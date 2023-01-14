ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

HeySoCal

LASD searching for missing 82-year-old San Gabriel woman

Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help to find an 82-year-old woman who suffers from dementia, high blood pressure and diabetes who went missing Sunday in San Gabriel. Xiang Fu was last seen around 1:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Agnolo Drive, according to the Los Angeles...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, 48, Suffering From Depression Goes Missing in Santa Clarita

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department circulated a photo Saturday of a 48-year-old man suffering from depression who went missing in Santa Clarita. Benjamin Raymond Fox was last seen at about 7:50 p.m. Friday in the 22000 block of Nancy Place, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Fox may...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Stabbing Death of Girlfriend in Stanton

A man was in arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in Stanton, authorities said Monday. Edgar Navarrete, 22, of Stanton was booked on suspicion of murder in the killing of Serena Gallardo, 22, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were sent to the 10000 block...
STANTON, CA
foxla.com

Ex-husband allegedly drives dump truck into South LA home in apparent domestic dispute

LOS ANGELES - A man was caught on camera driving a dump truck into his ex-wife's South Los Angeles home over the weekend in an apparent domestic dispute. This all happened around 4 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said they'd been called to the home in the 1500 block of W. 107th Street for reports of a domestic disturbance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, Woman Found Dead in Palmdale Supermarket Parking Lot

The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman. The original call...
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person dies after being ejected from vehicle in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – A person has died after being ejected from their vehicle on Jan. 15. Authorities were called to the scene at about 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 5 freeway between the McBean Parkway and Valencia Blvd. off-ramps near Magic Mountain theme park. A passing motorist noticed the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

LASD Detective Suffers Medical Emergency in Torrance, Dies

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective has died from an apparent medical emergency while driving in unincorporated Torrance, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred about 10 p.m. Sunday on West Carson Street at Vermont Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department. “It is with our most profound sorrow...
TORRANCE, CA
mynewsla.com

Bell Gardens Police Talk Suicidal Man Out of Vehicle

A potentially deadly situation ended peacefully Sunday when Bell Gardens police officers convinced a suicidal vehicle theft suspect to surrender. Officers were notified about 8:15 a.m. of a possibly stolen vehicle in the area of Florence and Garfield avenues, according to Bell Gardens police Lt. Dano Neslen. The officers located...
BELL GARDENS, CA
mynewsla.com

Man with Autism Missing from La Puente

Sheriff’s detectives Monday asked the public for help locating a 22-year-old man with autism and a diminished mental capacity who went missing from La Puente. Santos Giovanni was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Larimore Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Giovanni...
LA PUENTE, CA
foxla.com

3 vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway injures 3, including young child

LOS ANGELES - Three people, including a young child, were injured Monday in a three-vehicle crash on the westbound 101 Freeway in the Valley Village area. Firefighters were sent to the freeway at Tujunga Avenue at about 1:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. One person was trapped in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

LASD seeking help in locating missing man, concern for well being

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is requesting the public’s help in locating Benjamin Raymond Fox, 48, who was last seen in Saugus. Fox is described as white, weighing approximately 260 pounds, standing at 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with green eyes, no hair, a goatee and a tattoos of Simpson characters on his upper right arm. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Sought in Robbery at Baldwin Park Clothing Store

Authorities sought the public’s help Monday in locating a man who robbed a clothing store in Baldwin Park. The robbery occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 6 at UrbanX, located at 14404 Ramona Blvd. Officials said a store employee was injured when the suspect fled. The Baldwin Park Police...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man, woman found dead in grocery store parking lot

PALMDALE, Calif. – The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.
PALMDALE, CA
Key News Network

Suspect Arrested for Murder of José Velasquez

Ventura County, CA: The person responsible for the disapearance and murder of 35-year-old José Velasquez has been arrested by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and identified as 37-year-old Rotherie Foster, 37, from Camarillo, according to a VCSO news release on Friday, Jan. 13. Velasquez was reported missing to...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman in Grave Condition From Burns at Motel in Chatsworth

A woman is in grave condition with burns suffered Sunday from a fire extinguished by the sprinkler system at a two-story motel in Chatsworth, authorities said. Another person was evaluated for minor smoke inhalation, treated at the scene and released, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Firefighters and paramedics dispatched...
LOS ANGELES, CA

