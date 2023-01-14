Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
The Media Is Lying About No One Predicting The California Floods; One Service DidSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Related
signalscv.com
Missing man found and arrested on suspicion of battery against former spouse
Patrick James Yates, reported missing on Jan. 3, was arrested on suspicion of battery against a former spouse one week later, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs. On Jan. 3, it was reported that Yates was last seen on Dec. 31 at approximately 11 a.m....
LASD searching for missing 82-year-old San Gabriel woman
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help to find an 82-year-old woman who suffers from dementia, high blood pressure and diabetes who went missing Sunday in San Gabriel. Xiang Fu was last seen around 1:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Agnolo Drive, according to the Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Man, 48, Suffering From Depression Goes Missing in Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department circulated a photo Saturday of a 48-year-old man suffering from depression who went missing in Santa Clarita. Benjamin Raymond Fox was last seen at about 7:50 p.m. Friday in the 22000 block of Nancy Place, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Fox may...
L.A. County Sheriff’s detective suffers medical emergency, dies while driving in Carson area
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective died after suffering a medical emergency while driving in the Carson area late Sunday, officials said. The crash was reported just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of West Carson Street and Vermont Avenue. The deputy suffered some type of medical emergency while heading east on West Carson […]
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Stabbing Death of Girlfriend in Stanton
A man was in arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in Stanton, authorities said Monday. Edgar Navarrete, 22, of Stanton was booked on suspicion of murder in the killing of Serena Gallardo, 22, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were sent to the 10000 block...
foxla.com
Ex-husband allegedly drives dump truck into South LA home in apparent domestic dispute
LOS ANGELES - A man was caught on camera driving a dump truck into his ex-wife's South Los Angeles home over the weekend in an apparent domestic dispute. This all happened around 4 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said they'd been called to the home in the 1500 block of W. 107th Street for reports of a domestic disturbance.
foxla.com
LAPD arrests suspect in Christmas night street takeover death that killed nursing student
LOS ANGELES - At least one person has been arrested in connection with the death of Elyzza Guajaca, the nursing student killed when she was hit by a driver doing donuts during a street takeover in South Los Angeles on Christmas night, the LAPD announced Monday. Guajaca was killed around...
mynewsla.com
Man, Woman Found Dead in Palmdale Supermarket Parking Lot
The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman. The original call...
2urbangirls.com
Person dies after being ejected from vehicle in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – A person has died after being ejected from their vehicle on Jan. 15. Authorities were called to the scene at about 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 5 freeway between the McBean Parkway and Valencia Blvd. off-ramps near Magic Mountain theme park. A passing motorist noticed the...
mynewsla.com
LASD Detective Suffers Medical Emergency in Torrance, Dies
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective has died from an apparent medical emergency while driving in unincorporated Torrance, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred about 10 p.m. Sunday on West Carson Street at Vermont Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department. “It is with our most profound sorrow...
mynewsla.com
Bell Gardens Police Talk Suicidal Man Out of Vehicle
A potentially deadly situation ended peacefully Sunday when Bell Gardens police officers convinced a suicidal vehicle theft suspect to surrender. Officers were notified about 8:15 a.m. of a possibly stolen vehicle in the area of Florence and Garfield avenues, according to Bell Gardens police Lt. Dano Neslen. The officers located...
mynewsla.com
Man with Autism Missing from La Puente
Sheriff’s detectives Monday asked the public for help locating a 22-year-old man with autism and a diminished mental capacity who went missing from La Puente. Santos Giovanni was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Larimore Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Giovanni...
foxla.com
3 vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway injures 3, including young child
LOS ANGELES - Three people, including a young child, were injured Monday in a three-vehicle crash on the westbound 101 Freeway in the Valley Village area. Firefighters were sent to the freeway at Tujunga Avenue at about 1:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. One person was trapped in...
signalscv.com
LASD seeking help in locating missing man, concern for well being
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is requesting the public’s help in locating Benjamin Raymond Fox, 48, who was last seen in Saugus. Fox is described as white, weighing approximately 260 pounds, standing at 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with green eyes, no hair, a goatee and a tattoos of Simpson characters on his upper right arm. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
Suspects Steal $40,000 Ring From Santa Clarita Jewelry Store
Three suspects posing as Italian tourists stole a $40,000 ring from a Santa Clarita jewelry store Wednesday. On Wednesday afternoon, the suspects reportedly stole a ring from the family-owned store Jewelry Fixx in a sleight-of-hand. The suspected thieves walked into the shop acting like they were Italian tourists looking for a nice gift to bring ...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Sought in Robbery at Baldwin Park Clothing Store
Authorities sought the public’s help Monday in locating a man who robbed a clothing store in Baldwin Park. The robbery occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 6 at UrbanX, located at 14404 Ramona Blvd. Officials said a store employee was injured when the suspect fled. The Baldwin Park Police...
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Report Shooting Victim Found Deceased at Scene
January 14, 2023 - Thr Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a male adult. Deputies from East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded to the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue...
2urbangirls.com
Man, woman found dead in grocery store parking lot
PALMDALE, Calif. – The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.
Suspect Arrested for Murder of José Velasquez
Ventura County, CA: The person responsible for the disapearance and murder of 35-year-old José Velasquez has been arrested by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and identified as 37-year-old Rotherie Foster, 37, from Camarillo, according to a VCSO news release on Friday, Jan. 13. Velasquez was reported missing to...
mynewsla.com
Woman in Grave Condition From Burns at Motel in Chatsworth
A woman is in grave condition with burns suffered Sunday from a fire extinguished by the sprinkler system at a two-story motel in Chatsworth, authorities said. Another person was evaluated for minor smoke inhalation, treated at the scene and released, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Firefighters and paramedics dispatched...
Comments / 0