San Francisco resident has been sentenced to 37 months in prison for cyberstalking and conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced Tuesday. Ramajana Hidic Demirovic, 47, was sentenced for her connection to a scheme to intimidate and harass victims, including teenagers who had platonic or romantic falling-out with the defendant's daughter. The daughter, a minor at the time of the offenses, was identified as an unindicted co-conspirator in a sentencing memo. ...
LAPD’s Release of Drug Tests Is Smearing Keenan Anderson, Groups Say
Los Angeles police’s decision to release preliminary drug test results from Keenan Anderson is in line with a strategy often used by cops to smear victims of police brutality, according to civil liberties organizations. Anderson, 31, died at around 8:15 p.m on Jan. 3, about four hours after the...
Florida district court rejects Parkland parents’ request
Fred and Jennifer Guttenberg seek to pursue a lawsuit against Smith & Wesson and Sunrise Tactical Supply.
Complex
Ezra Miller Strikes Plea Agreement in Vermont Burglary Case
Ezra Miller has reached a plea agreement in connection with their much-publicized Vermont case. Per a report from Deadline, Miller—who was confirmed last October to have pleaded not guilty to burglary in the case—will now instead plead guilty to trespassing. In August, Miller was confirmed via their attorney to have accepted the court’s conditions of the original not guilty plea, including that they not make contact with the homeowners.
Comments / 0