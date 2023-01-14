ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Tennis-Jabeur not shying away from Grand Slam ambitions

By Ian Ransom
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQp4L_0kEZV4iC00

MELBOURNE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A quarter-final berth at the 2020 Australian Open marked Ons Jabeur's arrival as a Grand Slam force but the Tunisian trailblazer will not be satisfied with a repeat performance at Melbourne Park this year.

After reaching the finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year, Jabeur is hoping to go one better in Australia and become the first Arab woman to win a Grand Slam title.

"Yeah, I may not be as happy as I was in 2020 reaching the quarter-final," the 28-year-old told reporters with a smile.

"I'm going to put more pressure on myself because I feel like sometimes you just need that to be one of the top players.

"I want to be number one in the world, not just the number but also the level and the discipline around it. I want to win more titles and get that Grand Slam title, for sure."

A relatively late bloomer, Jabeur's recent success has made her a star in the Arab world and seen her sign with Naomi Osaka's sports management agency Evolve in partnership with Tunisian agent Adel Aref.

It has also meant her own episode on Netflix's behind-the-scenes tennis series "Break Point", in which she says she resisted expectations that she would quit tennis and become a housewife.

"Actually I skipped to my episode," she said.

"We actually filmed more things. It's not there. I'm still waiting for the second part because I feel like there are a lot of things we filmed at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. Hopefully I can see that."

She said she and her husband-trainer Karim Kamoun each had pictures on their phones of different trophies after setting goals for 2023 - but she was coy about which ones.

"My goal is to not lose any more finals," she added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
NBC Sports

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — A “devastated” Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday — the day before he was scheduled to play his first-round singles match — because of an injured left knee that needs arthroscopic surgery. Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia, was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wtatennis.com

Gauff wins Melbourne opener; Kostyuk defeats Anisimova

MELBOURNE, Australia -- No.7 seed Coco Gauff opened her 2023 Australian Open campaign with a straight-sets win over the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. The 18-year-old American advanced to the second round with a 6-1, 6-4 win. Gauff will face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu next. Along with No.3 seed...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Australian Open 2023 women's preview: Can Iga Swiatek continue to dominate?

Despite the retirement of Ash Barty and Serena Williams over the past year, the women's field at the Australian Open is stronger than ever. Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff continue to thrive. Ons Jabeur is getting closer and closer to her first Grand Slam title. Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari have staked their claim in the top 10 and aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
atptour.com

Nadal Outlasts Draper To Begin Australian Open Title Defence

Back at the Australian Open for the first time since his epic five-set comeback in the 2022 final, top seed Rafael Nadal won another see-saw match in Rod Laver Arena to kickstart his title defence on Monday afternoon. The Spaniard delivered in the crucial moments of a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory against 21-year-old debutante Jack Draper to reach the Melbourne second round for the 17th time.
kalkinemedia.com

Djokovic set for eagerly anticipated Australian Open return

Novak Djokovic makes his eagerly anticipated return to the Australian Open on Tuesday and women's world number two Ons Jabeur will also launch her title bid. Serbia's Djokovic, one of the finest men's tennis players of all time, was deported on the eve of last year's Grand Slam at Melbourne Park because of his stance on Covid vaccines.
tennisuptodate.com

When are Nadal, Swiatek and Raducanu playing at 2023 Australian Open?

The Australian Open begins in a day and we know when some of the biggest tennis stars in the world will take to the courts at the first major of the year. Rafael Nadal is the defending champion as he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final last year. He will start off his 2023 campaign against rising star Jack Draper who will be a tough challenge for him. The match will be played on day one of the event and it will be the 3rd match of the day on the Rod Laver Arena. It won't start before 2:30 local time which is about 04:30 CET.
NEW YORK STATE
atptour.com

Medvedev Makes Fast Start In Melbourne

Daniil Medvedev wasted little time in reaching the second round at the Australian Open Monday when he dismantled American Marcos Giron 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 to start his title quest in style. The World No. 8 is aiming to go one step further than his previous best showing showings at the...
BBC

Eddie Jones: Ex-England boss appointed Australia head coach as Dave Rennie sacked

Former England boss Eddie Jones has been appointed Australia head coach, replacing the sacked Dave Rennie. Jones, who previously coached the Wallabies from 2001 to 2005, has signed a five-year deal through to 2027. The 62-year-old was dismissed by England in December after seven years in the role. He will...
atptour.com

Net Profit: Rafa's Winning Formula At Melbourne Park

Nadal often came to net behind his first serve last year in Melbourne. There is an invisible alliance between first serves and net points. An Infosys ATP Beyond The Numbers analysis of Rafael Nadal’s victory at the 2022 Australian Open uncovered the Spaniard was most successful coming forward when the point started with his first serve. Nadal came to the net 167 times in seven matches at Melbourne Park last year, with an eye-opening 50 per cent of them (84) occurring when Nadal started the point with a first serve.
Reuters

Soccer-Ronaldo to make Saudi debut in friendly against PSG

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in Saudi Arabia for the first time since joining Al Nassr after he was named as captain of Riyadh ST XI for an exhibition match against Lionel Messi's Paris St Germain, officials announced on Monday.
Post Register

Nadal struggles at times during 4-set win at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal never truly seemed in danger of becoming the first Australian Open defending men’s champion to lose in the first round since his current coach, Carlos Moya, managed to beat Boris Becker a quarter of a century ago. Still, this was not a...
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
373K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy