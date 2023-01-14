ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Monte, CA

Man with Autism Missing from La Puente

Sheriff’s detectives Monday asked the public for help locating a 22-year-old man with autism and a diminished mental capacity who went missing from La Puente. Santos Giovanni was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Larimore Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Giovanni...
LA PUENTE, CA
Man, woman found dead in grocery store parking lot

PALMDALE, Calif. – The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.
PALMDALE, CA
Man Arrested in Stabbing Death of Girlfriend in Stanton

A man was in arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in Stanton, authorities said Monday. Edgar Navarrete, 22, of Stanton was booked on suspicion of murder in the killing of Serena Gallardo, 22, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were sent to the 10000 block...
STANTON, CA
Two Passengers Killed in Mission Hills Crash; Driver Arrested

A car crashed into a parked vehicle in Mission Hills, resulting in the deaths of two passengers and the arrest of the motorist on suspicion of DUI, police said Monday. The crash was reported about 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 10100 block of Woodman Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Police Searching For Missing Man, 91

Police asked for the public’s help to find a 91-year-old man who may be disoriented and went missing Sunday from Long Beach. Leopoldo Lopez was last seen at his living facility in the 1900 block of East Fifth Street around 11:40 a.m., according to Long Beach police. Lopea is...
LONG BEACH, CA
Three Injured, Including Child, in 101 Freeway in Valley Village Area

Three people were injured Monday — including a young child, possibly an infant, who was reported in grave condition — after a three-vehicle crash on the westbound Ventura (101) Freeway in the Valley Village area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the freeway at Tujunga Avenue about 1:30...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man, 30, Killed in San Juan Capistrano Assault

A 30-year-old man died after suffering traumatic injuries in an assault in San Juan Capistrano, authorities said Sunday. Police responded to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect fled the scene prior to the deputies’ arrival. No description was available.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Mother Arrested For Refusing To Abide By Child Exchange Order

A mother in Menifee is accused of disobeying a court-ordered child exchange process, then leading authorities on a lengthy pursuit to the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a report Sunday. The drama began when Menifee police responded to a child exchange issue on Saturday because the mother, who has not yet...
MENIFEE, CA
Man fatally wounded in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally wounded during a stabbing attack Sunday in the Westmont community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The attack occurred at about 12:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 107th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LASD Deputy Suffers Medical Emergency in Torrance, Dies

A Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputy has died from an apparent medical emergency while driving in unincorporated Torrance, authorities said Monday. The death was reported about 10 p.m. Sunday on West Carson Street at Vermont Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The deputy was eastbound on West...
TORRANCE, CA
Man Found Shot to Death in East Los Angeles ID’d

A man was found shot to death Saturday in East Los Angeles. The coroner’s office identified him as Christopher Soto, 31, of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at about 4:55 a.m. and occurred in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Fatally Wounded in Stabbing Attack in South Los Angeles

A man was fatally wounded during a stabbing attack Sunday in the Westmont community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The attack occurred at about 12:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 107th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed the victim to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Three Fatally Injured in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange in Murrieta

Three people were fatally injured Monday when a 21-year-old woman allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire that consumed the vehicle. Alexia Rodriguez, 21, of El Cajon allegedly caused the deadly wreck about 4 a.m. on the southbound I-215 connector to...
MURRIETA, CA
Woman Fatally Shot at Riverside Residence

A woman died at a hospital after being shot at a residence in Riverside, authorities reported Saturday. The shooting was reported in the 3100 block of First Street just before 10 p.m. Friday, according to the Riverside Police Department. Officers detained multiple people including a possible suspect for questioning, according...
Man Set to be Sentenced for Pomona Police Officer’s Shooting Death

Sentencing is set Monday for a man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter for the killing of a Pomona police SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at a San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived more than eight years ago. David Martinez,...
POMONA, CA

